Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
#1
I have loved every aspect of my 300, Wouldn't choose another car in it's price range!!!!
Amazing vehicle
I purchased a new Chrysler 300 Touring in Feb 2006, putting 120,000 miles on the vehicle in about four years. The only maintenance required was routine (oil changes, transmission flush, replacement spark plugs...). Amazingly, at 120,000 miles the car still had the original brake pads with 40% of the pad remaining. I've never had a vehicle this reliable, and have nothing but praise for Chrysler's build quality. Ride was quiet and smooth, but also nicely balanced through the corners, making it as pleasurable on a back road as on the highway. I averaged slightly over 24 mpg on the highway at a steady 80 mph. I later 'upgraded' to a 2010 300C, but found the Touring to be better balanced.
Great value
I bought my 300 C three years ago as a "new"2006. Plan to trade it next week for a "new 2010". I'm getting the same vehicle with a few more options and AWD (I live in the Snowbelt). I've owned Cadillacs in the past and they don't have anything on the 300C. Tires were worn out at 44000, other than that, have had NO problems...never been in the shop but for routine maintenance. Gets 25 mpg on the interstate at 65mph. The fact that I'm buying another should say enough.
232k miles and running - Great car
Amazing quality and reliability for me. No real issues until about 225k miles except replaced tie rods a couple times (partially due to crappy roads) and had one issue with it being stuck in park. Never even replaced battery but I drive a lot of hwy miles. Since 225 k, I had the brake and rotors replaced (2nd time for rotor) and since then, the ABS and EAS lights have been on and as result lost cruse control. Passenger door open from inside issues. Power steering is a little stiff on occasion. Engine light is on. Still drives fine though. Body is in Great condition, one tiny spot of rust that just surfaced (live in Michigan) and a few scratches. I got my moneys worth in this car!
Disappointed
The tires didn't last very long. I hate the cruise control! Very disappointed that my car worked great, and then stranded me. I find out that me along with 25,000k other owners have been stuck because car gets stuck in "Park" due to cheap plastic pin part not made from aluminum. Chrysler won't do a recall. I would like to know who to complain to. It has cost me work time. Very unexpected to have your car work perfectly then just not work at all. I'm glad my college son did not take it as we discussed for his college admit day. He would have been stuck hours away from home. Chrysler wants to charge $500 for parts/labor for their mistake. They keep this in stock because of so many!
