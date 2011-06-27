Used 2006 Chrysler 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

#1 Shane Ellingson , 10/07/2006 111 of 115 people found this review helpful I have loved every aspect of my 300, Wouldn't choose another car in it's price range!!!! Report Abuse

Amazing vehicle beniciajoe , 05/07/2015 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful I purchased a new Chrysler 300 Touring in Feb 2006, putting 120,000 miles on the vehicle in about four years. The only maintenance required was routine (oil changes, transmission flush, replacement spark plugs...). Amazingly, at 120,000 miles the car still had the original brake pads with 40% of the pad remaining. I've never had a vehicle this reliable, and have nothing but praise for Chrysler's build quality. Ride was quiet and smooth, but also nicely balanced through the corners, making it as pleasurable on a back road as on the highway. I averaged slightly over 24 mpg on the highway at a steady 80 mph. I later 'upgraded' to a 2010 300C, but found the Touring to be better balanced. Report Abuse

Great value kgus , 11/08/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my 300 C three years ago as a "new"2006. Plan to trade it next week for a "new 2010". I'm getting the same vehicle with a few more options and AWD (I live in the Snowbelt). I've owned Cadillacs in the past and they don't have anything on the 300C. Tires were worn out at 44000, other than that, have had NO problems...never been in the shop but for routine maintenance. Gets 25 mpg on the interstate at 65mph. The fact that I'm buying another should say enough. Report Abuse

232k miles and running - Great car tigers4 , 09/16/2014 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Amazing quality and reliability for me. No real issues until about 225k miles except replaced tie rods a couple times (partially due to crappy roads) and had one issue with it being stuck in park. Never even replaced battery but I drive a lot of hwy miles. Since 225 k, I had the brake and rotors replaced (2nd time for rotor) and since then, the ABS and EAS lights have been on and as result lost cruse control. Passenger door open from inside issues. Power steering is a little stiff on occasion. Engine light is on. Still drives fine though. Body is in Great condition, one tiny spot of rust that just surfaced (live in Michigan) and a few scratches. I got my moneys worth in this car! Report Abuse