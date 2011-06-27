Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Going on 6 yrs owning (6 cyl model) Matt Maloney , 06/13/2016 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 46 of 47 people found this review helpful I bought this car used from Armory Garage in Albany NY as a certified pre owned with 14,500 miles and paid $14,800. It was previously a fleet vehicle, so there were a few minor scratches. I'm 5'6" so this car fits me pretty good. It's got a short trunk so is very easy to parallel park in the City. It's quite peppy and the V6 has great acceleration. I've owned the car for almost 5 years now and put about 45k miles on it. There's been no major repairs necessary to date mechanically speaking. I did have the front hood replaced under warranty as it was beginning to bubble near the front. I think the car was in an accident (and the fact hidden from me) thus the bubbling edges on the hood and low price I got it for it, but the body guy told me he's seen it on others as well. The other clue was the gap between the hood and grill vary from one side to the other. I drove this car from NY to FL and back and it did not let me down. A few annoyances: both wiper sprayers broke. I replaced them myself inexpensively with Mopar parts from Amazon. Also, the recirculating actuator has gone bad twice making an annoying clacking sound behind the glove box when you use the heat or a/c. Pros: Acceleration, handling, easy to maneuver and park in the city, getting up to speed entering highways, stylish looking enough. Cons: Rotors. The rotors had to be replaced at 18k miles due to shaking when braking downhill, and now at 44k the pads and rotors are almost due again. The warped rotors first time around could have been a result from the car being a rental prev. Only 2 ports for charging/plug in gps . (Touring Model) Blind spot. This car seems to have more of a blind spot than other cars I've driven. Extra caution must be used when changing lanes. Automatic gear selection. At times it seems the car chooses a lower gear than I would like when going up an incline, it tends to bog a bit. A quick step on the gas solves that problem downshifting the vehicle and delivering more than enough torque. (Or slap shift is available as well). Slowing down to an almost stop will occasionally make the transmission slam between 1st and 2nd gear, but no worries. Trunk Space. The trunk is smaller than most. I couldn't fit a snow shovel in it so it had to go in the back seat area. Seats. The cloth seems cheap but nothing a cover won't solve. They are comfortable enough and the power seat makes enough positions for most. Key fob. Losing this key will cost you almost $400, but I guess that's on par with other makes and models. Overall: I like this car. It's quick for a middle of the road sedan, unassuming looking from a police pull over point of view, and has been reliable to date. From other reviews of the next generation of 200's, I would keep this before trading up to the newer versions. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun To Drive With V-6 Dale , 05/22/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Of all the cars I've ever owned, I would say this is this funnest car I've purchased, and like my 1987 Chrysler Fifth Avenue I had 16 years ago, this is a car I like to be in. I have a 2002 Chrysler Sebring, which I'm selling and I do consider the 2013 200 a big step up in both quality and performance, although there is noticeably less interior space in the 200 versus my Sebring, which I believe is due to the seats having more cushioning and additional airbags within the cabin. I do like this version of the 200 over the current new version. My Sebring had the 2.7 V-6, while my 200 has the 3.6. Fuel mileage is better on the freeway with the 200, but I do get less mileage in town than I did with my Sebring. Once in a while I do get some torque steer if I happen to have more of a lead foot than normal, but other than that the steering is responsive and tight. I do wish I could raise the steering wheel just a tad more than what is allowed, because it's a tighter squeeze when I have to wear steel toe boots for work and the leg room in the rear is very tight, though I rarely have rear seat passengers. So in updating this review, I downgraded the performance of the car primarily because, even after having software updates performed on the transmission 4 months ago, I still notice the transmission seeming a little confused with which gear it wants to shift to, as well as an occasional clunk while shifting. The update improved the performance, notably upon climbing hills, but still needs further improvement. I also downgraded the technology for the fact that FiatChrysler charges customers $150.00 for a navigation update disc for it's maps. That's a ripoff in my opinion. Lucky for me I kept the Garmin GPS I purchased for my old Sebring, and I can update that for free on my computer and use it in lieu of the built in system. The traction control in the 200 is great, as it helped the car up a steep ice/snow covered alleyway leading to my driveway. I've purchased new tires earlier this year and recommend the Goodyear Assurance Comfortred tires. These tires perform just as great on this 200 as they did on my Sebring, both in noise reduction and overall traction. With regards to the few complaints I have about the 200, I still like the car and it's still a fun car to drive. The flaws are noticeable, but not so much it makes for a miserable ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A decent car robcat20 , 06/01/2013 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2009 Ford Taurus SEL for a 2013 Chrysler 200 S Touring Sedan today. My first impression is overall positive. I have never owned a 4 cylinder engine before, and I am noticing a huge difference in power and speed. I brake tested the car by slamming the brakes at 45 mph. The vehicle did not loose control, but the stopping distance was sluggish. The vehicle is no comparison to the new Ford Fusion or some others in its mid-sized segment, but the overall value is far superior. I chose to save money and go for the chrysler. The interior is comfy and spacious which was a concern since I am a large guy and I traded in a much larger vehicle.

Nice quality car carlous1 , 01/19/2015 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I got my 200 last year after doing the same research many of you are doing now. Reviews overall said that it was a good car, although some outlined some bad things. Everyone will have a different opinion. My opinion is a positive one. I used to have a 2008 chevy malibu, and this was an upgrade. Its fairly good on gas,( i drive a lot). i have an all black one, so the looks is sleek and nice. I haven't had to do anything to it outside of regular maintenance such as oil changes etc. i love it. Good quality and value.