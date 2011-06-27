Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Hatchback Consumer Reviews

This is simply an excellent vehicle. For most people it should yield sufficient EV range that they'll never need to use the gas engine; for the remainder the occasional dip into the gas tank will get them wherever they need to go in comfort. For those who own one of the originals, the extra range will help to reduce that odd range anxiety that you get when even though you know you could go anywhere you'd still rather not use gas. And the car is better, I think, in almost every way, than an already impressive forebear. Better visibility, more ergonomic, more powerful. And the "maximum regen" paddle on the back of the steering wheel a useful addition to avoid wondering exactly how hard to brake before engaging the discs. The only area of significant criticism is the iPod integration. For some reason it's proving to be at best erratic. But overall a minor niggle in the enjoyment, and the CarPlay feature is excellent. The only wish is that GM had included a 6.6kW charger, but

RayR NY , 05/13/2016 Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

Updated Review 11-18-19: It's been 4 years now and 52K miles. This is a great car. No problems. Hardly any upkeep expense. Oil changes few and far in between due to the engine hardly running. I filled up February 2019 and November 2019. Very few of my trips require the engine. The cold causes the engine to start. I could change the settings so it won't start until 15 degrees instead of 32, but I feel my comfort is more important. Why GM never advertised this car like Honda advertised its Clarity, is beyond me. I see many Clairties on the road and few Volts. The Volt is now discontinued, but I feel I'm one of the lucky ones to have this car. Big mistake GM. You really dropped the ball. Updated Review: It's been a year and a half now. Almost 18K miles. Still loving my Volt. I just had an issue with the check engine light going on, but it was a short and was repaired. OnStar was helpful. The light went on, I received a text to have my battery serviced within 1 day, so I hit the OnStar button. They read me a code and connected me with my dealer. The dealer told me the code had something to do with the HVAC system and made me an appointment to bring it in. This was all done within 5 minutes. The technology is very advanced, but yet simple. I have had some issues with some rattles in the cabin. I had to take some time and find the areas and put some dampening material in place to end the plastic on plastic rattles. For the price, GM could have put a little more into the build quality of the interior. All has been taken care of and I'm happy. I still highly recommend this car. Updated Review: 2.5yrs 32K miles: Very happy. I very rarely use the gas engine. My round-trip commute allows me to stay in EV mode every day. I have an L2 charging station in my garage which charges to completion in 2.5 hrs when I get home, so if I have somewhere to go I have a full charge or close to it depending on how long I'm home for. It really doesn't matter because I do have the ICE to back me up. I can't say anything enough what a great car this turned out to be. It's comfortable, dependable and drives well. 30,141 EV miles 1,612 ICE miles. Original Post: If your daily commute is less than 50 miles, you won't need gas. 6 months and I still have the same tank that came with the car. Rear seat is tight but good for 2. Ride is smooth with excellent steering feel. It feels like a firm, heavy ride. In cold months with the use of the heater the range takes at hit in the 40s but in the warmer months range could be in the 60s - I'm usually achieving the advertised 53 or higher. Using the heated seats, heated steering wheel and climate control on "economy" helps. Fit and finish of the car is upscale and the technology works great. Side view could be better due to wide A pillars, but the side vehicle alert helps to detect other vehicles. The Bose system is beautiful - a little weak when new, but after a few weeks the sound fills out and it's great. There was an intermittent small rattle when I first got the car, but has since settled. Price is on the high side, but when you weigh the advanced technology, gas savings and an additional $7,500 tax credit - it brings the car into range so it's really not that high. All in all I'm enjoying the car very much. I haven't had any mechanical problems and have found the quality to be high above expectations.