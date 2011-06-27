Vehicle overview

Minivans don't typically enjoy a "cool" image. Functional? Certainly. But they're not something your teenager is going to want to drive to the prom. Chevrolet attempted to address this image problem a few years back by rolling out the Uplander, a replacement for the Chevy Venture. Although the Uplander resembles a minivan, it ditches the normal, snub-nosed minivan style for a more prominent front end. Also, the van's side windows are separate and lack the single large window look typical of most minivans. Chevrolet hopes these styling details make the Uplander look more like an SUV and therefore more appealing to the anti-minivan crowd. But in truth, this "crossover sport van," as Chevy calls it, just strikes us as a minivan with a really bulky front end.

Styling aside, 2008 Chevrolet Uplander still offers many of the features consumers are looking for in a minivan, such as a split-folding third-row seat, folding trays between the front seats, plenty of storage compartments and available rear park assist, DVD entertainment and navigation systems. In addition, the Uplander's 240-horsepower V6 provides respectable performance.

Unfortunately for Chevrolet, merely decent doesn't cut it anymore. The Uplander falls short of just about every other minivan out there in key areas. Its driving dynamics are not as polished, its crash test scores aren't as high and a few features, such as a rear backup camera and third-row side curtain airbags, are not available. However, it's likely one could get an Uplander for at least a few thousand dollars less than the comparably equipped class leaders. Still, more demanding buyers who don't mind spending the extra bucks will be happier with rivals like the Dodge Grand Caravan, Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and Toyota Sienna. Even GM's own Saturn Outlook and GMC Acadia crossovers are better choices and are more SUV-like than the Uplander will ever be.