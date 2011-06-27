Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax SUV Consumer Reviews
Not a bad SUV...Not a great SUV
I love the size of the 2017 Chevy Trax and some pretty nice features with OnStar. The seats are a bit small, especially if you're a bigger person, and this also makes the arm rest hard to use. It has two USB ports in the front, which is nice, but the space its in is pretty small so your phone or accessory might not fit and will have to find another solution. I'm a single guy and don't need much space as a vehicle goes, so this is perfect, but if you have a larger family or like to haul lots of items around this is not the SUV for you. The windshield wipers that came with the Trax were horrible so I have to change those out right away. I purchased this SUV in February 2017 (so just a few months ago) and already I've had to take it in for repairs. The two plastic molding strips on the roof started to come off (going down the highway with those flapping around isn't fun), the pins in the back to raise/lower the cargo cover went missing, the breaks in the cold/early morning hours are very sensitive at first. The other thing to note is the cabin pressure when closing the back passenger doors. If the front door/doors or a window is open, the back doors will close with ease...but should all the doors and windows be closed, if you open the back doors and close it, you will need to slam the door hard in order for it to close all the way. I was first told that it was because the doors didn't fit right, then I was told it was because of the cabin pressure and there is no way of fixing that issue, so you will have to learn to slam the door hard to get it closed. Bluetooth is iffy! I have an iPhone 7 and it always connects/reconnects my iPhone while in the car. I’m not sure why it doesn’t hole a Bluetooth connection.
FWD Trax 2017
I think it's bullied in reviews, I bought a 2017 Trax new $22000. Marked down to $17000. I have clutchless manual shift /automatic trans, with android auto i get maps nav, no need for on star, voice command on everything, phone system is great, seats are comphy, driver seat raises higher, traction is awesome and FWD is tremendous in all weather, don't need AND, which makes my overall average mpg at 70mph around 37, 14 gal tank only takes $30. To fill and I average 420 miles to a tank,( that's Enid Oklahoma to Dallas tx) one tank. Only bad things I have to say is the LS has no cruise and rear vis. Is tight, but night time his. With standard headlights is awesome, and you sit above dash , the transmission that gets dogged is really quite good, it's not designed to be punched, normal take off is great and turbo kicks in well, it is comparable in takeoff to my Honda sport bike, quick and steady, I left the stoplight in perfect time with a 2017 camero
2017 Trax, reminds me of my Chevy Tracker
This is a great little SUV, good for commuting and saving gas. The stereo is a fun update from my 2011 Cruze, as well as the transmission being much more responsive and better shifting. It's still a 4 cylinder engine, not a race car, so the acceleration is what it is. I like the interior design of the LT, having test driven the LS, I much prefer the LT. The interior package overall is nice, heated mirrors, tinted rear windows, reverse camera, projection headlights. It's a nice step up from the Cruze I had without sacrificing the gas mileage, and has about the same interior room (including the rear instead of a trunk). I added the cross rails, and a cargo bag, and that is something that I could not do with the Cruze. It's quiet on the road, and I have not had any issues with performance or otherwise. The dealership I purchased from is on top of everything, and makes sure that I keep up with maintenance as needed.
2017 Trax
I bought a brand new 2017 Trax 5 weeks ago. It has 15 miles on it when I drive it out of the car lot. About 2 weeks ago the engine light came on. I took it to the service center and I was told the vent valve was defective so they had to replace it. Ok not happy about it but ok it was fixed. However 4 days later the engine light came on again so I took it back to the service center. This time I was told it's a canister failure. WHAT THE HELL!!!! This is supposed to be brand new and we are replacing parts already. I haven't even received my license plates yet and I'm already at the service center every week. Not very happy at all. It does have cool features and I like the interior. They told me it is "safe to drive" while waiting for the part needed to get it fixed this time.
RUN!!!!!! ZERO STARS
I purchased my 2017 Chevy Trax on 4/26/2017 at Tim Lally in Warrensville Heights, OH. Within the first 24 hours of having the car my touchscreen froze and I wasnt able to bring it back into the dealership because I was out of town due to having surgery. I tried everything and even called the salesman that sold me my car and nothing worked to fix the touchscreen. The next day it would still freeze but not as much. I brought it into the dealership to get repaired. Within 2 month of having the car my driver side lock button wouldn't lock my car doors. I brought the car in again to get repaired which I was given a rental. When I picked up my car it was making weird noises and acting weird when I sat in my car. A service guy took the car for a ride around the block and the noises began to go away. I took my car in to get its second oil change which was around April/May 2018 and I was given a check sheet after was oil change and there was check marks stating my front brakes need immediate attention. I called the dealership regarding the check sheet and was told the service person made a mistake. My car is only a year old and less then 12,000 miles so I shouldn't be experiencing any issues. I began to heard a weird sticking like noise coming from my brakes whenever I press my brakes to stop no matter what kind of street or MPH. I was told the noise should eventually go away and if it proceeds come back in. I am still having the issue with my brakes. I have to travel alot now and I fear for my safety along with anyone else around or in my vehicle because I do not know what may happen next to this car. I brought my car in to get service and was told the brakes are going to make weird noises due to how the brakes were made. I told them I didn't buy the car that way so I am not why I have to keep it with all the issues I been having. The touchscreen also started to freeze again. There was a black plastic sitting on my back floor and I have no idea where its suppose to go. The black rubber on the roof of the vehicle is coming off. The car also make a clicking noise when I turn on the AC. You get what you pay for and I no longer wanted the vehicle. I went into the dealership where I purchased my car and told them of the issue and I was told I would have to put down $5000 or more in order to purchase another vehicle. I was even offer a smaller vehicle then what I currently have right now. I even offered to pay $1000 which I shouldn't have to pay anything. I left the dealership in tears because I no longer want my vehicle. My safety should be a #1 concern. I am now reaching out to GM for assistance because my vehicle is not declared as a Lemon and I am at the point of getting a lawyer and reaching out to the BBB. I wanted to give GM a chance to help. I went into the dealership on multiple occasion and left with no solution because no one was able to speak to me. Also no upper management has reached out to me from Tim Lally or GM. I am disappointed in the vehicle and service. The only thing I liked about the vehicle was the inside stitching and the back seats fold behind the front seats. I was even going to purchase a used equinox that only had 30,000 miles on it and the ABS light was on and they didnt know what was wrong with the vehicle. I will never buy another chevy.
