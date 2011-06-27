Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax SUV Consumer Reviews

Not a bad SUV...Not a great SUV C. Beck , 05/26/2017 LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 58 of 59 people found this review helpful I love the size of the 2017 Chevy Trax and some pretty nice features with OnStar. The seats are a bit small, especially if you're a bigger person, and this also makes the arm rest hard to use. It has two USB ports in the front, which is nice, but the space its in is pretty small so your phone or accessory might not fit and will have to find another solution. I'm a single guy and don't need much space as a vehicle goes, so this is perfect, but if you have a larger family or like to haul lots of items around this is not the SUV for you. The windshield wipers that came with the Trax were horrible so I have to change those out right away. I purchased this SUV in February 2017 (so just a few months ago) and already I've had to take it in for repairs. The two plastic molding strips on the roof started to come off (going down the highway with those flapping around isn't fun), the pins in the back to raise/lower the cargo cover went missing, the breaks in the cold/early morning hours are very sensitive at first. The other thing to note is the cabin pressure when closing the back passenger doors. If the front door/doors or a window is open, the back doors will close with ease...but should all the doors and windows be closed, if you open the back doors and close it, you will need to slam the door hard in order for it to close all the way. I was first told that it was because the doors didn't fit right, then I was told it was because of the cabin pressure and there is no way of fixing that issue, so you will have to learn to slam the door hard to get it closed. Bluetooth is iffy! I have an iPhone 7 and it always connects/reconnects my iPhone while in the car. I’m not sure why it doesn’t hole a Bluetooth connection. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

FWD Trax 2017 C .Harris , 12/28/2017 LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I think it's bullied in reviews, I bought a 2017 Trax new $22000. Marked down to $17000. I have clutchless manual shift /automatic trans, with android auto i get maps nav, no need for on star, voice command on everything, phone system is great, seats are comphy, driver seat raises higher, traction is awesome and FWD is tremendous in all weather, don't need AND, which makes my overall average mpg at 70mph around 37, 14 gal tank only takes $30. To fill and I average 420 miles to a tank,( that's Enid Oklahoma to Dallas tx) one tank. Only bad things I have to say is the LS has no cruise and rear vis. Is tight, but night time his. With standard headlights is awesome, and you sit above dash , the transmission that gets dogged is really quite good, it's not designed to be punched, normal take off is great and turbo kicks in well, it is comparable in takeoff to my Honda sport bike, quick and steady, I left the stoplight in perfect time with a 2017 camero Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 Trax, reminds me of my Chevy Tracker northwoods711 , 12/18/2017 LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful This is a great little SUV, good for commuting and saving gas. The stereo is a fun update from my 2011 Cruze, as well as the transmission being much more responsive and better shifting. It's still a 4 cylinder engine, not a race car, so the acceleration is what it is. I like the interior design of the LT, having test driven the LS, I much prefer the LT. The interior package overall is nice, heated mirrors, tinted rear windows, reverse camera, projection headlights. It's a nice step up from the Cruze I had without sacrificing the gas mileage, and has about the same interior room (including the rear instead of a trunk). I added the cross rails, and a cargo bag, and that is something that I could not do with the Cruze. It's quiet on the road, and I have not had any issues with performance or otherwise. The dealership I purchased from is on top of everything, and makes sure that I keep up with maintenance as needed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 Trax Mylene G , 10/12/2017 LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought a brand new 2017 Trax 5 weeks ago. It has 15 miles on it when I drive it out of the car lot. About 2 weeks ago the engine light came on. I took it to the service center and I was told the vent valve was defective so they had to replace it. Ok not happy about it but ok it was fixed. However 4 days later the engine light came on again so I took it back to the service center. This time I was told it's a canister failure. WHAT THE HELL!!!! This is supposed to be brand new and we are replacing parts already. I haven't even received my license plates yet and I'm already at the service center every week. Not very happy at all. It does have cool features and I like the interior. They told me it is "safe to drive" while waiting for the part needed to get it fixed this time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse