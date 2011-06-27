Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Traverse SUV
LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,512*
Total Cash Price
$29,937
High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,382*
Total Cash Price
$30,536
LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,611*
Total Cash Price
$41,014
LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,352*
Total Cash Price
$42,211
LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,047*
Total Cash Price
$41,313
Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,252*
Total Cash Price
$31,134
LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$63,092*
Total Cash Price
$43,409
LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,512*
Total Cash Price
$29,937
L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,169*
Total Cash Price
$33,829
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,955*
Total Cash Price
$37,122
LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,779*
Total Cash Price
$35,625
LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,436*
Total Cash Price
$39,517
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$56,566*
Total Cash Price
$38,918
LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,955*
Total Cash Price
$37,122
RS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,123*
Total Cash Price
$31,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$725
|$1,455
|$2,153
|$1,385
|$2,014
|$7,732
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,608
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,792
|Financing
|$1,610
|$1,295
|$958
|$600
|$217
|$4,680
|Depreciation
|$5,833
|$2,877
|$2,533
|$2,245
|$2,015
|$15,503
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,125
|$8,265
|$8,495
|$7,226
|$7,401
|$43,512
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$785
|$809
|$3,817
|Maintenance
|$740
|$1,484
|$2,196
|$1,413
|$2,054
|$7,887
|Repairs
|$133
|$313
|$460
|$537
|$624
|$2,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,640
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,828
|Financing
|$1,642
|$1,321
|$977
|$612
|$221
|$4,774
|Depreciation
|$5,950
|$2,935
|$2,584
|$2,290
|$2,055
|$15,813
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,368
|$8,430
|$8,665
|$7,371
|$7,549
|$44,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$5,127
|Maintenance
|$993
|$1,993
|$2,950
|$1,897
|$2,759
|$10,593
|Repairs
|$178
|$421
|$618
|$721
|$838
|$2,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,203
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,455
|Financing
|$2,206
|$1,774
|$1,312
|$822
|$297
|$6,412
|Depreciation
|$7,991
|$3,941
|$3,470
|$3,076
|$2,761
|$21,239
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,611
|$11,323
|$11,638
|$9,900
|$10,139
|$59,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,276
|Maintenance
|$1,022
|$2,052
|$3,036
|$1,953
|$2,840
|$10,902
|Repairs
|$183
|$433
|$636
|$742
|$863
|$2,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,267
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,527
|Financing
|$2,270
|$1,826
|$1,351
|$846
|$306
|$6,599
|Depreciation
|$8,225
|$4,057
|$3,572
|$3,165
|$2,841
|$21,859
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,096
|$11,654
|$11,978
|$10,189
|$10,435
|$61,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,164
|Maintenance
|$1,000
|$2,008
|$2,971
|$1,911
|$2,779
|$10,670
|Repairs
|$179
|$424
|$622
|$726
|$845
|$2,796
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,219
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,473
|Financing
|$2,222
|$1,787
|$1,322
|$828
|$299
|$6,458
|Depreciation
|$8,050
|$3,970
|$3,496
|$3,098
|$2,781
|$21,394
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,733
|$11,406
|$11,723
|$9,972
|$10,213
|$60,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$3,892
|Maintenance
|$754
|$1,513
|$2,239
|$1,440
|$2,095
|$8,041
|Repairs
|$135
|$319
|$469
|$547
|$636
|$2,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,672
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,864
|Financing
|$1,674
|$1,347
|$996
|$624
|$226
|$4,867
|Depreciation
|$6,066
|$2,992
|$2,634
|$2,335
|$2,096
|$16,123
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,610
|$8,596
|$8,835
|$7,515
|$7,697
|$45,252
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$5,426
|Maintenance
|$1,051
|$2,110
|$3,122
|$2,008
|$2,920
|$11,211
|Repairs
|$189
|$445
|$654
|$763
|$887
|$2,938
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,332
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,598
|Financing
|$2,335
|$1,878
|$1,389
|$870
|$315
|$6,786
|Depreciation
|$8,458
|$4,172
|$3,673
|$3,255
|$2,922
|$22,479
|Fuel
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,329
|$2,398
|$2,471
|$11,654
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,581
|$11,984
|$12,318
|$10,478
|$10,731
|$63,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$725
|$1,455
|$2,153
|$1,385
|$2,014
|$7,732
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,608
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,792
|Financing
|$1,610
|$1,295
|$958
|$600
|$217
|$4,680
|Depreciation
|$5,833
|$2,877
|$2,533
|$2,245
|$2,015
|$15,503
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,125
|$8,265
|$8,495
|$7,226
|$7,401
|$43,512
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$4,228
|Maintenance
|$819
|$1,644
|$2,433
|$1,565
|$2,276
|$8,737
|Repairs
|$147
|$347
|$510
|$594
|$692
|$2,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,817
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,025
|Financing
|$1,819
|$1,463
|$1,083
|$678
|$245
|$5,288
|Depreciation
|$6,591
|$3,251
|$2,862
|$2,537
|$2,277
|$17,518
|Fuel
|$1,711
|$1,762
|$1,815
|$1,869
|$1,926
|$9,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,701
|$9,339
|$9,599
|$8,165
|$8,363
|$49,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$900
|$928
|$955
|$983
|$4,640
|Maintenance
|$899
|$1,804
|$2,670
|$1,717
|$2,497
|$9,588
|Repairs
|$161
|$381
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$2,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,994
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,222
|Financing
|$1,996
|$1,606
|$1,188
|$744
|$269
|$5,803
|Depreciation
|$7,233
|$3,567
|$3,141
|$2,784
|$2,499
|$19,224
|Fuel
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,051
|$2,113
|$9,966
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,035
|$10,249
|$10,534
|$8,960
|$9,177
|$53,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$864
|$890
|$916
|$944
|$4,453
|Maintenance
|$863
|$1,731
|$2,562
|$1,648
|$2,397
|$9,201
|Repairs
|$155
|$365
|$537
|$626
|$728
|$2,411
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,914
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,132
|Financing
|$1,916
|$1,541
|$1,140
|$714
|$258
|$5,569
|Depreciation
|$6,941
|$3,424
|$3,014
|$2,672
|$2,398
|$18,449
|Fuel
|$1,802
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,968
|$2,028
|$9,564
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,429
|$9,835
|$10,109
|$8,599
|$8,807
|$51,779
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$4,939
|Maintenance
|$957
|$1,921
|$2,842
|$1,828
|$2,658
|$10,206
|Repairs
|$172
|$405
|$595
|$694
|$808
|$2,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,123
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,365
|Financing
|$2,125
|$1,709
|$1,265
|$792
|$286
|$6,178
|Depreciation
|$7,700
|$3,798
|$3,344
|$2,963
|$2,660
|$20,464
|Fuel
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,120
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$10,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,005
|$10,910
|$11,213
|$9,538
|$9,769
|$57,436
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$917
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$4,865
|Maintenance
|$943
|$1,892
|$2,799
|$1,801
|$2,618
|$10,052
|Repairs
|$169
|$399
|$586
|$684
|$796
|$2,634
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,090
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,330
|Financing
|$2,093
|$1,684
|$1,245
|$780
|$282
|$6,084
|Depreciation
|$7,583
|$3,740
|$3,293
|$2,919
|$2,620
|$20,154
|Fuel
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$10,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,763
|$10,745
|$11,044
|$9,394
|$9,621
|$56,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$900
|$928
|$955
|$983
|$4,640
|Maintenance
|$899
|$1,804
|$2,670
|$1,717
|$2,497
|$9,588
|Repairs
|$161
|$381
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$2,512
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,994
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,222
|Financing
|$1,996
|$1,606
|$1,188
|$744
|$269
|$5,803
|Depreciation
|$7,233
|$3,567
|$3,141
|$2,784
|$2,499
|$19,224
|Fuel
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,051
|$2,113
|$9,966
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,035
|$10,249
|$10,534
|$8,960
|$9,177
|$53,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Traverse SUV RS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$770
|$793
|$816
|$841
|$3,967
|Maintenance
|$769
|$1,542
|$2,282
|$1,468
|$2,135
|$8,196
|Repairs
|$138
|$325
|$478
|$558
|$649
|$2,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,704
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,900
|Financing
|$1,707
|$1,373
|$1,015
|$636
|$230
|$4,961
|Depreciation
|$6,183
|$3,050
|$2,685
|$2,380
|$2,136
|$16,433
|Fuel
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,702
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$8,519
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,853
|$8,761
|$9,005
|$7,660
|$7,845
|$46,123
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Traverse
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse in Virginia is:not available
