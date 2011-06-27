Used 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS Consumer Reviews
Enjoy every moment of the drive!
It took me about two seconds into the test drive to turn to my friend in the back seat and yell, "This is my truck!" And I didn't care that the salesperson heard me. That's how excited I was as I settled into the bolstered leather seats and hit the accelerator. Then after a mile or so, I realized this was a very special truck. It drives like a sports car and truly tugs at your soul when it hits you with that attractive engine note. Going out to the winding curves of Long Island or the hilly moutains in the country is such a treat. It feels like a true muscle CAR of yesteryear, is extremely comfortable, and looks great as well. Vroooooom!!! Chris Thomasel
Nice SUV
This is a fun SUV. Not to be mistaken for a real off road SUV. The fuel mileage is better than the manufacturer says, I'm getting 16.57 mpg. I am looking forward to increasing the horsepower. If you are looking forward to a fun SUV with horsepower this is the SUV for you.
I Dig It
I get a little over 16 mpg average with fairly aggressive driving. I can't complain for what I get. Suspension was too stiff so I softened a little. Perfect now. VERY fun to drive. Its my work truck. People always asking what the heck it is-- SS's are rare around here.
High-Tech ... But Still Some 'Retro'!
The "TBSS Experience" is as close as you're going to come today to getting a true sense of the good old glory days of the historic "Chevy SS" muscle cars of the '60s and early '70s! This vehicle not only recreates the feeling of the "SS power cruisers" of the past - - but it has handling, ride, comfort, and convenience features that go well beyond most vehicles (car, SUV, or truck) on the road today, especially in its price-range. This is an all- around, truly fine, American-made, limited production vehicle! Pretty spectacular all-around!
Chevy's SS package does it again!
For all you SS lovers out there, Chevy finally answered back! This SUV has it all... power, suspension, body style and all the options you need cruising at 100mph. I've had no problems with the windows rolling-up at high speeds (like another review I read) and the new 4 speed transmission allows a lot more than torque than any 5 or 6 speed can handle. I own a 2002 Camaro SS with a 6-speed manual transmission and could've only prayed for a 4-speed manual! Less shifting.... more driving! If you like stlye, comfort, power and most importantly SS packages buy this SUV now before there all gone. I recommend the the Black Granite Metallic for paint.
