Used 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS Consumer Reviews

Enjoy every moment of the drive! thesubwaypushe , 04/14/2013 7 of 9 people found this review helpful It took me about two seconds into the test drive to turn to my friend in the back seat and yell, "This is my truck!" And I didn't care that the salesperson heard me. That's how excited I was as I settled into the bolstered leather seats and hit the accelerator. Then after a mile or so, I realized this was a very special truck. It drives like a sports car and truly tugs at your soul when it hits you with that attractive engine note. Going out to the winding curves of Long Island or the hilly moutains in the country is such a treat. It feels like a true muscle CAR of yesteryear, is extremely comfortable, and looks great as well. Vroooooom!!! Chris Thomasel Report Abuse

Nice SUV Bruce , 10/21/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a fun SUV. Not to be mistaken for a real off road SUV. The fuel mileage is better than the manufacturer says, I'm getting 16.57 mpg. I am looking forward to increasing the horsepower. If you are looking forward to a fun SUV with horsepower this is the SUV for you. Report Abuse

I Dig It Dave , 01/30/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I get a little over 16 mpg average with fairly aggressive driving. I can't complain for what I get. Suspension was too stiff so I softened a little. Perfect now. VERY fun to drive. Its my work truck. People always asking what the heck it is-- SS's are rare around here. Report Abuse

High-Tech ... But Still Some 'Retro'! tknrg , 05/19/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The "TBSS Experience" is as close as you're going to come today to getting a true sense of the good old glory days of the historic "Chevy SS" muscle cars of the '60s and early '70s! This vehicle not only recreates the feeling of the "SS power cruisers" of the past - - but it has handling, ride, comfort, and convenience features that go well beyond most vehicles (car, SUV, or truck) on the road today, especially in its price-range. This is an all- around, truly fine, American-made, limited production vehicle! Pretty spectacular all-around! Report Abuse