Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT SUV Consumer Reviews

Should've Bought the Tahoe Jim , 06/06/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I was looking for an SUV that was less than $50,000 and I was looking at the Tahoe and TrailBlazer. I thought I would've got better gas mileage than if I were driving a Tahoe but not true. My wife's '03 Tahoe gets better mileage than my '06 TrailBlazer This car has to go out of my garage and back onto the car lot. Report Abuse

LOVE IT d0llyd0lph1n , 04/17/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Love this vehicle - plenty of room for our family of 6. Other than routine maintenance (oil changes, brakes, tires) our only service issue has been replacing battery and front wheel bearings at 6 year mark. No complaints here :) This has been a very versitile and reliable vehicle for us. Report Abuse

Great Car... so far :-) Tim , 10/24/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought a used 2004 back in July '05. No problems over the last 4 months and 4K miles. Great gas mileage for a large SUV. Averaged 13 mpg while towing the largest U-haul trailer, and 15-16 around town. The same mileage as the smaller 2003 Ford Explorer we had. My A/C comes on strong and cold fairly quickly and access to the back seat can be made easier by tilting the entire middle seat forward instead of just tilting the seatback. Report Abuse

Love it Debbie , 04/20/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I needed something bigger to haul my kids friends around. This was the coolest way without getting a mini van. I love it! Report Abuse