Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT SUV Consumer Reviews

5(49%)4(19%)3(19%)2(10%)1(3%)
4.0
31 reviews
$2,900 - $8,995
Should've Bought the Tahoe

Jim, 06/06/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I was looking for an SUV that was less than $50,000 and I was looking at the Tahoe and TrailBlazer. I thought I would've got better gas mileage than if I were driving a Tahoe but not true. My wife's '03 Tahoe gets better mileage than my '06 TrailBlazer This car has to go out of my garage and back onto the car lot.

LOVE IT

d0llyd0lph1n, 04/17/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Love this vehicle - plenty of room for our family of 6. Other than routine maintenance (oil changes, brakes, tires) our only service issue has been replacing battery and front wheel bearings at 6 year mark. No complaints here :) This has been a very versitile and reliable vehicle for us.

Great Car... so far :-)

Tim, 10/24/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought a used 2004 back in July '05. No problems over the last 4 months and 4K miles. Great gas mileage for a large SUV. Averaged 13 mpg while towing the largest U-haul trailer, and 15-16 around town. The same mileage as the smaller 2003 Ford Explorer we had. My A/C comes on strong and cold fairly quickly and access to the back seat can be made easier by tilting the entire middle seat forward instead of just tilting the seatback.

Love it

Debbie, 04/20/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I needed something bigger to haul my kids friends around. This was the coolest way without getting a mini van. I love it!

Serious accident

keith carr, 12/12/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Had a serious accident. I was hit on driver's side front tire full length of drivers side. $12000 in damage, but the good news is no injuries. No jarring inside. Nobody got a scrape or scratch or even a bruise, This thing totally protected us and there was no damage inside. I would definetly buy another one. They are fixing this one, but it gave us total protection in the accident. You can't beat that, and the damage was all cosmetic. The other car was totalled.

Research Similar Vehicles