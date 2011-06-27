  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tracker
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet Tracker
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Chevrolet Tracker Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Tracker
5(40%)4(60%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Trackers for sale
List Price Estimate
$906 - $1,919
Used Tracker for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

98 Chevy Tracker auto 4x4

GUS ALLEN, 11/11/2005
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is the best little car for running errands , fishing, hunting. All around vehicle for just driving. 33 mpg and 4x4 is almost unheard of. Easy to service and granddaughter loves it.

Report Abuse

Chevy Tracker is my favorite vehicle.

Karl, 04/24/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my Tracker in 1998 and it has been fun, reliable and a work horse. It has traveled across the country...twice. Seen both east coast and west coast. Gone up mountains and through deserts. It has 146,000 miles and still running strong today. Only problem is its rusting and the parts are becoming hard to fine. It still a great car and I would love to buy another one new.

Report Abuse

Great little car

Ranradio, 08/26/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This has been a no problem car since new. 4 wheel drive works great. Use it for driving to work and back, has never let me down yet!

Report Abuse

Great little 4X4

sunfun, 05/31/2003
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is our second tracker. Having a great time zooming around town in this one.

Report Abuse

Underappeciated...

cxvargas, 12/06/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

by consumers and press. I bought mine new and had the car shipped to the UK in '98. While stationed over there, I truly enjoyed the Tracker qualities. With gas prices at $5 per gallon I never worried about gas bills. Also, it was so easy to park at the local shopping malls or drive in the city. I had the car shipped to several places and is still performing flawlessly. Main concern is with GM dealership service/customer experience. I just bought a new Accord instead of a GM product because such poor experience. Regardless of GM I would recommed this car just because of the excellent built and troble free experience.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Trackers for sale

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Tracker info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles