Used 1998 Chevrolet Tracker for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT

    194,481 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,299

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT in White
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT

    111,928 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT

    125,275 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT in Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT

    151,394 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,871

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 in Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2

    154,763 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,475

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT

    130,012 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Tracker in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Tracker

    143,873 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Tracker LT in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Tracker LT

    133,937 miles

    $4,782

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Tracker in Silver
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Tracker

    147,298 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Tracker in Silver
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Tracker

    135,729 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,400

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2

    173,010 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Tracker in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Tracker

    167,695 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $2,995

    $931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Tracker in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Tracker

    102,066 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,888

    $370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Tracker LT in Black
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Tracker LT

    120,343 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,450

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Tracker in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Tracker

    142,714 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Tracker in Black
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Tracker

    65,179 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,977

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Tracker in Yellow
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Tracker

    140,424 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2

    198,073 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $600

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tracker

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Tracker
Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
See all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (60%)
98 Chevy Tracker auto 4x4
GUS ALLEN,11/11/2005
This is the best little car for running errands , fishing, hunting. All around vehicle for just driving. 33 mpg and 4x4 is almost unheard of. Easy to service and granddaughter loves it.
