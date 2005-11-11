Used 1998 Chevrolet Tracker for Sale Near Me

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana

LT trim, SILVER METALLIC exterior and MEDIUM GRAY INTERIOR TRIM interior. 4x4,4-WHEEL ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: 4-WHEEL ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP alloy wheels, cruise control, pwr windows, pwr door locks, pwr mirrors, remote keyless entry, tilt steering column, vinyl spare tire cover, 2.5L V6 engine, auto trans, LT Trim Pkg w/ Heritage Cloth full seat trim, side cladding w/integral side step, chrome grille, alloy spare wheel, body-color mirrors & P215/70R15 tires, ETR AM/FM stereo w/compact disc, black luggage carrier. Chevrolet LT with SILVER METALLIC exterior and MEDIUM GRAY INTERIOR TRIM interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2CNBJ634016910677

Stock: 16910677W

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-27-2020