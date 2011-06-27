Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews

super good!!! So worth buying mine!! Nick Voisine , 11/19/2017 LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bout the Chevy Tahoe new back in 2012, And I loved it so much that I went with getting a new 2017 one and id have to say I still kinda miss the older model but i had is for a while so I grew attached to it! I got the lt model and I had all that I needed I had some package that got me the captain chairs and the heated seats and a few other features and I loved it and so did my kids getting to watch movies on long car rides!!! I drove this car probably from Tennesee to Texas at least more than a dozen times and had no issue what so ever!!! traded mine in this year with 130k miles and it was still running strong with no maintenance problems just normal stuff like new tires and oil changes! I would so totally recommend this car to any buyer looking for a full-size SUV especially if you get the lt or ltz model with some more goodies than the base model. So if you are in the market for an SUV​ with a few years on it I would totally recommend!!! _Nick Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tahoe Lover ttinarp80 , 10/10/2018 LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Chevy Tahoe use to be my favorite but lately I’ve encounter some problems with my suv. Just yesterday, my transmission went out. After coming across this website, I see I am not alone. What I don’t understand is, how could a vehicle, that’s so popular, encounter the same problem on different year model. Why have the same exact problem been going on for so long and GM hasn’t done anything different. I also don’t understand how a transmission go out so suddenly on a.m vehicle that don’t have a lot of miles. My vehicle have 150K miles on it, but yet I still feel as if a major issue as the transmission, shouldn’t have occurred. Even though I’ve always loved Tahoe’s, this will be the last Tahoe I purchase........sorry GM, but in to the next one🤷🏽‍♀️ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

If you really need an SUV, choose another vehicle robi3 , 02/02/2015 LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought a Tahoe, with the towing package as I go cross country 2x times yearly towing a trailer with a gross wt. of 4500 lbs. (well below the wt rating). I also transport sporting equipment to remote areas but do not go off roading. In 36,000 mi, both differentials and rear shocks have had to be replaced, the Bridgestones that came on it handled poorly in even wet conditions and had to be replaced at 30,000 mi. Mileage without a trailer maxes out on the highway at 15, rated 21. Chevy technicians always seem "miffed" by clear symptoms of issues which require return visits for repairs until they find the issue. 3rd row seats tough to remove and store. Worst of 3 similar vehicles I've owned Report Abuse

Trail Blazer James James w jr , 04/20/2017 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful This a lot of features inside of this 2012 Tahoe you need to know all it's an excellent car and good for family and traveling and it is excellent with the E85 fuel you get more for your miles Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse