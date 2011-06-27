  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Tahoe
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/16 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)366.0/488.0 mi.366.0/488.0 mi.366.0/488.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.5 gal.30.5 gal.30.5 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm250 hp @ 4600 rpm250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.41.5 ft.42.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.59.6 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.4 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.7 in.60.7 in.59.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.65.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity99 cu.ft.99 cu.ft.123 cu.ft.
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.199.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7000 lbs.7000 lbs.
Curb weight4731 lbs.4731 lbs.5134 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.6 in.
Height72.4 in.72.4 in.70.2 in.
Maximum payload1816.0 lbs.1816.0 lbs.1666.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.117.5 in.
Width77.1 in.77.1 in.76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Cherry Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Argent
