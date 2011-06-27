Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

Good Truck Richard , 05/03/2016 LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2016 LS 4x4, which was selected so that we could have cloth seats. The LS with no options is better equipped than the 1LT Suburban that we purchases in 2008. Have had it about one month. The seats are very comfortable and it is easy to drive and park in a downtown parking garage. So far, my average gas mileage is 19.1 mpg and 20.1 on the last tank of gas. It has plenty of room for hauling the contents of a college dorm room. Unlike my wife's 2014 Ford Fusion, the controls are well laid out and easy to use -- whether on the touch screen or the physical buttons themselves. The instrument cluster is easy to read, however I find that I use the digital speedometer in the center screen rather than the normal speedometer. I am also amazed at the amount of storage cubbies and cup holders as well as the number of power ports. The third row seats are a great improvement over the last generation and the under floor storage is a great idea for hiding small items. I also ordered the rear Toneau cover and organizer for the front console. These tow items will make your storage more organized and secure from preying eyes. So far, it has been a good truck and I have no complaints or thought of "what were they thinking when they designed this?" Like in some of my other cars -- including the 08 Suburban. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Engineer to Chevy engineers - nice job. Dan Cornell , 04/24/2016 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Saved up a long time to get this beautiful beast for my large family. Test drove many colors all with different features. The LS was a solid offering but i was able to score an LT by researching the heck out of the pricing, financing and trade in value. Once again Edmunds provided valuable tools to this car shopper. I am coming from a Toyota 4runner which has been great. If a decent Sequoia had been available I would have given that a look. The Mercedes was also on the list but I couldn't stomach a massive service costs that would definitely come up at some point in the future. Pros - the cockpit and driving experience is otherworldly. The ergonomics for this 6 foot frame guy are wonderful. Everything within reach - all soft touch where it counts. Gorgeous looking. Fit and finish is top notch. It is like a vault. For those that complain about shuddering inside the vehicle it is likely the reality of being in this sound proof "vault". Transmission in a ultra low gear will seem like it is throbbing and that can translate to this feeling. For me the lag is not an issue, in fact I prefer this 6 speed tranny to the 8 speed ZF I have on my Chrysler. Much better throttle response and reduced gear hunting. Liked the GM website and dealer tools to price compare. Cons - expensive wow. Super expensive. No other cons to report at this time. But I'll check back after putting some miles on her. Wishlist - ability to turn off 8>4 cylinder shut off engine management. Ability to have the daytime LED running lights on in the LT (only works in the LTZ). Less GM social media to wade through to get to solid reviews and discussion. DVD video to explain the features. Giant deployable pillow to prevent this massive vehicle from smooshing smaller cars in its path. UPDATE - Circling back after a few months of summer road trips and 6000 miles. Still awesome, love it and no issues whatsoever. Purchased some OEM roof racks and they add noise. The look OK, not a fan but I needed them. Updated Likes - super comfortable seats and driving experience on long trips. Amazing road trip monster. The gearing and passing power is awesome for road trips as if that was its sole purpose. Love the sunroof and would get again. The truck is gorgeous I mean SICK GORGEOUS. Seriously good engineering. Solid and seems built tough. Loving the Tungsten color. Tons of room for gear. Like the tech/safety features. OK Highway mileage. Good power on acceleration when needed like merging on ramps. Dislikes - not sure how much I want to report here. I'd hate to have GM change them for the next release! No fair to current owners! The plastic strip under the touch screen needs to have some adhesive behind it. It flexes when you use the screen. The WIFI is silly and all your devices will burn through the trial data. It is such a large vehicle that it is a magnet for getting dinged up. With kids jumping in and out it goes from new to used quick so plan to expect that so you don't loose sleep. Not a fan of the touch screen layout. A bit awkward. Yeah so please fix that with a revision. Still want the led driving lights to come on in the LT trim so please fix that in a revision as well. Teenagers report the third row seating is hard and uncomfortable for long trips. Speakers seem good but sterio just average and a bit disappointing for a Bose. Wish it had automatic braking assist. Warning me is awesome but that should be included. Otherwise LOVE IT. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Suburban - Quality and Workmanship Lacking bo morse , 05/24/2016 LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Lemon - Bought a brand new 2016 Chevy Suburban a few weeks ago. Since then, we've been back every week to have one problem after another fixed. First (and still unresolved) the rear cargo storage lid doesn't seat properly and bounces and rattles over every bump. They removed hydraulic arm yet still rattles only now it doesn't stay up. Secondly, the entire heating/cooling control unit broke and is inoperable. Third, the power front passenger seat no longer moves. Still no resolution in sight. I'm fearful what the upcoming weeks will bring us. Not thrilled by workmanship and engineering/materials or new Suburban. Report Abuse

Loyal Suburban owner regrets this purchase Patrice Mc , 05/12/2019 LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Since I have owned this vehicle I have had more problems with it than all my previous suburbans (which were much older and had many more miles on them) combined! Fortunately, we purchased an extended warranty at the time of purchase but I had problems with the tires and balancing over and over from the time of purchase, A/C System has gone out, vacuum pump on brakes failed and the transmission has gone out. It is not even four years old and I have ~ 72K miles on it . When the brakes and transmission failed it is fortunate that I did not have a tragic accident since there was no warning light or any indication that there was a problem. Additional problems this year when my suburban completely shut down on me! I had to have it towed again, did a lot of reading and research on the internet and found that they had a bulletin out for the negative battery cable. Told the Chevy service guy but he said there was no problem with my truck, they ran diagnostics and updated something in the software, sent me home. Shut down on me again, had it towed, it was the negative battery cable. Your vehicle can literally shut down on you in the middle of driving! This car has put me into so many dangerous situations with the failures it has had and I no longer trust it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse