Used 1997 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

An absolute Juggernaut james_nicklin , 09/20/2011 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Purchased used for $5k @ 150,000 miles. 20,000 miles later I still think it is the Best truck I have ever owned. I have carried two families of 8 (4 car seats and 4 adults). I have hauled 1,500 lbs of equipment with space to spare. I pulled a friends crew cab truck out of 3 1/2 feet of running water (interior and bed flooded) uphill on gravel at idle. It has protected my family through two car accidents in which the other vehicles were totaled and the Suburban withstood cosmetic/no damage. Fantastic comfort for long drives, 3 leather rows. Moving from Tacoma Wa to Phoenix AZ took two tank-fulls for a 1,600 mile drive. Over my 20k miles I have averaged 16.3 mpg and maxed at 19.3 Report Abuse

228,000 miles and doing great! runner97 , 09/29/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My 97 4dr k1500 has 228,000 miles and is doing great. Just used it to pull my travel trailer 6,000 lb through Penn, Maryland, WV, V, KY, and back to Michigan and did great! Other than regular maintenace as well it is doing good. Can't be more happy with it. I don't think you can find anything better for pulling. Things I wish they would keep in the new suburbans. A simple, tuff, and not be afarid to get dirty suburban. The new ones are to nice. Why would you use it for hauling things in. Report Abuse

Pretty Good Vehicle VinceInCali , 03/06/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The only problems I have had with mine is the front brakes and the catalytic converter. It seems to run great otherwise Report Abuse

Best truck I've ever owned!! jbradabadowski , 10/12/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I use this truck for a work truck. I usually haul from 1500 to 2000 lbs. of tools in the back of this truck and also pull a 5x10 enclosed trailer fully loaded with tools. It now has 260,000 miles and has never given me any trouble other than I had the transmission rebuilt at 175,000 miles. I have worked this truck much harder than was intended for it and it has never let me down. These older ones are stronger and tougher trucks than the newer ones. My wife drives a 2006 Tahoe and it is just not the work horse that my older suburban is although hers IS a good truck. If you can find one of these Surburbans from 1995 to 1999 with the 5.7 engine with decent miles, buy it. You'll love it. Report Abuse