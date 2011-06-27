Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Spark Hatchback
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,227*
Total Cash Price
$7,828
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,732*
Total Cash Price
$7,985
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,561*
Total Cash Price
$10,724
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,570*
Total Cash Price
$11,037
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,813*
Total Cash Price
$10,803
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,236*
Total Cash Price
$8,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$682
|$702
|$724
|$745
|$768
|$3,621
|Maintenance
|$1,745
|$941
|$1,530
|$533
|$2,335
|$7,084
|Repairs
|$405
|$469
|$549
|$642
|$748
|$2,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$455
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$619
|Financing
|$421
|$339
|$250
|$157
|$57
|$1,224
|Depreciation
|$2,241
|$792
|$697
|$618
|$554
|$4,902
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,884
|$4,247
|$4,783
|$3,758
|$5,555
|$25,227
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$716
|$738
|$760
|$783
|$3,693
|Maintenance
|$1,780
|$960
|$1,561
|$544
|$2,382
|$7,226
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$763
|$2,869
|Taxes & Fees
|$464
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$631
|Financing
|$429
|$346
|$255
|$160
|$58
|$1,248
|Depreciation
|$2,286
|$808
|$711
|$630
|$565
|$5,000
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,022
|$4,332
|$4,879
|$3,833
|$5,666
|$25,732
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$934
|$962
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,961
|Maintenance
|$2,391
|$1,289
|$2,096
|$730
|$3,199
|$9,705
|Repairs
|$555
|$643
|$752
|$880
|$1,025
|$3,854
|Taxes & Fees
|$623
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$848
|Financing
|$577
|$464
|$343
|$215
|$78
|$1,677
|Depreciation
|$3,070
|$1,085
|$955
|$847
|$759
|$6,716
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,431
|$5,818
|$6,553
|$5,148
|$7,610
|$34,561
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$990
|$1,021
|$1,050
|$1,083
|$5,106
|Maintenance
|$2,460
|$1,327
|$2,157
|$752
|$3,292
|$9,988
|Repairs
|$571
|$661
|$774
|$905
|$1,055
|$3,966
|Taxes & Fees
|$642
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$873
|Financing
|$594
|$478
|$353
|$221
|$80
|$1,726
|Depreciation
|$3,160
|$1,117
|$983
|$871
|$781
|$6,912
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,706
|$5,988
|$6,744
|$5,299
|$7,833
|$35,570
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$999
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$4,997
|Maintenance
|$2,408
|$1,299
|$2,111
|$736
|$3,222
|$9,776
|Repairs
|$559
|$647
|$758
|$886
|$1,032
|$3,882
|Taxes & Fees
|$628
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$854
|Financing
|$581
|$468
|$345
|$217
|$79
|$1,689
|Depreciation
|$3,093
|$1,093
|$962
|$853
|$765
|$6,765
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,500
|$5,861
|$6,601
|$5,186
|$7,666
|$34,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$730
|$753
|$775
|$799
|$3,766
|Maintenance
|$1,815
|$979
|$1,591
|$554
|$2,428
|$7,367
|Repairs
|$421
|$488
|$571
|$668
|$778
|$2,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$473
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$644
|Financing
|$438
|$353
|$260
|$163
|$59
|$1,273
|Depreciation
|$2,331
|$824
|$725
|$643
|$576
|$5,098
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,159
|$4,417
|$4,974
|$3,908
|$5,777
|$26,236
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Spark
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Spark in Virginia is:not available
