Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The more I drive it... Bobbie , 07/11/2015 2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful ... the more I like electric vehicles. I am currently under a three-year lease for the Spark EV. I have had the vehicle for almost three months and I have been driving it everyday for the past 30 days. I live in California and the Spark EV allows me to use the carpool lane after I paid DMV $8 for the carpool lane stickers. It is a very economical vehicle to use. See below for more information: The good- It costs me less than $2 to fully charge the car. This gives me 82-87 miles range. I am saving around $3.50 a day by not driving my gasoline powered car. At the end of three years, I expect to save at least $2730 on gas alone. The car is incredibly fast. The acceleration is very fast. The Sports Mode is awesome for merging into the highway at the on ramp. Most vehicles cannot keep up with me during the first three seconds of acceleration. The carpool lane sticker is the best part! I am cutting a minimum of 30 minutes off commute time daily. This is priceless and I am spoiled. The car gets even better range when you are stuck in stop and go traffic. It was costing me only $0.10 to travel 16 miles. Braking and coasting will recharge the battery. It is entirely possible to get more than 100 miles of driving range if you are in stop and go traffic. The free On Star navigation is great! I use it all the time. I love the great warranty and the free roadside assistance program from Chevy. The car is tiny. This makes it very easy to park in a tight space. In big cities, this is invaluable. I am getting a $2500 check from the CA government for using the EV. If I had bought the car, the fed will also let me take $7500 off my income tax. I received a $500 charger credit from Bosch. I ended up only paying $30 for a $500 Bosch charger. I love the ability to remotely turn on the AC after parking the car. What's the big deal? I would park my car, turn on the AC and go to the store. When I am done shopping, the car will be nice and cool waiting for me to drive. Keep in mind the engine is not running. A car thief cannot just break into the car and drive away. Due to the heavy battery, the car has low center of gravity and it is very stable to drive this car. No need to warm up the engine. Just drive. No need to change oil. Pure electric. Free first two years service included (rotate tires and fluid checks). Fluids for brake, windshield, and coolant. Charging at a Direct Charging Station really charges a car to 80% in less than 20 minutes. The DC charging station puts out 125 amps! But it is not cheap to use it right now as gas is only $3 a gallon. Now the bad- The stereo system SUCKS!!! The sound quality is awful. I am not sure why Chevy chose to do it this way. It does not have a CD player. It says six speakers but I am only able to find four speakers. The UI for the phone and stereo is awful. I wish I could use Siri to assist me. Bluetooth connection is a bit slower than Toyota vehicles. The rear seats are extremely uncomfortable. Even my kids complained about them and that's a first. The rear cargo space is very limited. Best to fold the seats down for more space. There is a blind spot in the rear passenger side. Must be careful for lane changing. Long charging time. The standard charger which came with the vehicle at 8 amps takes 20 hours to fully charge the car. When I changed the charging setting to 12 amps, it took much less time. Having said that, my Bosch charger operating at 16 amps (220 V) typically charges 10 miles in an hour. In other words, it will take four hours to charge 40 miles with a 240V charger. 240 V chargers are strongly recommended. 110 V at 12 amps will also work. The steering only goes up and down. It is not a telescopic steering wheel. At 70 to 80 MPH, the car gets very noisy. At 70 to 80 MPH, the battery drains much faster. Best mileage if the speed is less than 50 MPH (per manual). The load capacity is limited. It is less than 650 lbs. Don't expect to fit four big people in the car. Bottom line- this is a great commuter and easy on the wallet everyday car if you keep track of the travel distance needed. I have three other vehicles but I only drive this car in the carpool lane to work. Even without the carpool lane stickers, I would buy (not lease) my next electric vehicle. The Spark EV replacement is called Bolt and it is supposed to have a 200 mile driving range. Although the 2015 Spark EV has a limited driving range (less than 87 miles) and the stereo is just terrible, I love this car and I am thinking about leasing another Spark EV for my mother. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little car! elripster , 04/26/2015 1LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car on an excellent lease deal. The reviews pretty much nail it right on. It is very fun to drive. Dealers, you need to figure out how to actually execute the purchase faster. If there is no haggling, or haggling has resulted in an agreed upon price, should it really take 2 hours to prepare the paperwork so I can take 2 minutes to sign it? Why give customers more time to get cold feet and tie your sales staff up with entertaining what are essentially closed deals when that staff could be courting other customers? Figure out how to get the purchase done faster, make more money, and make more happy customers. So fast forward to 2018 and I just turned my electric go cart. I sure did take a lot cars off of the line much to the bewilderment of the roaring engine next to me. I managed to run it out of only energy once in 3 years. I will say it was a great starter EV and great for anyone doing local commutes. With its range, I came in under 10,000 miles/year. I put 1 set of front tires on it and that was it for maintenance. Well, I did have it detailed before returning it. My kids made a mess of the inerior but low and behold, it all came out! Chalk one up to cheap materials! I rated the stars based on what I thought was reasonable for what is essentially a $15k car. We added a 3rd kid to the fleet and leased a Bolt EV and thus decided not to buy out the Spark. If one of you ends up with a used silver Spark, it might by our Sparkrocket, and I hope it treats you well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Most fun I've ever had with a car Rayburn Thomas , 05/19/2016 2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I leased my car 1 year ago and still love it. I've said for some time that my only regret is that I only got one of them. So, about a month ago I got 2 more, one for my wife and one for my daughter, and they both love them too. My only complaint is that it has too much power and you can get into trouble if you aren't careful. It rides okay for a small car, but not great like a long heavy car. The range is much more than I normally need (up to about 100 miles) and I do have a gas powered vehicle for longer trips, but it rarely gets used now. The cost of the electricity is about 2 cents per mile. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

I loved my spark.....until T.C. , 09/11/2015 1LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Update: Awhile back I had an issue with replacing a tire. After being told by the dealer that it was going to take 5-6 weeks to get a tire, I went online and bought one, and got it in the mail! Yes! I took it over to the dealer, who told me THEY DIDN'T HAVE MY CAR! I had to walk the lot to find my car. Turns out they had me in the system twice. Not really confidence- inspiring! I got the tire put on and was once again rolling the HOV lane with glee. HOWEVER.....several months later I was sideswiped on the highway by a large SUV. I immediately lost control of the car, veered off into another lane, hit a car, rolled onto the shoulder, ran over a signpost...I thought we were gonna die. Good news - no one was hurt. Did you know that there are knee air bags? Every air bag deployed, and we were shook up but basically unharmed. Sadly, my little car was no more. Onstar called the police and they towed it away. My new car is a Volt. No more range anxiety! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse