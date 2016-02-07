  1. Home
Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV

MSRP$25,120
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Quick acceleration and handling
  • impressive standard features for a relatively low price
  • quiet interior.

Stout performance and competitive pricing make the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV an intriguing option for an urban runabout, but you need to plan around its long recharging times.

Vehicle overview

Electric car ownership is no longer the wild frontier it once was when Toyota introduced the first RAV4 EV nearly 20 years ago, or when Tesla offered its proof-of-concept roadster almost a decade ago, or even when Nissan introduced the Leaf just six years ago. Today, EVs are a viable alternative to gasoline-powered cars, available in flavors ranging from full-size luxury (Tesla Model S) to urban minicar, like the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV.

One of the chief concerns of any EV shopper is the car's range. Will it get me there? Will it leave me stranded? Where can I replenish it with enough charge to get me to Point B, and how long will that take? The Spark EV offers 82 miles of electric range, about the same as other compact/subcompact EVs, and about enough for most round-trip suburban commutes.

Topping up the battery is another matter, though. The Spark EV isn't exactly swift when it comes to replenishing its batteries. Charging from a standard 110-volt outlet can take up to 20 hours, while sipping from a 240-volt outlet requires about seven hours. The latter is still within the window of most overnight home-charging scenarios, but it's still something to consider. The Spark EV uses a 3.3-kilowatt onboard charger while most competitors offer faster 6.6-kW chargers. Fortunately the Spark EV offers a DC fast-charge option, which can replenish 80 percent of the battery in about 20 minutes, but finding the correct charging port can be difficult.

The 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV did not receive the same styling updates as the standard Spark models.

The Spark EV is swifter in its performance, however. It's one of the quicker electric cars we've tested, needing just 7.5 seconds to reach 60 mph. Its size and weight distribution also make it surprisingly adept when the road twists and turns.

Note that while the gas-powered Chevrolet Spark offers an all-new design for 2016 (new look, different dimensions), the Spark EV retains its predecessor's design. It's also still in limited release as it's sold in only three states: California, Oregon and, for 2016, Maryland (where the Spark EV's motor and drive unit are manufactured, incidentally).

If you live in other states, the Nissan Leaf is well worth checking out. It's slower, but offers a roomier cabin, similar range and well-established reliability. We also recommend the sporty Ford Focus Electric, the Volkswagen e-Golf or, for those in California, the Fiat 500e. Overall, though, we think the Edmunds.com "B-rated" Spark EV is worthy of a look if it's available to you.

Chevrolet Spark EV models

The 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV is an all-electric, subcompact, four-door hatchback with seating for four. There are two trim levels, 1LT and 2LT, differentiated only by minor upgrades in interior trim.

Standard equipment for the 1LT includes 15-inch alloy wheels, EV-specific aerodynamic bodywork, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, cruise control, air-conditioning, power windows/side mirrors/door locks, a height-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and a tilt-only steering wheel. Electronic features include a 7-inch touchscreen, OnStar telematics, in-car WiFi (4G LTE), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone app integration, Siri Eyes Free voice-recognition capability and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The 2LT trim adds leatherette premium vinyl upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

A DC quick charger is optional for either trim level. Connected to the proper power source, a Spark EV fitted with this option can recharge its batteries to 80 percent of capacity in 20 minutes, Chevy says.

The Spark EV may be small, but it feels roomy inside thanks to the tall roof.

2016 Highlights

Unlike the standard Chevrolet Spark, which received a complete redesign for 2016, the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV carries over unchanged. Additional availability in Maryland is the only difference.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV is an electric vehicle powered by a 105-kilowatt electric motor (140 horsepower and 327 pound-feet of torque). Power for the motor comes from an 18.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It takes the Spark EV seven hours to recharge at 240 volts, which is considerably longer than other similarly priced EVs. If you're only able to plug into a 110-volt outlet, the process could take as long as 20 hours. An optional SAE combo charger promises quicker turnaround times (up to 80 percent charge in 20 minutes and a full charge in 45 minutes) but only if you have easy access to a faster DC charger.

The EPA rates the 2016 Spark EV for 82 miles of driving range on the combined city/highway driving cycle. This is just a few miles shy of the range estimates on the Fiat 500e and the Nissan Leaf. The EPA also rates the Spark EV's energy consumption at 28 kWh used per 100 miles (the lower the kWh number here, the better), which is slightly more frugal than most rivals.

We last tested a 2014 Spark EV, and it accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.5 seconds against Chevrolet's estimate of 7.2 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, rear-seat side airbags and front-seat knee airbags. OnStar's services include automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

In Edmunds testing, a 2014 Spark EV stopped from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is a shorter-than-average distance for an electric car.

The Spark EV gets a unique interior to complement the pure electric drivetrain.

Driving

The 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV's quick acceleration is one of the first things that stands out. Most EVs can feel snappy around town thanks to the nature of their electric powertrains, but other than some luxury-branded EVs, you're not going to find anything much quicker than this Chevy.

With its compact wheelbase and a low center of gravity from its battery pack, the Spark EV feels solid and composed going around turns. Its highway ride is also very civil — unusual for a car with such a small footprint — with minimal choppiness and road noise over seams and ruts. The Spark's regenerative braking system is also more receptive to range-extending driving techniques, like cruising with your foot off the accelerator pedal, than some competitor systems.

Interior

The interior of the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV is minimalist at best, but there's a refreshing simplicity to the dashboard's clean lines, the unique instrument cluster and the large central touchscreen.

The Spark EV's gauges differ from the conventional Spark's to better suit the data unique to electric propulsion. Simple graphics illustrate the battery pack's state of charge and remaining driving range, for example. The standard MyLink touchscreen infotainment system features sharp graphics, intuitive menus and strong smartphone app integration that includes Internet radio, text message translation, voice commands and available navigation. Like similar systems, however, the screen sometimes fails to register touch inputs, which can be frustrating.

Thanks to the Spark's tall roof, the cabin feels spacious and roomy, especially for those up front. The front seats are comfortable enough to sit through 82 miles of range with the lack of a telescoping steering wheel the only real drawback.

Those in the two-passenger rear seat also enjoy a refreshing amount of headroom, but there isn't an abundance of legroom or hiproom. The rear seatbacks offer a 60/40 split, but because of battery packaging, the seats don't fold fully flat. The Spark EV offers 9.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and folding them provides 23.4 cubic feet of total capacity.

One of the Spark's biggest drawbacks is its slow charging rate. Some other EVs charge twice as fast off a 240-volt plug.

Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
5 star reviews: 83%
4 star reviews: 17%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 6 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Shocking Value
Michael G.,
2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

We have all seen them, those little electric cars buzzing around undetected, almost stealth like.... When I saw 129 a month lease I became intrigued. My wife has a Honda Pilot, at just 16 miles to the gallon on a good day. Her commute is just 7 miles each way and the usual errands. What a great buy this has been! no gas put in the Pilot in 5 weeks... The EV has been going to over 90 miles with our normal driving. We love this car. My wife is getting used to the hands free, Bluetooth, and the on-star. It is a bit on the small size, but we have gone to Costco and grocery store with no issues. We have yet to fill up on the fly, preferring to use the home charger. We decided on the purchase over lease, as they took 9K off list, and had zero interest for 6 years. The added 7500 Tax credit lowered the price even more. Update 18 months later: Love it more now than when purchased. Never going to the gas station or for oil changes is incredible. Occasionally have some range anxiety but with a touch of planning it works out. Winter is the challenge. You lose about 20% range using the heater.

5 out of 5 stars, Chevy Spark EV a Best buy new and used
Jim Stack,
1LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

This is a great Electric Vehicle. Be sure to get the DC Fast Charge port. I call my Chevy Spark EV a Tesla Nano. It does everything a Tesla can do at 1/5 th the cost. It can go over 100 miles on a charge. Chevy replaced it in 2017 with the Chevy Bolt that can go 238 miles on a charge at double the cost. But how often do you need that much range day to day. Almost all new cars don't have a spare tire so I got one and keep it in the garage in case I need it or one of my Spark friends needs to borrow it. a friend and I just won the 8th annual 100 Electric mile EVent in Phoenix. My Spark EV made it 100 miles and still showed 33 mile more on the guess o meter. We were almost the exact 100 miles, answered all the quiz questions and were the most efficient at 133 Wh /mile or 7.1 miles per kWh of power. My meter shows 120 mile range since I drive ECO and Hyper mile. I even get over 6 miles per kWh on the highways. It's a great car for older friends or people with injuries since the seat at not real low. There is also a GRAB handle inside each door opening on the roof to help people get in and out. The rear hact is bigger than a Tesla model 3 and each rear seat folds down for lot of storage space. The battery has liquid cooling so it will last for the life of the cat extimated on most cars at 10-15 years.

4 out of 5 stars, Spark EV a great around-town vehicle
Davems,
2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

My F150 is getting rusty and old, and gets lousy fuel economy, and new trucks are really, really expensive. My own personal calculus was to get a Spark EV for an everyday driver and try and keep the truck for 5 more years rather than 1 or 2, just for truck stuff when we need it. The Spark EV is no good for hauling deer carcasses, but it does get about the best possible fuel economy, ~5 mi/kwh. That means I roll for about $0.02/mi just for fuel, rather than $0.15-0.20/mi in the truck. This car is small and meek looking, so other drivers think they can try and push you around. They are wrong and they will fail. Up to ~75 mph there isn't much out there on four wheels that is quicker. I've shut down just about everything out there, because it's so quick, handles like on rails (50/50 weight distribution down low batteries), and because it's such a sleeper. Range when new was ~88-92 mi, dropped to ~80-84 mi. after 2 years. Winter range is lower at 70-75 mi, and appears to be a matter of programming and not simply a matter of temperature or climate control. Using the heat affects range more than air conditioning. Defrost with heat affects range more, with economy being ~3 mi/kwh rather than 5. Bigger on the inside than it looks, but it looks really, really small. Headroom is very good. Back seats have minimal leg room. Front seats are close together, but there is enough leg room at 6'1". Stereo system is terrible, but aftermarket speakers upgrade it to lousy. You wouldn't want to drive across the country in this, even if it magically had the range and a good stereo system. But does this matter around town?

5 out of 5 stars, Great little car
Steve,
2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

Update: lease is over and she was returned without issue. Summer range at end of lease was 65-ish, winter 60. if U have a short commute, it's hard to beat this car, bang-for-the-buck-wise, and in fun to drive terms. ==== 2017 original review ==== Like all EVs of this class, range is limited. I got betw. 82 and 84 mi estimated range at full charge now when the car is new. I ran into someone with a 3-year old Spark EV and he mentioned and average of 70mi. When temperatures were near freezing it dropped to about 60 and in its 2nd summer, ~80, with a max of 91. Lease deal was great - $2900 down, $68/mo for a 2LT with the DC charging port (green exterior/grey interior). When one factors in the California $2500 State rebate, it's $90/mo for 36 mo, which is slightly less than what I pay in gas for my 96 Accord Wagon. Lease is 10kmi/year mileage limit without paying $0.25/mi, which is very limiting. So it's scary quick acceleration, esp. at low speeds. Instantaneous. Acceleration is downright impressive. It would go off left or right if you let it at very low speeds - sudden flooring while cornering is a bad idea. I like how there's no center console or arm rest in the car - nothing to the right of you. I never seem to be comfortable in cars with big center areas - my right arm doesn't seem to find the right home. I'm getting about 4 mi/hr at 115V, 8A and a little higher at 12A. 230V charging at work and home is getting me 10+ though charging near full is slower. I put in the Bosch charger advertised on the card that comes with the car, which gets you a rebate of $500 on the charger. I'm 6'3" and could wish for about 2" more legroom. Headroom is great. I could wear a hat if I wanted to. Mylink is bloody annoying. Constantly wants to go to XM or FM, but I pretty much use BT from phone. Our other cars default to whatever was last used. There was a recall regarding the firmware for the seat belt tensioners and airbags which I had done. Took longer than one would expect. No charge. Pleasant waiting room. They vacuumed out the car. Another recall on the software that estimates available range. Not sure I notice a difference. It's "mileage" is pretty good - I get 4.3 mi/kWh. I can't type any units into the MPG field below.

Features & Specs

2LT 4dr Hatchback features & specs
2LT 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
MPG 128 city / 109 hwy
Seats 4
1-speed direct drive
Electric
N/A
1LT 4dr Hatchback features & specs
1LT 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
MPG 128 city / 109 hwy
Seats 4
1-speed direct drive
Electric
N/A
