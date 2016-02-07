Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Quick acceleration and handling
- impressive standard features for a relatively low price
- quiet interior.
Sponsored cars related to the Spark EV
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- maintenance & parts
- handling & steering
- seats
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- oil
- driving experience
- lights
- warranty
- acceleration
- doors
- wheels & tires
- climate control
- electrical system
- value
- sound system
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
We have all seen them, those little electric cars buzzing around undetected, almost stealth like.... When I saw 129 a month lease I became intrigued. My wife has a Honda Pilot, at just 16 miles to the gallon on a good day. Her commute is just 7 miles each way and the usual errands. What a great buy this has been! no gas put in the Pilot in 5 weeks... The EV has been going to over 90 miles with our normal driving. We love this car. My wife is getting used to the hands free, Bluetooth, and the on-star. It is a bit on the small size, but we have gone to Costco and grocery store with no issues. We have yet to fill up on the fly, preferring to use the home charger. We decided on the purchase over lease, as they took 9K off list, and had zero interest for 6 years. The added 7500 Tax credit lowered the price even more. Update 18 months later: Love it more now than when purchased. Never going to the gas station or for oil changes is incredible. Occasionally have some range anxiety but with a touch of planning it works out. Winter is the challenge. You lose about 20% range using the heater.
This is a great Electric Vehicle. Be sure to get the DC Fast Charge port. I call my Chevy Spark EV a Tesla Nano. It does everything a Tesla can do at 1/5 th the cost. It can go over 100 miles on a charge. Chevy replaced it in 2017 with the Chevy Bolt that can go 238 miles on a charge at double the cost. But how often do you need that much range day to day. Almost all new cars don't have a spare tire so I got one and keep it in the garage in case I need it or one of my Spark friends needs to borrow it. a friend and I just won the 8th annual 100 Electric mile EVent in Phoenix. My Spark EV made it 100 miles and still showed 33 mile more on the guess o meter. We were almost the exact 100 miles, answered all the quiz questions and were the most efficient at 133 Wh /mile or 7.1 miles per kWh of power. My meter shows 120 mile range since I drive ECO and Hyper mile. I even get over 6 miles per kWh on the highways. It's a great car for older friends or people with injuries since the seat at not real low. There is also a GRAB handle inside each door opening on the roof to help people get in and out. The rear hact is bigger than a Tesla model 3 and each rear seat folds down for lot of storage space. The battery has liquid cooling so it will last for the life of the cat extimated on most cars at 10-15 years.
My F150 is getting rusty and old, and gets lousy fuel economy, and new trucks are really, really expensive. My own personal calculus was to get a Spark EV for an everyday driver and try and keep the truck for 5 more years rather than 1 or 2, just for truck stuff when we need it. The Spark EV is no good for hauling deer carcasses, but it does get about the best possible fuel economy, ~5 mi/kwh. That means I roll for about $0.02/mi just for fuel, rather than $0.15-0.20/mi in the truck. This car is small and meek looking, so other drivers think they can try and push you around. They are wrong and they will fail. Up to ~75 mph there isn't much out there on four wheels that is quicker. I've shut down just about everything out there, because it's so quick, handles like on rails (50/50 weight distribution down low batteries), and because it's such a sleeper. Range when new was ~88-92 mi, dropped to ~80-84 mi. after 2 years. Winter range is lower at 70-75 mi, and appears to be a matter of programming and not simply a matter of temperature or climate control. Using the heat affects range more than air conditioning. Defrost with heat affects range more, with economy being ~3 mi/kwh rather than 5. Bigger on the inside than it looks, but it looks really, really small. Headroom is very good. Back seats have minimal leg room. Front seats are close together, but there is enough leg room at 6'1". Stereo system is terrible, but aftermarket speakers upgrade it to lousy. You wouldn't want to drive across the country in this, even if it magically had the range and a good stereo system. But does this matter around town?
Update: lease is over and she was returned without issue. Summer range at end of lease was 65-ish, winter 60. if U have a short commute, it's hard to beat this car, bang-for-the-buck-wise, and in fun to drive terms. ==== 2017 original review ==== Like all EVs of this class, range is limited. I got betw. 82 and 84 mi estimated range at full charge now when the car is new. I ran into someone with a 3-year old Spark EV and he mentioned and average of 70mi. When temperatures were near freezing it dropped to about 60 and in its 2nd summer, ~80, with a max of 91. Lease deal was great - $2900 down, $68/mo for a 2LT with the DC charging port (green exterior/grey interior). When one factors in the California $2500 State rebate, it's $90/mo for 36 mo, which is slightly less than what I pay in gas for my 96 Accord Wagon. Lease is 10kmi/year mileage limit without paying $0.25/mi, which is very limiting. So it's scary quick acceleration, esp. at low speeds. Instantaneous. Acceleration is downright impressive. It would go off left or right if you let it at very low speeds - sudden flooring while cornering is a bad idea. I like how there's no center console or arm rest in the car - nothing to the right of you. I never seem to be comfortable in cars with big center areas - my right arm doesn't seem to find the right home. I'm getting about 4 mi/hr at 115V, 8A and a little higher at 12A. 230V charging at work and home is getting me 10+ though charging near full is slower. I put in the Bosch charger advertised on the card that comes with the car, which gets you a rebate of $500 on the charger. I'm 6'3" and could wish for about 2" more legroom. Headroom is great. I could wear a hat if I wanted to. Mylink is bloody annoying. Constantly wants to go to XM or FM, but I pretty much use BT from phone. Our other cars default to whatever was last used. There was a recall regarding the firmware for the seat belt tensioners and airbags which I had done. Took longer than one would expect. No charge. Pleasant waiting room. They vacuumed out the car. Another recall on the software that estimates available range. Not sure I notice a difference. It's "mileage" is pretty good - I get 4.3 mi/kWh. I can't type any units into the MPG field below.
Features & Specs
|2LT 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MPG
|128 city / 109 hwy
|Seats 4
|1-speed direct drive
|Electric
|N/A
|1LT 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MPG
|128 city / 109 hwy
|Seats 4
|1-speed direct drive
|Electric
|N/A
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Spark EV a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Spark EV reliable?
Is the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV?
The least-expensive 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV is the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,120.
Other versions include:
- 2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $25,510
- 1LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $25,120
What are the different models of Chevrolet Spark EV?
More about the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV
Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV Overview
The Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV is offered in the following submodels: Spark EV Hatchback. Available styles include 2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and 1LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 Spark EV 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 Spark EV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2016 Spark EV featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV?
Which 2016 Chevrolet Spark EVS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2016 Spark EVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,590 and mileage as low as 35286 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV.
Can't find a new 2016 Chevrolet Spark EVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Spark EV for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,777.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,125.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles