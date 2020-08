Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

Charging; Fast Provisions Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Charging; Remote Stop Chevrolet Mylink Radio; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Electric Blue W/Electric Blue Trim; Cloth Seat Trim Electric Drive Unit Engine; None Seats; Front High-Back Bucket With Adjustable Head Restraints Silver Ice This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV LT. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, NONE (STD) Electric Fuel System Electric Motor *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This low mileage Chevrolet Spark EV has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. This Chevrolet Spark EV is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV: The Spark exemplifies a new breed of minicar that are starting to become popular as more automakers start to see a market for such a small-sized car in American. At about 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic hatchback, the Spark measures up as longer than a Smart Fortwo or Fiat 500, or about the same length as a base Mini Cooper. Fuel economy is excellent (especially in city driving), parking and maneuverability are easier than in nearly any other vehicle and yet the Spark's four seats give it more flexibility than other cars in this class. Strengths of this model include four seats, sophisticated MyLink connectivity system, Stylish design inside and out, and impressive safety and feature set All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

119 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ 109 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL8CK6S05FC704573

Stock: FC704573

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020