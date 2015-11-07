Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV for Sale Near Me

56 listings
Spark EV Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 56 listings
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    28,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,650

    $2,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    24,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,980

    $1,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    46,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,960

    $1,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    32,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,998

    $1,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    56,357 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    $1,427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    32,960 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    42,563 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,300

    $623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    54,046 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,445

    $292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    27,846 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,550

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    53,553 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 1LT

    31,638 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    31,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    34,046 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Gray
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    33,562 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    37,104 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $10,590

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    46,401 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $10,590

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    48,126 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $10,590

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark EV 2LT

    48,835 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $10,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Spark EV

Overall Consumer Rating
59 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
The more I drive it...
Bobbie,07/11/2015
2LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
... the more I like electric vehicles. I am currently under a three-year lease for the Spark EV. I have had the vehicle for almost three months and I have been driving it everyday for the past 30 days. I live in California and the Spark EV allows me to use the carpool lane after I paid DMV $8 for the carpool lane stickers. It is a very economical vehicle to use. See below for more information: The good- It costs me less than $2 to fully charge the car. This gives me 82-87 miles range. I am saving around $3.50 a day by not driving my gasoline powered car. At the end of three years, I expect to save at least $2730 on gas alone. The car is incredibly fast. The acceleration is very fast. The Sports Mode is awesome for merging into the highway at the on ramp. Most vehicles cannot keep up with me during the first three seconds of acceleration. The carpool lane sticker is the best part! I am cutting a minimum of 30 minutes off commute time daily. This is priceless and I am spoiled. The car gets even better range when you are stuck in stop and go traffic. It was costing me only $0.10 to travel 16 miles. Braking and coasting will recharge the battery. It is entirely possible to get more than 100 miles of driving range if you are in stop and go traffic. The free On Star navigation is great! I use it all the time. I love the great warranty and the free roadside assistance program from Chevy. The car is tiny. This makes it very easy to park in a tight space. In big cities, this is invaluable. I am getting a $2500 check from the CA government for using the EV. If I had bought the car, the fed will also let me take $7500 off my income tax. I received a $500 charger credit from Bosch. I ended up only paying $30 for a $500 Bosch charger. I love the ability to remotely turn on the AC after parking the car. What's the big deal? I would park my car, turn on the AC and go to the store. When I am done shopping, the car will be nice and cool waiting for me to drive. Keep in mind the engine is not running. A car thief cannot just break into the car and drive away. Due to the heavy battery, the car has low center of gravity and it is very stable to drive this car. No need to warm up the engine. Just drive. No need to change oil. Pure electric. Free first two years service included (rotate tires and fluid checks). Fluids for brake, windshield, and coolant. Charging at a Direct Charging Station really charges a car to 80% in less than 20 minutes. The DC charging station puts out 125 amps! But it is not cheap to use it right now as gas is only $3 a gallon. Now the bad- The stereo system SUCKS!!! The sound quality is awful. I am not sure why Chevy chose to do it this way. It does not have a CD player. It says six speakers but I am only able to find four speakers. The UI for the phone and stereo is awful. I wish I could use Siri to assist me. Bluetooth connection is a bit slower than Toyota vehicles. The rear seats are extremely uncomfortable. Even my kids complained about them and that's a first. The rear cargo space is very limited. Best to fold the seats down for more space. There is a blind spot in the rear passenger side. Must be careful for lane changing. Long charging time. The standard charger which came with the vehicle at 8 amps takes 20 hours to fully charge the car. When I changed the charging setting to 12 amps, it took much less time. Having said that, my Bosch charger operating at 16 amps (220 V) typically charges 10 miles in an hour. In other words, it will take four hours to charge 40 miles with a 240V charger. 240 V chargers are strongly recommended. 110 V at 12 amps will also work. The steering only goes up and down. It is not a telescopic steering wheel. At 70 to 80 MPH, the car gets very noisy. At 70 to 80 MPH, the battery drains much faster. Best mileage if the speed is less than 50 MPH (per manual). The load capacity is limited. It is less than 650 lbs. Don't expect to fit four big people in the car. Bottom line- this is a great commuter and easy on the wallet everyday car if you keep track of the travel distance needed. I have three other vehicles but I only drive this car in the carpool lane to work. Even without the carpool lane stickers, I would buy (not lease) my next electric vehicle. The Spark EV replacement is called Bolt and it is supposed to have a 200 mile driving range. Although the 2015 Spark EV has a limited driving range (less than 87 miles) and the stereo is just terrible, I love this car and I am thinking about leasing another Spark EV for my mother.
Report abuse
