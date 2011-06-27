2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Richards Chevy Cheshire CT , 04/04/2019 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

10 of 46 people found this review helpful

Buyer beware - Don't trust the dealer Chevy or GM. I purchased a shop manual so I could customize this myself and GM still hasn't released it. The manual is needed so I can try to make my 60k loss not annoy me with all of GM's safety BS. Neither the dealer chevy or GM will help. They've turned a loyal chevy lover (owner of a corvette and camaro) into a Chevy GM hater. Don't buy a chevy unless you are buying it for their safety ratings. To obtain those ratings GM limits the hp and torque with the "stability" and traction control. BTW - there is NO WAY to turn off stability control unless you pull the fuses. Traction control switches back on automatically after tire spin is detected. This means no doing donuts in the parking lot till you install a tuner and void the warranty. Due to excessive driveshaft vibration GM has also LIMITED the max speed to 98mph. My older truck would beat the brand new one - that's sad. I've resorted to driving this POS around like it has a switch instead of a gas pedal. There is no launch, no power, no tire spin. You can hold it nailed in a corner and the truck will limit it's speed power so it won't slide or roll over. The infotainment console is a piece of electronic software that annoys you about everything possible over and over. Warnings are displayed and you have to acknowledge them to use the system. I don't drive long distances daily so my truck uses excessive diesel + DEF to clean the exhaust filter because it never completes a cycle. It goes so far as to limit the power output / emissions when it isn't operating correctly. It is seriously big brother watching constantly. GM is more extreme than the governments requirements. The national highway safety admin states that vehicles must have a ding sound OR lamp OR text display on the driver information console OR text display for driver and passengers to see. GM / Chevy opts to do this as AND AND AND AND constantly annoys you. For instance if you aren't wearing a seat belt and driving, the truck dings 5 times (not annoying at all). Open the door while driving it dings 4 times then stops (no problem). Leave the key in when the truck is off and you are talking on the phone with the door open and it will not stop dinging. It should stop eventually but it doesn't. The infotainment center offers a "Chime Volume" adjustment that ranges the lowest setting 50% to 100%. 50% is way too loud as sometimes I don't even listen to music that loud. It would be approate if the chime volume could be set at 10%. Think about it, how loud do you listen to your music? Most annoying for passengers is the automatic door locks. GM has opted to lock the doors the second you take it out of park. They do this so the POS doors don't fly open case it rolls. They should have built stronger doors! It also automatically unlocks when you put it back into park. I was planning on plowing with this POS but after all the annoying things it does I want to get rid of it and purchase a Dodge. My suggestion: Stay clear of GM products... I am very unsatisfied with my new purchase and will never buy another GM again. I have this opinion because of the manner in which the Chevy dealer, GM and the east coast GM manager handled their customers concerns.