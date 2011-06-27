Estimated values
2020 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,814
|$26,829
|$29,327
|Clean
|$24,496
|$26,486
|$28,942
|Average
|$23,860
|$25,800
|$28,172
|Rough
|$23,224
|$25,115
|$27,403
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sedona L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,023
|$22,730
|$24,847
|Clean
|$20,754
|$22,439
|$24,521
|Average
|$20,215
|$21,858
|$23,869
|Rough
|$19,676
|$21,277
|$23,217
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sedona SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,611
|$32,015
|$34,996
|Clean
|$29,231
|$31,606
|$34,537
|Average
|$28,472
|$30,788
|$33,619
|Rough
|$27,714
|$29,970
|$32,700
Estimated values
2020 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,651
|$24,490
|$26,771
|Clean
|$22,361
|$24,177
|$26,419
|Average
|$21,780
|$23,552
|$25,717
|Rough
|$21,200
|$22,926
|$25,014