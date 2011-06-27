  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features & Specs

Overview
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating656
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Rear locking differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle50.5 ft.50.5 ft.47.9 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Packages
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
Texas Editionyesnoyes
Custom Sport Truck Packageyesnoyes
Skid Plate Packageyesyesyes
Interior Plus Packageyesnoyes
LT1 Equipment Groupyesnoyes
Convenience Packageyesnoyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesyesyes
Z71 Appearance Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Prep. Package (w/Diesel Engine)yesyesyes
On The Job Packageyesyesyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyesyesyes
Protection Packageyesyesyes
LTZ Equipment Groupnoyesno
LTZ Plus Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
Air conditioningyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesnoyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesno
simulated alloy trim on dashyesnoyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Sun sensornoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front door pocketsnoyesno
front reading lightsnonoyes
Power Feature
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
1 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Interior Options
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyesnoyes
Rear Window Defoggeryesnoyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Leatheryesnoyes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemyesnoyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyesnoyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothyesnoyes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryesnoyes
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryesnoyes
Audio System w/Navigationnoyesno
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemnoyesno
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsnoyesno
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changernoyesno
Instrumentation
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
premium clothyesnoyes
Front head room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
bucket front seatsnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.39.5 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.65.5 in.61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyesno
Exterior Options
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
6" Tubular Chrome Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Bed Rug Coveryesyesyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyesyesyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
Aluminum Toolboxyesyesyes
Z71 Logo Decal Kityesyesyes
18" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyesnoyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyesnoyes
Hard Folding Premium Cloth Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Power-Adjustable Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryesyesyes
Bed Rail Protectorsyesyesyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesyesyes
4x4 Logo Decal Kityesyesyes
Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Folding Cloth Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Locking Tailgateyesyesyes
Roof Mounted Lamp Provisionyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
3" Tubular Chrome Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Hard Folding Vinyl Base Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofnoyesno
Measurements
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
Front track68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Length240.2 in.240.2 in.230.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.13000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight6434 lbs.6434 lbs.6311 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.9500 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.8.5 in.
Height78.1 in.78.1 in.77.9 in.
Maximum payload3066 lbs.3066 lbs.3189 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.153.7 in.144.2 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Blue Ray Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Blue Ray Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Blue Ray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
LT245/75R E tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
LT265/70R E tiresnoyesno
partial wheel coversnoyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$40,895
$46,470
$39,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles