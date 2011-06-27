Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

American Work Horse chevyguy9 , 08/25/2012 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This truck is absolutly outstanding. Before I owned it, a rancher out in the Houston area owned it. He had to haul horse trailers, trailers with hay bales, tractors, you name it. From what the dealership told us, the previous owner had it stuck in a river for three days. The only thing needing replacement was the computer system. Since we have had it, all i have had to replace was a fuel pump. ive dont everything imaginable in this truck. I can cruise at 85 no problem. You wouldent even know that my 30' rv was behind the truck because it doesnt strain the engine at all. This truck is perfect for anything. No matter what you put it through, it wont stop. EVER Report Abuse

Comfortable & reliable G Nizin , 01/31/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful As with my previous Silverado, this vehicle has proved to be reliable,and comfortable. It is used to pull a utility trailer, & has done so, with no problem. OnStar is great for peace of mind & XM for entertainment on the long hauls.

2005 chevy 2500HD robbie64 , 08/15/2011 12 of 20 people found this review helpful I love the truck,have 75000 miles . pull a 35 ft 5TH wheel camper, have only one problem the brakes seem to let go just as you come to a stop.Does not read any codes.

Silverado/Girl Deb , 11/09/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I Love my Silverado. I t gets me where I need to go. Only thing I would replace is to add a light under the hood.