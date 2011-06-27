Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
American Work Horse
This truck is absolutly outstanding. Before I owned it, a rancher out in the Houston area owned it. He had to haul horse trailers, trailers with hay bales, tractors, you name it. From what the dealership told us, the previous owner had it stuck in a river for three days. The only thing needing replacement was the computer system. Since we have had it, all i have had to replace was a fuel pump. ive dont everything imaginable in this truck. I can cruise at 85 no problem. You wouldent even know that my 30' rv was behind the truck because it doesnt strain the engine at all. This truck is perfect for anything. No matter what you put it through, it wont stop. EVER
Comfortable & reliable
As with my previous Silverado, this vehicle has proved to be reliable,and comfortable. It is used to pull a utility trailer, & has done so, with no problem. OnStar is great for peace of mind & XM for entertainment on the long hauls.
2005 chevy 2500HD
I love the truck,have 75000 miles . pull a 35 ft 5TH wheel camper, have only one problem the brakes seem to let go just as you come to a stop.Does not read any codes.
Silverado/Girl
I Love my Silverado. I t gets me where I need to go. Only thing I would replace is to add a light under the hood.
Follow Up
After 17 months of owning this truck and 30,000 miles of hard towing ruff winter driving, I love this truck. Not one thing has gone wrong, only routine maintance done. This truck drives the same as it did 17 months ago. Big and roomy for the kids we take this truck on all of our family outings, it's like driving a luxury car. I get about 18 miles per gallon going 65/75 on the hihgway and about 15 in the city. Hauling I get about 14MPG fully loaded of 12,000lbs towing. Cannot complain. I also used Biodiesel in my truck and got great gas mileage. almost 20MPG on highway. Plus the engine ran better. Just can not find it where I live. Buy this truck.
