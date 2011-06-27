Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Duramax - Allison
Quiet, outstanding comfort. A little slow on acceleration to pass at highway speeds. Lots of torque! Good turning radius for long-bed truck. 18- 19 mpg combination highway and around town, 20+ on steady highway driving. Have not yet tried heavy towing. Good access to rear seat in open areas but a bit difficult in tight parking spots. The fit and finish is absolutely perfect - I have not been able to locate a single flaw.
2500 HD 2004
Just 1 word .........AWESOME!!!!
Chevy Rules
This is a very good truck. It has not needed a repair for 6 years. I use it to snowplow and it performs very well. The seats are extremely comfortable for snowplowing all day. The back seats have a lot of room. I am overall very pleased with my truck.
Longest I've owned a vehicle
This is the 3rd Chevy truck I've owned and by far the best!! i opted for the Duramax/Allison 4x4. i have pulled trailers and used as a vacation vehicle loaded to the gills. Great performance and comfort. I did install a ARE intake and a Magnaflow 5" stainless turbo back. I am receiving about 23 mpg @ 75mph a/c on.. can you imagine Akron,Oh to Cooperstown NY on 3/4 tank of fuel. Probably drive this till anique plates are installed. Cant miss. (Traded LT for LS model for diesel option. NO Regrets. Truck is almost 7 years old and i have not even replaced a single light bulb anywhere.
Excellent truck
I have owned this truck for over three years and it is my second Duramax. If you do proper maintenance these trucks will last a very long time. I have over 600,000 miles on my first Duramax and it's getting tired, and I just don't trust it real far anymore although I still drive it around the farm and into town. I drive my trucks very hard and I do not have time for breakdowns, so if you are looking for a hard working truck that will last look no further, Chevy has outdone themselves.
