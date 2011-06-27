Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Fuel Injector problems
Paid all cash and had hopes for many years of good use. At about 90K we had fuel injector problems which were repaired under warranty. 50K later at 140,000 we began to see smoke from the tail pipe. Took the car into Chevy service and was told that two or three injectors were beginning to fail, but that they still tested to be acceptable by GM standards. The car billowed smoke, a few weeks later we found fuel in our motor oil. Still no budge from GM to repair the injectors which were covered under a extended warranty but still tested within their standards. GM didn't care if we blew our motor as it wasn't covered. We're done with GM.
Shocked with all the positive Reviews
1st, I have the 8.1L engine. Pulls great but mileage is disgusting. $80 in the tank and the range says 212 miles. Only have 70K on it (who can afford to drive it). Purchased as dealer demo w/ 7K on it, got home & oil was not even on the stick. Found out that you must add a quart of oil every two fill ups. Dealer told me "that's normal". Gages went out & was part of recall & class action suit but that expired & now its $550 for a rebuilt unit...thanks GM. Garage stored but undercarriage is all rusted! Brakes are awful. Lots of confidence w/ 10,000 lbs behind me on a wet road. This thing rides like a dump truck. This is my last GM EVER. I'm out... My next truck will be a Toyota
Beware
Chevy silverado's are one of five most repaired vehicles. "Consumer reporting". I have spent over 8000 on my 03 for repairs not including regular maintainance. Never again! GM you should not be in business!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Duramax
Get the diesel/Allison combo! I have experienced 23-27 mpg cruising at 70 mph, 16-17 city. Even factoring in the higher price of diesel, the cost per mile has been less, and with unlimited power and towing ability. Only annoyances have been rattling steering column and body squeaks and rattles. Otherwise truck has been very reliable. Comfortable and with very good brakes and handling.
Chevy Duramax Diesel Rocks
I had a 90 Chevy work truck then switched to the Ford F250 Super Duty. Now I'm back to Chevy with the 2500HD 4X4 Diesel. I found what I was looking for; all the things that the Ford didn't have. Much more comfortable ride. The LB tracks wonderfully on the interstate at 80-85 mph. Better fuel economy.The diesel has lots of power and acceptable acceleration. Easy to get in and out of and also low enough to work out of. The plastic in the grill seems soft and easily scratches with bug impacts. The tires and wheels are purposely small to max out the torque, but they look too small for the truck. When washed and clean it gets positive stares.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner