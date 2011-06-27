Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Engine - Duramax Dave , 02/23/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought used from brother. 6.6L Diesel Duramax engine. Never a problem. Lots and lots of power with this engine. Maintenance easy for a DIY. I'll never go back to a gasoline powered P/U. I consistantly get 21 - 22 MPG on the highway, and 18 in town, when running with out a load. Everything solid, reliable and predictable. Would buy again in a minute. Brother chose this color. I'd never get navy blue. Requires lots of washing. Report Abuse

Nightmare HarleyFXDL , 12/19/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used with 72k miles. It has the 8.1/Allison combo. Right from the start the windshield washer,horn,interior lights did not work. I noticed many electrical glitches coming and going. Now the trans is giving me troubles not to mention the piston slap. Chevy refuses to take responsibilty for any of the issues. I understand the truck has 78k now and is 7 yrs old, but this many problems should not occur this early. Had Fords my whole life and never had this many problems. I tried Chevy and the problems never stop coming. They don't offer enough space to list all that has gone wrong. Chevy step up or you will lose customers!

Hot Rod CHEVY TRUCK Tom Cull , 02/15/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 2500HD is most powerful vehicle I've ever owned. I ordered the 8.1 Vortec with an Allison 5 speed automatic transmission, 2WD, 3.73 rear end and still get a respectable 15.5 mpg. It pulls my 3,500 lb. bass boat like it's not even there. This truck is extremely powerful and fun to drive. I've owned at least a dozen pickup trucks and this is by far my favorite. I highly recomend this truck to anyone that wants a truck with hot rod performance.

great truck kevin , 07/13/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my first big truck of my own. I worked for a company and drove their trucks like this but they were poorly taken care of. I moved up from a S-10. This truck is great; lots of power, rides ok, very dependable, comfortable, quiet inside the cab -- not much road noise or wind noise.