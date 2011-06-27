Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Engine - Duramax
Bought used from brother. 6.6L Diesel Duramax engine. Never a problem. Lots and lots of power with this engine. Maintenance easy for a DIY. I'll never go back to a gasoline powered P/U. I consistantly get 21 - 22 MPG on the highway, and 18 in town, when running with out a load. Everything solid, reliable and predictable. Would buy again in a minute. Brother chose this color. I'd never get navy blue. Requires lots of washing.
Nightmare
I bought this truck used with 72k miles. It has the 8.1/Allison combo. Right from the start the windshield washer,horn,interior lights did not work. I noticed many electrical glitches coming and going. Now the trans is giving me troubles not to mention the piston slap. Chevy refuses to take responsibilty for any of the issues. I understand the truck has 78k now and is 7 yrs old, but this many problems should not occur this early. Had Fords my whole life and never had this many problems. I tried Chevy and the problems never stop coming. They don't offer enough space to list all that has gone wrong. Chevy step up or you will lose customers!
Hot Rod CHEVY TRUCK
The 2500HD is most powerful vehicle I've ever owned. I ordered the 8.1 Vortec with an Allison 5 speed automatic transmission, 2WD, 3.73 rear end and still get a respectable 15.5 mpg. It pulls my 3,500 lb. bass boat like it's not even there. This truck is extremely powerful and fun to drive. I've owned at least a dozen pickup trucks and this is by far my favorite. I highly recomend this truck to anyone that wants a truck with hot rod performance.
great truck
This is my first big truck of my own. I worked for a company and drove their trucks like this but they were poorly taken care of. I moved up from a S-10. This truck is great; lots of power, rides ok, very dependable, comfortable, quiet inside the cab -- not much road noise or wind noise.
Its Been A Good Truck
My truck has the 6.0 L. engine, which for my money does everything it should. The truck has plenty of power and has been reliable. The few problems that I had were, a loose heat sheild on the exhaust, chrome came off the grill, and rear u-joints went at about 30,000 mi.. I feel I use the truck more than most of the yuppies who buy the big extended cab diesel. I plow snow with it and it also does all the work on my farm. I would buy this truck again in a heartbeat.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner