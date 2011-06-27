  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Silverado 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Transmissionnono4-speed automatic
Combined MPGnono15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmissionnono4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.364.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)nono14/18 mpg
Combined MPGnono15
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm350 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm320 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l5.3 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm300 hp @ 5000 rpm270 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono38.4 in.
Rear hip Roomnono61.5 in.
Rear leg roomnono33.7 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono66.3 in.
Measurements
Length222.0 in.222.0 in.227.5 in.
Curb weight5266 lbs.5266 lbs.4766 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.7200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.10.0 in.
Height74.5 in.74.5 in.74.0 in.
Maximum payload3334.0 lbs.3334.0 lbs.2434.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.133.0 in.143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Medium Oak
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Blue
  • Medium Oak
  • Medium Oak
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
