Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Great
Motor knocks with low octane. Other than that it's a good truck. Put a 3" lift with 33"s on 20" rims. Chipped, bigger throttle body and cold air intake. No worse on gas than my buddy's F-150 King Ranch.
Very Pleased with this vehicle.......
I love this vehicle. Handles well, has many bells and whistles. height of truck almost looks like a 4x4. Good brakes. Good Towing. The stereo Sucks, but I didn't buy it for the stereo. Will have to put my own in.
2001 Chevy 1500HD LT 4x4
All in all a descent truck, much better than the previous models. Much improved leather surfacing and features that were never on a truck before. Now for the bad stuff... Paint started peeling after a month, GM told me I did something to it, not noticable to most people but we know it's there. POOR gas mileage, 11 mpg anywhere I go. Harder ride than my dads Ford 1 Ton dually. Knocks with 89 octane (use 91 and it goes away). Auto shutoff at 96mph has to be fixed with a hypertech unit to reach 127 actual top end. Needs bigger stock tires for offroad use. No aftermarket lift kit that I can find.
Chevy 1500HD crew cab 4x4
This truck can pull my 5 horse gooseneck trailer and fit my family of 4 very comfortably for travelling. The back seat that folds flat is great for hauling dogs or groceries. This is the best truck I could ever have. The tow/haul mode really works well when we are pulling our trailer, no more manual shifting. Lots of power in that 6.0L engine.
Great 3/4 Ton truck, rides like a car
I've never owned a 3/4 ton truck as an everyday vehicle. I drive on the interstate about 80 miles per day. I would have to get a Cadillac to get a better ride. Very stable. I get 17 MPG with 15 being the lowest in-town driving. No service problems at 20K mi. I could not ask for more in a truck.
