Consumer Rating
(14)
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy extended cab models, strong V8 engines, available composite bed, disc brakes at all four corners, optional traction control.
  • Cheap interior materials, sketchy build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Chevrolet makes a pretty good pick-'em-up if powerful engines are your thing. But it has a ways to go to match the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra when it comes to the quality materials and assembly.

Vehicle overview

Now into its third year of the current design, Chevrolet has worked out the Silverado's kinks, earning it a reputation as a fast and comfortable truck. With class-leading engine power and clean looks, Chevrolet's bestseller promises to further improve its image with innovative features that make it a unique truck in the otherwise bland world of half-ton pickups.

For the first time ever, Chevrolet is offering the PRO TEC truck box on its extended cab 4X4s with the Z71 option. A factory alternative to an aftermarket bedliner, this all-composite box is 50 pounds lighter than its steel counterpart. It offers protection from dents and scratches along with superior resistance to corrosion. The tailgate is also lighter for easier opening and closing while its load-carrying capacity increases to 1,000 lbs. compared to 600 lbs. for the steel version.

Several engine choices are available for Silverado, ranging from a 4.3-liter V6 to a 5.3-liter V8. Most buyers select 4800 and 5300 Vortec V8 engines, generating 270 and 285 horsepower respectively. Automatics come equipped with a tow-haul mode that improves performance under heavy loads.

Holding all this together is a three-section frame that is stiff, light and easy to assemble, giving the big truck a smooth ride and a quiet interior. State-of-the-art steering, suspension and braking systems help make driving the Silverado a joy. Four-wheel disc antilock brakes are standard, and steering feel is tight for a large truck, thanks in part to the power rack-and-pinion gear on models under 6,400 GVWR. Electronic traction assist is now available for 2WD models for those who don't want the added expense and complexity of four-wheel drive.

Inside, Silverado buyers will find logically laid-out switchgear, though the plastics feel like they're sourced from the same supplier contracted by Fisher Price. The cabin is roomy, particularly on extended cab models. Standard rear doors on the latter make entry and exit to the rear bench seat easy, and if front passengers are willing to sacrifice a bit of legroom, the back of the extended cab is quite comfortable. Front seatbelts are mounted to the seats themselves so rear passengers don't need to chop through a web of fabric to get in and out.

With its powerful range of V8 engines, terrific four-wheel disc brakes, and legitimate rear seat passenger room, the Silverado should have no problem continuing its success in the highly competitive full-size truck market.

2001 Highlights

An available PRO TEC composite truck box and optional traction control are the biggest changes for the Silverado this year. New colors have been added and the OnStar vehicle assistance system debuts as a midyear option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD.

5(50%)
4(36%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great
chrismac780,07/31/2008
Motor knocks with low octane. Other than that it's a good truck. Put a 3" lift with 33"s on 20" rims. Chipped, bigger throttle body and cold air intake. No worse on gas than my buddy's F-150 King Ranch.
Very Pleased with this vehicle.......
Tod,05/07/2002
I love this vehicle. Handles well, has many bells and whistles. height of truck almost looks like a 4x4. Good brakes. Good Towing. The stereo Sucks, but I didn't buy it for the stereo. Will have to put my own in.
2001 Chevy 1500HD LT 4x4
bretj,10/08/2002
All in all a descent truck, much better than the previous models. Much improved leather surfacing and features that were never on a truck before. Now for the bad stuff... Paint started peeling after a month, GM told me I did something to it, not noticable to most people but we know it's there. POOR gas mileage, 11 mpg anywhere I go. Harder ride than my dads Ford 1 Ton dually. Knocks with 89 octane (use 91 and it goes away). Auto shutoff at 96mph has to be fixed with a hypertech unit to reach 127 actual top end. Needs bigger stock tires for offroad use. No aftermarket lift kit that I can find.
Chevy 1500HD crew cab 4x4
reynolt,10/02/2002
This truck can pull my 5 horse gooseneck trailer and fit my family of 4 very comfortably for travelling. The back seat that folds flat is great for hauling dogs or groceries. This is the best truck I could ever have. The tow/haul mode really works well when we are pulling our trailer, no more manual shifting. Lots of power in that 6.0L engine.
See all 14 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
More about the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD

Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 1500HD Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

