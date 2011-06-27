2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Disappointed , 01/18/2020 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

- I purchased my beautiful 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab in June 2019 and LOVED it until a week later when I went camping out of state and next day the vehicle started yet wouldn't drive forward or reverse. When it finally did go forward, there was NO power steering. Then, when I turned it off blocks away to try to get the power steering to return; it would not drive again. I called ONSTAR and they were able to reset the computer so I could drive home. Dashboard message read "Trailer Brake Assist, Power Steering Reduced". I had NOTHING hitched to the vehicle. Then, over the next 5 months my truck has stranded me 9 times at all hours of the day/night with starting and not driving and with the same error message...so is VERY UNSAFE! The truck stranded me in a Chevrolet dealership parking lot and I was told they would NOT assist me with discovering the problem since I did NOT purchase it from them. Thanks to ONSTAR for being able to reset the computer for me so I could drive home. I was in Colorado stranded for two days after I got vehicle towed to Chevrolet dealership and was promised they would fix truck & yet when got there they did not have rental car they promised or willing to fix truck so I ended up getting very ill over next 6 weeks & had to seek medical attention 3 times. Thanks for NOTHING! - I took my Silverado to local Chevrolet dealership twice and they cannot get vehicle to duplicate the problems so are unable to fix it. When the truck had the issues, the Chevrolet dealerships were NOT willing to assist me so it has not been fixed yet after 7 months of purchasing it. Problems get worse...now I have had 2 accidents with the vehicle in 2019 costing $10,000 in repairs because of reduced power steering when turning and the vehicle stalling then lurching forward with increased acceleration when stepping on the foot pedal just to turn from almost a stopped position so I end up on a curb (forced my front bumper to fall off that will cost me $1,000 to replace) AND hit a sign in the parking lot (cost $9,000 in repairs). My truck stalled in my own driveway and then after ONSTAR reset the computer, it lurched forward into my garage and hit a board in front of it that pushed through my drywall...so now I have a hole in my garage also. - I called General Motors before and after the accidents and complained that my vehicle is a "LEMON" and that they need to take my vehicle back and get me a vehicle that is safe and that I can drive without any issues as I do like to travel and I plan on using the vehicle to move so it needs to be safe and reliable; especially after all of the money I spent to purchase it. I also complained to GM that their Chevrolet dealerships were unwilling to assist Chevrolet Owners when vehicles were under warranty and there were issues because we did not purchase them from their dealership and we needed assistance so hopefully they can put out a bulletin that this is NOT acceptable. Finally, GM did send an Investigator to take pictures of my vehicle and check the computer for any codes after it was damaged and in the repair shop for 40 days. I was told this delay was because GM was on strike and parts could not be obtained quickly and yet Chevrolet NEVER gave me a rental car. My insurance had to pay for the truck repairs and car rental for 30 days due to the accident and then I had to pay for the car rental for extra 10 days.it took to repair the truck. - I love the comfort of my Silverado truck and how safe I feel driving it, love that it has seat height adjustment (paid extra for this option since work truck does not include seat height adjustment for reduced price of truck), love comfort of back seat (slept in it late one night on trip), love length of truck bed to haul items and all the tie-downs to secure them, love all the storage areas (purchased under seat storage compartment for back seat with owner points that is wonderful to not get carpet dirty), love that windows do NOT fog up inside like most cars, love large backup camera, love steering wheel controls, love ease of stepping in and out of bed of truck, love good stereo reception, and all the ports to use for accessories. I HATE the stereo speakers in my Silverado...they cannot play music loud or they rattle and the sound is muffled so Chevrolet should provide better speakers for the amount of money that this Silverado costs so Owners can enjoy music while outside of the vehicle also. I did get notice that the 2019 Silverado 1500 truck was recalled due to some of my issues; yet MY VIN # WAS NOT INCLUDED IN THE RECALL! WHAT? So, I am very disappointed in General Motors and Chevrolet right now until they can assist me with owning a reliable and safe vehicle and one that ALL Chevrolet dealerships will repair when there is an immediate need for it; like the one I was supposed to have purchased for a large sum of money in 2019.