2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews
IF WANT VEHICLE THAT WON'T DRIVE ALL THE TIME...
- I purchased my beautiful 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab in June 2019 and LOVED it until a week later when I went camping out of state and next day the vehicle started yet wouldn't drive forward or reverse. When it finally did go forward, there was NO power steering. Then, when I turned it off blocks away to try to get the power steering to return; it would not drive again. I called ONSTAR and they were able to reset the computer so I could drive home. Dashboard message read "Trailer Brake Assist, Power Steering Reduced". I had NOTHING hitched to the vehicle. Then, over the next 5 months my truck has stranded me 9 times at all hours of the day/night with starting and not driving and with the same error message...so is VERY UNSAFE! The truck stranded me in a Chevrolet dealership parking lot and I was told they would NOT assist me with discovering the problem since I did NOT purchase it from them. Thanks to ONSTAR for being able to reset the computer for me so I could drive home. I was in Colorado stranded for two days after I got vehicle towed to Chevrolet dealership and was promised they would fix truck & yet when got there they did not have rental car they promised or willing to fix truck so I ended up getting very ill over next 6 weeks & had to seek medical attention 3 times. Thanks for NOTHING! - I took my Silverado to local Chevrolet dealership twice and they cannot get vehicle to duplicate the problems so are unable to fix it. When the truck had the issues, the Chevrolet dealerships were NOT willing to assist me so it has not been fixed yet after 7 months of purchasing it. Problems get worse...now I have had 2 accidents with the vehicle in 2019 costing $10,000 in repairs because of reduced power steering when turning and the vehicle stalling then lurching forward with increased acceleration when stepping on the foot pedal just to turn from almost a stopped position so I end up on a curb (forced my front bumper to fall off that will cost me $1,000 to replace) AND hit a sign in the parking lot (cost $9,000 in repairs). My truck stalled in my own driveway and then after ONSTAR reset the computer, it lurched forward into my garage and hit a board in front of it that pushed through my drywall...so now I have a hole in my garage also. - I called General Motors before and after the accidents and complained that my vehicle is a "LEMON" and that they need to take my vehicle back and get me a vehicle that is safe and that I can drive without any issues as I do like to travel and I plan on using the vehicle to move so it needs to be safe and reliable; especially after all of the money I spent to purchase it. I also complained to GM that their Chevrolet dealerships were unwilling to assist Chevrolet Owners when vehicles were under warranty and there were issues because we did not purchase them from their dealership and we needed assistance so hopefully they can put out a bulletin that this is NOT acceptable. Finally, GM did send an Investigator to take pictures of my vehicle and check the computer for any codes after it was damaged and in the repair shop for 40 days. I was told this delay was because GM was on strike and parts could not be obtained quickly and yet Chevrolet NEVER gave me a rental car. My insurance had to pay for the truck repairs and car rental for 30 days due to the accident and then I had to pay for the car rental for extra 10 days.it took to repair the truck. - I love the comfort of my Silverado truck and how safe I feel driving it, love that it has seat height adjustment (paid extra for this option since work truck does not include seat height adjustment for reduced price of truck), love comfort of back seat (slept in it late one night on trip), love length of truck bed to haul items and all the tie-downs to secure them, love all the storage areas (purchased under seat storage compartment for back seat with owner points that is wonderful to not get carpet dirty), love that windows do NOT fog up inside like most cars, love large backup camera, love steering wheel controls, love ease of stepping in and out of bed of truck, love good stereo reception, and all the ports to use for accessories. I HATE the stereo speakers in my Silverado...they cannot play music loud or they rattle and the sound is muffled so Chevrolet should provide better speakers for the amount of money that this Silverado costs so Owners can enjoy music while outside of the vehicle also. I did get notice that the 2019 Silverado 1500 truck was recalled due to some of my issues; yet MY VIN # WAS NOT INCLUDED IN THE RECALL! WHAT? So, I am very disappointed in General Motors and Chevrolet right now until they can assist me with owning a reliable and safe vehicle and one that ALL Chevrolet dealerships will repair when there is an immediate need for it; like the one I was supposed to have purchased for a large sum of money in 2019.
2019 Silverado Nightmare.
Bought a 2019 Silverado Lt with a 5.3 and an 8 speed. Since the day I bought it? 2 days in had defected break switch. Could not get truck in gear. Radio has had 4 updates. Bluetooth dropping in out, display goes blank or goes a pretty rainbow if you are into that stuff. Had a water leak. Got new carpet. Replacing bumper because of bad Crome. And the transmission is junk. And I only have 5000 on it. It’s finally in its 3rd time for transmission so after this a lawyer. I like the truck? But definitely a no brained. Poorly built.
Wouldn't have it if it were free
I had the use of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with the double cab for 3 weeks while my truck was in the body shop. The truck cured me of ever wanting to own this vehicle. The cons: HUGE turning radius. The transmission KLUNKS every time it shifts gears. It drives like a pig. The pros: Nice backup camera. Great hand-free setup. Good gas mileage.
GM garbage
I'm writing this based on a 2 week loaner I was given to drive because my 2017 Silverado with a 6 speed tranny 5.3 v8 is back for the fourth time for many tranny issues and various other problems which GM says they can't find or fix?? My thoughts now on the 2019 ......chevy had fallen way down the ladder. These trucks are ugly the ride is decent when you stay away from the Z71 package and 20 inch wheels. These options are a waste of money because my 2017 has them and mine rides like a tank. This 2019 goes down the road like a bullet and uses no gas hardly compared to mine . If you must buy a Chevy get the 8 speed tranny because it is far better than the 6 Do your home work and read all you can on the new trucks and you will see Dodge and Ford are killing GM across the board. I have driven Ford and Dodge and I must say they both ride brake and perform way above Chevy. I have beat this 2019 hard and the only good thing I can say is that MPG is good. Interior is cheap ride is decent but shaky and for 47000 bucks I would buy Ford or Dodge over this Chevy any day!! I don't know why edmunds doesn't have a option in their reviews for a LT double bab 5.3 truck? That is what my review is based on and not a LTZ. You would be more upset if it was because you paid way too much for that piece of junk over this one!! GM is back to building garbage again along with their false advertising on TV. GM trucks are to be rented and not bought because you will not be happy down the road. Please do some research!!
Buyer Beware
If you're thinking about buying a Chevy Silverado truck with an 8 speed transmission, be ware.Traded in a great 2016 Silverado with 27,000 miles for a new supposedly better truck. My 2019 truck has 7200 miles on it. Have had it back to the dealer 3 times already for transmission issues. Have owned Chevy trucks since early 80's and never experienced anything like this.I keep the truck in my garage during the winter, I let it warm up 3 to 5 minutes if not longer on cold days. Pull out onto rod and go to accelerate. Truck has major hesitation, falls on it's face. Transmission shifts erratically first 2 to 3 miles after that. Service manager drove truck, looked up issues on GM site, found bulletin stating this is normal for these transmissions. Being told you have to let the truck warm up 8 to 10 minutes before you drive it so the transmission fluid can warm up and circulate through torque converter and tranny. All these years of owning Chevy trucks, never heard or experienced anything like this. Not happy, when you spend $50,000 on a vehicle, you shouldn't have to worry or deal with anything like this. Am getting rid of this truck and going back to the 6 speed transmission.. Stay away from the 8 sppeds!!!
