Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(60)
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab

What's new

  • Completely redesigned for 2019
  • Part of the fourth Silverado 1500 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Several available powertrains for various towing/hauling needs
  • Longer cabin provides excellent rear legroom
  • Lots of in-bed tie-down points and massive bed capacity
  • New touchscreen display is attractive and easy to use
  • Interior design and cabin controls seem old compared to rivals
  • Extra-large center stack takes up lots of cabin space
  • Quality of some cabin materials is subpar
MSRP Starting at
$32,200
Compare dealer price quotes
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Which Silverado 1500 does Edmunds recommend?

While most buyers will be fine with the midlevel LT or RST trim level, we think the premium LTZ and High Country trims are the most appealing in the Silverado lineup. They provide safety equipment you can't get on the less expensive trims, and they come with almost all the standard interior tech you can ask for. They're also the only two that offer the optional 6.2-liter V8. Of the two, we'd probably opt for the LTZ. It includes most of the High Country's standard equipment in option packages, so you can pick and choose what you want.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

Full-size pickup trucks have been the best-selling vehicles in America for a while now. They seamlessly blend maximum utility and family-friendly versatility and can be had as a bare-bones work truck all the way up to a decked-out luxury rig. The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, redesigned from the ground up, represents the continuing evolution of this segment. It has lots of modern tech, a slew of available features, and all sorts of upgraded utility.

Underneath, the Silverado's frame has been built with a variety of steel materials. The doors, tailgate and hood are now made from aluminum rather than steel. So even though the 2019 Silverado is longer, taller and wider than before, it's lighter. The range of choices for under the hood include a V6, two V8s, a turbocharged four-cylinder, and even a diesel six-cylinder that is expected to come later in the year.

Inside, the Silverado 1500 has a familiar look. Chevy reorganized the gauges and switchgear, but most of the buttons and knobs feel as if they've been carried over from the previous generation. We do like that the optional 8-inch center touchscreen gets a new look with updated graphics and improved resolution. Also, the back seat in crew-cab models gets an additional 3 inches of legroom, making space for a cabin full of 6-foot-tall adults.

Despite the 2019 Silverado's familiar fit and finish, it's a very capable truck with more to offer than ever before. The multiple powertrains, varying trim levels and array of cabin configurations mean you can have one in just about any shape or form you want. We'd definitely recommend test-driving a few rivals, though, specifically the Ram 1500 and the Ford F-150. Both rivals are appealing in their own ways.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss as one of Edmunds' Best Off-Road Trucks and the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Best Gas Mileage Trucks for this year.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 models

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a full-size pickup available in eight trim levels: Work Truck (WT), Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ and High Country. Like most full-size trucks, the Silverado is available with varying cab and bed configurations depending on trim level.

The Silverado 1500 is available in three cab styles: the two-door regular cab (WT only), the four-door extended (Double) cab and the crew cab. The regular cab seats three and can be had with either a 6.5-foot-long standard bed or an 8-foot-long bed (late availability). The extended cab can seat up to six and comes only with the standard bed. The crew cab adds full-size rear doors and increased rear legroom, and it's available with the standard bed or a shorter 5-foot-8-inch bed.

The base WT is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 engine (285 horsepower, 305 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. As you might expect, the WT is pretty bare-bones. Standard equipment highlights include 17-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, a tilt-only steering column, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port.

Next up in the Silverado lineup is the Custom trim level that adds 20-inch wheels, front tow hooks, power and heated mirrors, deep-tinted glass, cruise control and remote entry. Above the Custom is the Custom Trail Boss trim level, which is four-wheel-drive only and has 18-inch black wheels, a trailering package and the Z71 off-road suspension package.

Building on the standard Custom trim level, the LT gets a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (310 hp, 348 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also has LED headlights, a tailgate damper, alloy wheels, a steering wheel with audio controls, an upgraded driver information display, OnStar with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi, and an 8-inch touchscreen. Further up the ladder, with the RST, you get a power-locking and power-release tailgate, in-bed lighting, remote start, rear window defrost and dual second-row USB ports.

The next trim level, the LT Trail Boss, is much like the Custom Trail Boss, with a few exceptions. The LT Trail Boss also comes standard with a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. And, on top of the standard LT trim, the LT Trail Boss adds some special exterior trim, dual exhaust, the trailering package, and the contents of the trailering and Z71 suspension packages.

Near the top of the lineup, the LTZ also gets the 5.3-liter V8 as standard, along with most of the RST's standard equipment. It also adds a higher-definition rearview camera, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trailer brake controller, two 120-volt power outlets, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and HD radio.

Right at the top of the heap, there's the High Country trim level. In addition to the LTZ's equipment, it pads on 20-inch chrome wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a power-up-and-down tailgate, chrome side step rails, a spray-on bedliner, a seven-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a power-sliding rear window, wireless phone charging and lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Many features on the upper trim levels are offered on the lower ones as packages or stand-alone options. Other available features, depending on the trim level and configuration, include various axle ratios, off-road-oriented tires, larger wheels, tow mirrors, power-retractable side step rails, and a sunroof. Notably, the Max Trailering package features an integrated heavier-duty suspension calibration and a higher-capacity radiator. Also available are trailer monitoring systems that allow for trailer tire-pressure sensors or trailer rearview-camera connections.

Available only on the LTZ and High Country trims is a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) that's paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

A few key packages offer varying safety equipment for the Silverado. The Safety package is available on LT, RST, LT Trail Boss and LTZ models, and it adds lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Safety package II is available only on the LTZ and the High Country. It includes everything in the standard Safety package equipment as well as forward collision warning with low-speed emergency braking, lane keeping assist, forward pedestrian detection with braking, automatic high beams, and a safety alert seat. The Technology package (available only on the LTZ and the High Country) adds an in-mirror rearview camera display, a driver head-up display and a 360-degree parking camera.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew Cab Short Bed (5.3L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD | 5-foot-8-inch bed).

Scorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.5

Driving

7.5
The 2019 Silverado 1500 is a nicely balanced and easy-driving truck that's better than the generation it replaces. The 5.3-liter V8 now comes exclusively with the eight-speed automatic, which is a boon to general drivability.

Acceleration

7.0
The 5.3-liter V8 produces plenty of power when accelerating or climbing a hill, although its exhaust note isn't as pleasing as that of some other burly truck V8s. Acceleration with the standard 3.23 gearing is respectable. In our testing, the Silverado covered 0-60 mph in a respectable 7 seconds.

Braking

7.5
The brakes feel strong and predictable, with easy modulation and smooth response in stop-and-go traffic. Our truck's pedal travel did feel a bit long compared to rivals, though. At our track, it executed a 60 mph panic stop in 133 feet. This is a fairly typical distance for a full-size truck.

Steering

7.0
The Silverado has good straight-ahead sense and a nice chunky wheel. But the steering effort is a bit light in the Normal setting, and there's little sense of connection to the road. The Sport setting in the LTZ firms things up a little, but the vagueness remains.

Handling

7.5
Handling is secure even when the Silverado is equipped with the Z71 off-road package. Cornering response is predictable, and body roll is held nicely in check. But this truck's rear end is supported by leaf springs, so it can be upset by midcorner bumps, especially when the bed is empty.

Drivability

8.0
The V8 supplies plenty of low-end torque, and the transmission's eight available gears and smart shift schedule help keep it in the sweet spot. It's easy to drive the Silverado off the line smoothly, and it responds well to throttle commands.

Off-road

7.5
Our test truck had the Z71 off-road package, which amounts to upgraded tires and shock absorbers. But the Silverado feels big on tight trails, and its broad hood makes it tough to see obstacles. We have not yet tested the Trail Boss, but it should do better with its 2-inch suspension lift, lockable rear differential and more aggressive tires.

Comfort

7.0
The Silverado feels suitably comfortable for long trips on the open road. The seats aren't quite as plush as those in its main rivals, but the shape and support are there. It rides smoothly overall, but the damping feels inadequate at times. The automatic climate control system is able to keep everyone comfy.

Seat comfort

7.0
The LTZ's leather seats seem long-wearing and durable but not exactly plush. The seat padding is firm, but the seats should be suitably supportive on longer trips. The rear seats are a bit flatter and firmer, though, and the backrest angle could be tipped back a degree or two.

Ride comfort

6.5
The ride is relatively smooth on the highway, with most small impacts neatly absorbed. But the damping isn't as good over larger swales and bumps, which can upset the ride and get the truck bouncing.

Noise & vibration

7.0
The Z71 tires make a little road noise and we did detect more wind noise than we expected, but neither one is offensive. Engine noise is nicely muted until you get hard on the throttle, at which point is gets a bit unpleasant — not because of volume but because it doesn't sound as nice as other V8s.

Climate control

8.0
The climate system can easily heat and cool the cabin, and the control layout is logical. If only some of the buttons were larger. We really like the truck's split-heated front seats (separate settings for the back and seat bottom), a GM exclusive feature. The rear seats are heated, too. Our LTZ test truck had rear vents on the back of the center console.

Interior

7.0
The Silverado's massive crew cab means there's plenty of space for four or five adults. Access to both rows is relatively easy, but the rear doors don't open as wide as we'd like. Up front, the center console is easy to use, but it feels plain and dated although it's brand-new.

Ease of use

7.5
The cabin switchgear feels similar to the outgoing design and is relatively easy to use. There are a few controls we'd change the placement of (the towing selector is one of them) but otherwise the interior layout is relatively simple and intuitive. It's definitely time to retire the column shifter, though.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Most adults will need to use the grab handles to step up and in, which is typical for off-road-oriented full-size trucks. The front doors open wide and the rear doors have lots of lateral space to maneuver through. That said, the rear doors don't open quite as wide as we'd like when loading bulky items in the back seat.

Driving position

7.5
The power-adjustable seats have enough range of motion to accommodate almost any driver, and the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel offers plenty of adjustment range. If you're like us, though, you might find yourself choosing a higher seating position to see better over the hood.

Roominess

8.0
Front headroom and legroom are plentiful, even for those who are quite tall. The back seat of the crew cab is absolutely massive, too, with significant legroom. Three adults can easily fit shoulder to shoulder.

Visibility

7.0
A high seating position and big windshield should add up to a commanding view, but forward visibility is impeded by a hood that is both tall and broad. The windshield pillars are somewhat thick, too. All of this makes it hard to see where the corners are. The large outside mirrors give a good view of what's going on behind.

Quality

6.5
The Silverado's interior seems to value function over form. The buttons and dashboard plastics are made from materials similar to those in the previous-gen truck: sturdy but somewhat cheap-looking. There were no noticeable squeaks or rattles in our test truck, but the overall vibe is decidedly less modern than top rivals.

Utility

8.0
The new Silverado can tow quite a bit (even with the standard axle ratio) and it has a big bed with impressive capacity and an abundance of tie-downs. There's a good amount of in-cabin storage if you fold-up the rear seat bottoms, but it lags behind rivals when it comes to small-item storage in the cockpit area.

Small-item storage

7.0
There are multiple pockets in the Silverado's boxy center console, but we'd expect more given that this truck has a column-mounted gear shifter. The door pockets are decent with deep bottle holders, but the central cupholders are a bit small.

Cargo space

8.0
The 60/40-split rear seat bottoms fold up easily to reveal a massive amount of storage space for luggage and other items you want to keep dry and locked up. The rear floor isn't perfectly flat, but it's close. All three domestic truck brands do well in this category, but the Ram earns the top spot.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The back seat has two sets of lower LATCH anchors and three top tethers, so seats will fit in any of the three positions. Loading the seats (not to mention the kiddos) may be difficult due to the truck's ride height. But the tall cabin and the optional side steps helps will help with those tasks.

Towing

8.5
We tested a 5.3-liter V8-powered, short-bed 4WD crew-cab truck that had the standard 3.23 axle gearing, which results in a 9,600-pound tow rating. That is impressive for a truck equipped with a standard axle ratio. The tow rating would have been 11,400 pounds with the optional 3.42 axle ratio package, and it could have been as high as 12,100 pounds with the 6.2-liter V8.

Hauling

8.5
The Silverado's short bed is a bit longer, deeper and wider than those of rivals and it has more tie-downs. The Chevy's 12 tie-downs are now rated at 500 pounds each, a big improvement over the previous year. The max payload for our test truck was an impressive 2,020 pounds.

Technology

7.5
While the Silverado is available with a lot of high-tech features, most of them are limited to the top-trim LTZ and High Country models. Smartphones connect quickly and those systems respond to commands well, but the native Chevy voice controls are subpar.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. Our smartphones connected to Bluetooth and indexed our music quickly. There are USB and USB-C ports on the dash, a USB port deep in the center console, and another in the rear seat area. It'd be nice to have a couple more ports, particularly in back.

Driver aids

6.5
Our truck had automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. None of these are standard, but they come in the Safety Package II. Adaptive cruise control is conspicuously unavailable, though.

Voice control

7.0
The merely competent voice recognition system understands basic commands like "Play Artist, Bob Dylan" but is less able to interpret natural language. Connect your smartphone and you'll get access to Siri and Google voice. Those systems work much better.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

5 star reviews: 44%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 8%
2 star reviews: 18%
1 star reviews: 15%
Average user rating: 3.5 stars based on 60 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • driving experience
  • interior
  • technology
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • transmission
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • dashboard
  • warranty
  • towing
  • engine
  • electrical system
  • acceleration
  • doors
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

2 out of 5 stars, IF WANT VEHICLE THAT WON'T DRIVE ALL THE TIME...
Disappointed ,
LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

- I purchased my beautiful 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab in June 2019 and LOVED it until a week later when I went camping out of state and next day the vehicle started yet wouldn't drive forward or reverse. When it finally did go forward, there was NO power steering. Then, when I turned it off blocks away to try to get the power steering to return; it would not drive again. I called ONSTAR and they were able to reset the computer so I could drive home. Dashboard message read "Trailer Brake Assist, Power Steering Reduced". I had NOTHING hitched to the vehicle. Then, over the next 5 months my truck has stranded me 9 times at all hours of the day/night with starting and not driving and with the same error message...so is VERY UNSAFE! The truck stranded me in a Chevrolet dealership parking lot and I was told they would NOT assist me with discovering the problem since I did NOT purchase it from them. Thanks to ONSTAR for being able to reset the computer for me so I could drive home. I was in Colorado stranded for two days after I got vehicle towed to Chevrolet dealership and was promised they would fix truck & yet when got there they did not have rental car they promised or willing to fix truck so I ended up getting very ill over next 6 weeks & had to seek medical attention 3 times. Thanks for NOTHING! - I took my Silverado to local Chevrolet dealership twice and they cannot get vehicle to duplicate the problems so are unable to fix it. When the truck had the issues, the Chevrolet dealerships were NOT willing to assist me so it has not been fixed yet after 7 months of purchasing it. Problems get worse...now I have had 2 accidents with the vehicle in 2019 costing $10,000 in repairs because of reduced power steering when turning and the vehicle stalling then lurching forward with increased acceleration when stepping on the foot pedal just to turn from almost a stopped position so I end up on a curb (forced my front bumper to fall off that will cost me $1,000 to replace) AND hit a sign in the parking lot (cost $9,000 in repairs). My truck stalled in my own driveway and then after ONSTAR reset the computer, it lurched forward into my garage and hit a board in front of it that pushed through my drywall...so now I have a hole in my garage also. - I called General Motors before and after the accidents and complained that my vehicle is a "LEMON" and that they need to take my vehicle back and get me a vehicle that is safe and that I can drive without any issues as I do like to travel and I plan on using the vehicle to move so it needs to be safe and reliable; especially after all of the money I spent to purchase it. I also complained to GM that their Chevrolet dealerships were unwilling to assist Chevrolet Owners when vehicles were under warranty and there were issues because we did not purchase them from their dealership and we needed assistance so hopefully they can put out a bulletin that this is NOT acceptable. Finally, GM did send an Investigator to take pictures of my vehicle and check the computer for any codes after it was damaged and in the repair shop for 40 days. I was told this delay was because GM was on strike and parts could not be obtained quickly and yet Chevrolet NEVER gave me a rental car. My insurance had to pay for the truck repairs and car rental for 30 days due to the accident and then I had to pay for the car rental for extra 10 days.it took to repair the truck. - I love the comfort of my Silverado truck and how safe I feel driving it, love that it has seat height adjustment (paid extra for this option since work truck does not include seat height adjustment for reduced price of truck), love comfort of back seat (slept in it late one night on trip), love length of truck bed to haul items and all the tie-downs to secure them, love all the storage areas (purchased under seat storage compartment for back seat with owner points that is wonderful to not get carpet dirty), love that windows do NOT fog up inside like most cars, love large backup camera, love steering wheel controls, love ease of stepping in and out of bed of truck, love good stereo reception, and all the ports to use for accessories. I HATE the stereo speakers in my Silverado...they cannot play music loud or they rattle and the sound is muffled so Chevrolet should provide better speakers for the amount of money that this Silverado costs so Owners can enjoy music while outside of the vehicle also. I did get notice that the 2019 Silverado 1500 truck was recalled due to some of my issues; yet MY VIN # WAS NOT INCLUDED IN THE RECALL! WHAT? So, I am very disappointed in General Motors and Chevrolet right now until they can assist me with owning a reliable and safe vehicle and one that ALL Chevrolet dealerships will repair when there is an immediate need for it; like the one I was supposed to have purchased for a large sum of money in 2019.

1 out of 5 stars, 2019 Silverado Nightmare.
Michael Smith,
LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

Bought a 2019 Silverado Lt with a 5.3 and an 8 speed. Since the day I bought it? 2 days in had defected break switch. Could not get truck in gear. Radio has had 4 updates. Bluetooth dropping in out, display goes blank or goes a pretty rainbow if you are into that stuff. Had a water leak. Got new carpet. Replacing bumper because of bad Crome. And the transmission is junk. And I only have 5000 on it. It’s finally in its 3rd time for transmission so after this a lawyer. I like the truck? But definitely a no brained. Poorly built.

2 out of 5 stars, Wouldn't have it if it were free
Lady Faire,
LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

I had the use of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with the double cab for 3 weeks while my truck was in the body shop. The truck cured me of ever wanting to own this vehicle. The cons: HUGE turning radius. The transmission KLUNKS every time it shifts gears. It drives like a pig. The pros: Nice backup camera. Great hand-free setup. Good gas mileage.

3 out of 5 stars, GM garbage
Tony,
LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

I'm writing this based on a 2 week loaner I was given to drive because my 2017 Silverado with a 6 speed tranny 5.3 v8 is back for the fourth time for many tranny issues and various other problems which GM says they can't find or fix?? My thoughts now on the 2019 ......chevy had fallen way down the ladder. These trucks are ugly the ride is decent when you stay away from the Z71 package and 20 inch wheels. These options are a waste of money because my 2017 has them and mine rides like a tank. This 2019 goes down the road like a bullet and uses no gas hardly compared to mine . If you must buy a Chevy get the 8 speed tranny because it is far better than the 6 Do your home work and read all you can on the new trucks and you will see Dodge and Ford are killing GM across the board. I have driven Ford and Dodge and I must say they both ride brake and perform way above Chevy. I have beat this 2019 hard and the only good thing I can say is that MPG is good. Interior is cheap ride is decent but shaky and for 47000 bucks I would buy Ford or Dodge over this Chevy any day!! I don't know why edmunds doesn't have a option in their reviews for a LT double bab 5.3 truck? That is what my review is based on and not a LTZ. You would be more upset if it was because you paid way too much for that piece of junk over this one!! GM is back to building garbage again along with their false advertising on TV. GM trucks are to be rented and not bought because you will not be happy down the road. Please do some research!!

Write a review

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 videos

Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado: Battle for Pickup Truck Supremacy

Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado: Battle for Pickup Truck Supremacy

[MUSIC PLAYING] NARRATOR: This is Edmunds exclusive three-way comparison of America's most popular pickups. We'll drive them on the road, take them to our track, tow an airstream trailer, and even put a quad in the bed. After all that, we'll tell you which one is the best. [MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: This is the all new Ram 1500 pickup. We've been big fans of the Ram for a long time because last time around, they added coil spring rear suspension, which made the ride just so supple, and it made really good towing stability. This particular example is a Laramie. It's a nicely equipped truck, it's not too expensive, and from here, you can add all sorts of interesting options. [MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: And this is the all new Chevy Silverado. It's redesigned from the ground up with different body and frame materials. It's longer, taller, and wider than the previous model. And what we've got here is the LTZ trim level. Now, this one's got the 5.3 liter V8, but it's also mated with the new 8-speed automatic. We picked it because we like it right in the middle of Chevy's line. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: The Ford F-150 is one of the top selling vehicles in America. It's well-known for its lightweight aluminum construction and a wide variety of trim and engine options. For our test, we have the mid-level lariat with a 3.5 liter V6 EcoBoost. [MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: We're going to put these trucks through their paces to see which one is the best one you can buy. Let's get to it. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Getting into the F-150 is more like walking into an apartment than it is getting into a truck. For me, the truck is actually almost too big. I feel like I'm floating around in here, and I can't reach all of the soft spots. But I can reach all of the controls very easily with the exception of the trailer brake adjustment, which makes Dan really angry. The interior looks really nice from a distance, but as you get closer, the materials aren't as nice as they look. They're plasticky and hard. Two things I really like about this truck that I think are very unique are the way that the doors or cut. It gives a lot of visibility and it also looks interesting. I also like where the door handles are placed. They're tucked away in here, and you hit them from the top rather than pulling them from the side. It's pretty cool and they're really easy to use. Overall, I think that the interior is nice, but not exceptional. It's really something that's best viewed from far away. I bet it looks great in photos. [MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: So this is the inside of the all-new Silverado. There are some small changes, some things that are nicer. For instance, this touch screen is new. It's got new graphics that looks pretty good. And also this giant center console is new. And one of the things I like about this is it feels very at home for a truck. It's simple and everything is at an arm's reach. One of the things I'm not a huge fan of is how far out this dash feels like it sticks. Feels like it intrudes in the cabin a little bit, and also intrudes on this center console space. And also this little bin here, there's not much to organize it. Your things are just going to slide around. For instance, if your phone is mounted up here-- you hit a curb, it's just going to fall over. But basically, this is the Silverado's new interior and I'm a fan, but it doesn't wow me as much as some of the other competitors do. [MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: This new Ram is really impressive, and you see it the moment you get inside. One of the things I really like about this, and I'm surprised to hear myself say it, is this center console is amazing. All the actions here-- I mean, this is big. You could put a couple of purses and a laptop in here at the same time. You can put your drinks here. Look at this, my phone's plugged in, but it snaps in there with the cord attached. The other thing I like is the Uconnect system. Now, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto-- the 8.4 inch Uconnect and this one both have it. It's all really easy to use. There's swiping, and pinch zoom, and all of that stuff. Another unique feature is the sunroof. I'm not a huge fan though, because it's $1,300. It's quiet when it's open, but it does let in a lot of heat. Overall, the Ram 1500's interior is on another level. The other two trucks feel like they're catering to their existing buyers. This one looks like it's trying to win over new converts, and I think it will. All of these trucks are crew cabs. Ram used to be third place out of these three. But this year they've added four inches to the wheelbase, four inches to the length of the cabin-- they put all of it back here. But what's really good about the Ram is the seat back angle is much more pleasing, and they do this. Ah-- the others can't match this right now. But also, if that wasn't enough, we've got a center console-- a pretty big one. The whole center of the seat folds down, and there's a couple of cup holders here. The back seat area of the Ram has the other ones covered. [MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: One of the main reasons people buy full-sized trucks is so they can carry around their toys. We've got this 750 pound Honda Rubicon. I'm going to load it into all three trucks and see how it goes. All right, so let's open up the Chevy power up, power down tailgate. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Woo, fancy. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Well done, Trav. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Thank you. So are you putting all the ratchets in the front, Dan? DAN EDMUNDS: I'm going to put one on each side in the front. And I'm going to go for the lowest hook down here just because that seems to be when I get the best angle. TRAVIS LANGNESS: OK. A lot of guys, if they get this further forward, they're going to bend it up halfway and strap it down, or a lot of people will just roll with it like this. DAN EDMUNDS: You could buy a longer truck. [LAUGHING] This crew cab-- if you get the quad cab, you're going to get a longer bed. ELANA SCHERR: I never realized that that was what quad cab meant. You can put a quad in it. DAN EDMUNDS: Well, I guess that's it. Touche. TRAVIS LANGNESS: All right. Well, let's take it out of the bed here and put it in the other trucks. DAN EDMUNDS: Going to need this. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Thank you. Safety first. DAN EDMUNDS: All right. ELANA SCHERR: Well done. All right, Dan, let's get the quad in the back of this one. DAN EDMUNDS: Yep. TRAVIS LANGNESS: So it's damped, but it's not a power tail gate. DAN EDMUNDS: Not power, this is just dampened. ELANA SCHERR: Also (GRUNTING) no step on this. [MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: All right, there we go. All clear. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Woo! TRAVIS LANGNESS: That was a little fast, man. ELANA SCHERR: You were right earlier, Dan. You said this bed was a lot shorter, and it really is-- like, you have almost the entire tire out. TRAVIS LANGNESS: These tires are completely on the tailgate. Which one has a better system in the back, you think? DAN EDMUNDS: The Chevy's lower tie downs, I like that a little better. But it's also got a slightly longer bed. Although neither one of them was long enough for this ramp to fit in with the tailgate closed without putting it in sideways. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Let's take it out of the Ford and put it in the Ram. DAN EDMUNDS: There you go. ELANA SCHERR: Oh, beautiful. DAN EDMUNDS: Like butter. ELANA SCHERR: Show off for me, Dan. (SURPRISED) What? Magic. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, right? If I had my hands full from Home Depot, I wouldn't have to put anything down. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah, but I still don't have a step. At least I have a little handhold on this one. [MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: We're good. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Nice! DAN EDMUNDS: All right, that was a little better. You only got a little bit of air. TRAVIS LANGNESS: The tie downs-- how well would you compare them to Ford? DAN EDMUNDS: Well, the thing about the tie downs is they're nice and low, so I like that. And they're really big. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Yeah. Those are much larger than-- DAN EDMUNDS: Even the Chevy's TRAVIS LANGNESS: --Ford ones, especially in the rear. And this is sitting almost completely on the tailgate, right? ELANA SCHERR: I think it's right in between. I think the Chevy had the most room, and the Ford was the shortest. TRAVIS LANGNESS: Well, let's take the quad out of the back here and move on to the next test. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Expert level unlocked. [LAUGHING] So we successfully loaded the quad in all three trucks. Any of them would work. Do you guys feel like there was one that was a clear winner? TRAVIS LANGNESS: Yeah. I know it's the truck I brought, but I like the Chevy. The multiple tie downs, and the fact that you had that side-step on the tailgate to get in and out. I felt like that made it the easiest. ELANA SCHERR: I definitely liked the step. What about you, Dan? DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, I agree. But I do like the Ram's hooks because they're really low and they're really big. I was able to put two straps on them with ease. So, not bad, but yeah, the Chevy's a little better. ELANA SCHERR: Sounds like the Chevy wins this one. [MUSIC PLAYING] To do a full-on tow test on any one of these trucks would take the whole episode. But we wanted to illustrate some of the tow tech and how easy it is to use. To do that, we've got this Airstream 25FB-- it's the Flying Cloud. And it's about 25 feet long, about 6,500 pounds, and it'll be great to showcase what these trucks can do. [MUSIC PLAYING] [BEEPING] DAN EDMUNDS: I wonder where Travis and Elana are? They're leaving me to do all the hard work. Want a soda back there? ELANA SCHERR: (GROGGILY) Wha? [MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: Good to go. The Ford works pretty well. The problem I found there is they've got this Pro Trailer Backup Assist system that they talk about, which sounds great, but it's theoretical because I can't use it on this trailer. This sticker is supposed to go somewhere in this area. And you can see the propane tanks are in the way, so I can't install this on the trailer, which means I can't use Pro Trailer Backup Assist. The Silverado, it's got a lot of power, but the camera wasn't my favorite. To me, the Ram is golden because it's got a much better camera that's easier to use. Time to roll. [MUSIC PLAYING] We then hit the highway and headed for the nearest hill. All three were able to pull it up the grade easily, but the F-150 felt more willing, while the Ram was the most stable in corners and cross winds. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Well, the F-150, or the F-series trucks, are the best selling trucks, right. We talked about that. And I can see why people like them. It's a really predictable truck, it does everything that you need it to do, it's quite quick. They have a ton of different options for engines and interiors, so you can find one that you like. The engine in this truck it is never working hard, which is not something I normally say about turbo V6s. Even if they have a lot of power, you're way on the throttle to make that happen. That is not how I feel here. I feel like you can use just a very small throttle application and be right up to cruising speed. There's a little bit of delay-- a little lag, mostly if you surprise it, and that might be in the transmission. DAN EDMUNDS: Now, that 10-speed here is really clever. I mean, you don't know that it has 10 gears to choose from, because it's really nice at picking the right gear at the right time. So you don't feel like it's shifting all over the place. So this is a really nicely sorted 10-speed. ELANA SCHERR: This is an extremely comfortable truck. You get a little bit of road feel, but not a lot. In fact, I think Chevrolet was a little more road feel, and definitely more road noise. One of the things that really stood out to me in this truck is how quiet it is in the cab. I think it's a good looking truck, and they also did a pretty nice redesign on the nose. And so, it's very striking. The lights in the grill are integrated really beautifully, and there's a lot of small details that you'll appreciate if you spend a lot of time looking at the truck. DAN EDMUNDS: They've got these huge mirrors, though. They're a little too huge. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah, the mirrors are ugly, and I already hit a bush with them, and not even on a small street. If you put this truck against the Silverado and asked me which one was more recently redesigned, I would think this was the newer truck and that was the older one. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah. ELANA SCHERR: I am a little bit proud that the truck that I brought has the best numbers at the track, and it also has the highest torque. So it's a 375 horse, but it is-- you ready for this? 470 torque. That has all the torques, and I win. TRAVIS LANGNESS: [LAUGHING] It's all the torques. DAN EDMUNDS: Wow, you do win. TRAVIS LANGNESS: That has a lot to do with the fact that this one is turbocharged while the other trucks are naturally aspirated. And one of the other things that's interesting about the track performance in these trucks is all of them stopped from 60 to zero in our panic braking test within feet of each other. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, that's pretty good. TRAVIS LANGNESS: That's pretty remarkable. DAN EDMUNDS: Those numbers were about five or six feet better than they were the last time these trucks were new. So there's been improvement over time. And that's good to see because trucks have always had the longest stopping distances. And they still do, but now, the gap isn't so big. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah. I feel like all the manufacturers are really recognizing that people use trucks for a lot of different reasons. I mean, towing toys, towing horses, but also just as daily drivers. And they're really working on making them safer, and more comfortable, and more pleasurable to drive. So that's nice. It's good to know that the audience is being heard. TRAVIS LANGNESS: I know this sounds weird, but the Ford is the most fun to drive for me. The handling and the steering, for me, are the best. But those may not be things that people that want a track are concerned with. DAN EDMUNDS: I like the Ford's powertrain-- it's really powerful. And the 10-speed automatic is just so nicely calibrated when you're towing, when you're not towing. I really like that. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Travis, you've spent the most time of any of us in this truck. But to me, just getting in it, it doesn't look new. TRAVIS LANGNESS: That's the impression I not only got when I first saw the truck, but after 1,400 miles in the truck from Wyoming to Los Angeles. It doesn't feel completely redesigned. And also, under the hood it feels the same. So the 5.3 liter V8 gets a new fuel management system. And now, it's paired to the 8-speed automatic instead of the 6-speed, which has a little bit faster shifts and it's a little quieter on the highway. I like that it doesn't rev as high. ELANA SCHERR: Dan is going to hate me for this because there is no scientific way to measure it, but Travis how do you feel the truck jealousy is on this truck? And you know what I'm talking about. It's like, who's looking at it? TRAVIS LANGNESS: I do. I do. This one I feel like is particularly polarizing-- just the new Chevy look in general. It's got a lot of chrome on the front end. Some people love it, some people hate it. From the back on the sides, some people can't really tell the difference. And then, of course, the power tailgate in the back. You load all your stuff and you press the button, and they've got to push it up. There's a little bit of truck jealousy there, just a small amount. ELANA SCHERR: You nailed it when you said the front end is polarizing. I mean, it's got these weird origami folds, and like slots and tabs, which I guess are for aero, but they are unusual looking. DAN EDMUNDS: I mean, I like the new Silverado, but it doesn't feel like a brand new Silverado. It feels very evolutionary, not revolutionary. ELANA SCHERR: I'd be happy to drive it but I don't want to look at it. [LAUGHING] [MUSIC PLAYING] One of the things that I noticed about the Ram when I got in it was that the steering felt a little heavier, but in a good way. DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, it has really good feedback. You really know which way the tires are pointed at all times. You get a really good sense of straight ahead when you're driving straight. You don't have to make a lot of corrections, you don't have to think about it. It goes where you want to go. And in corners it feels nice, when driving straight it feels nice. This is the best steering of the bunch by far. Whatever they've done, it works, and I like it. The ride comfort is nicely damped. It's quiet, there isn't a lot of road noise. The engine makes a noise you like to hear when you lay into it. But when you just cruise, it just fades into the background-- there's not a lot of wind noise. This thing is really nice riding. I mean, what you see is what you get. This truck has coil spring suspension which is really good. There's less friction when it hits a bump. The other thing I really like, the fenders are cut down real tight to the headlights, and it's really easy to see the corners of the truck. It feels like I could see it right in front of it, which is something I can't say for the other trucks. ELANA SCHERR: Is this the biggest engine you can get in a Ram? DAN EDMUNDS: It is. The 507 HEMI is the top of the range. There's two versions of it, though. They both make it 395 horsepower, which is more than the other to trucks, and 410 pound feet of torque. The 507 HEMI that we have here does not have the new eTorque system-- that's coming soon. And that system is a mild hybrid system that basically improves fuel economy. This one is good for 17 MPG combined, but the eTorque version will be good for 19 MPG combined, which is the same as the 3.5 EcoBoost. This is the 8-speed that Ram introduced in 2014 in the last generation truck about halfway through. And we really liked it then when it first came out. We had a long-term EcoDiesel with that transmission, and it was perfect. ELANA SCHERR: I can easily imagine the Ram engineers sitting together in a room and really saying what do truck buyers want, what do they need, and how do we give it to them, because that's what this truck feels like. DAN EDMUNDS: To me, the Ram is the best truck to drive. I really like the steering, the 8-speed transmission does everything I need it to do. There's plenty of power, and the link coil suspension not only rides nice, it's also really stable when you're towing. TRAVIS LANGNESS: It's definitely a classy look that I enjoy, not only parked in my driveway, but driving it on the highway. [MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: All three of these are solid trucks, and fans of each brand won't have any trouble if they buy a new one. But we've got to pick a winner. TRAVIS LANGNESS: In third place, we had the Chevy Silverado. It's completely redesigned and more capable than ever. But in our tests, it doesn't have quite what it takes to edge out the Ford and the Ram. ELANA SCHERR: We really liked all three trucks. But from the very beginning one stood out, and it wasn't the Ford. The F-150 might be the number one selling truck in America, but it turned out number two in our test. DAN EDMUNDS: That leaves the Ram 1500 as the winner of our test. It's Edmunds top-rated truck. The others may satisfy brand loyalists, but this one could win some converts. Well, that was fun. TRAVIS LANGNESS: I had a great time. We got to do it again, but first, dinner. GROUP: Tacos. [MUSIC PLAYING] DAN EDMUNDS: For more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel. And check us out on Instagram and Facebook. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Director of Testing Dan Edmunds, Staff Writer Travis Langness and Special Correspondent Elana Scherr put America's top-selling vehicles through the ringer. We test the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 at the track, break down the differences between the interiors and even load an ATV into each truck's bed. We drove them in the city, drove them on the highway, towed a big Airstream trailer, and spent hundreds of miles behind the wheel of all three trucks to see which one comes out on top. Will the top-rated Ram 1500, the best-selling Ford F-150, or will the all-new Chevy Silverado be the new champ?

Features & Specs

LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$40,200
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
4.3L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$39,500
MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower285 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all for sale
RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$42,100
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
LT 4dr Double Cab SB features & specs
LT 4dr Double Cab SB
2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$36,900
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Silverado 1500 safety features:

Rear Vision Camera
Displays an image of the area immediately behind the Silverado in the central touchscreen. Standard on all trims.
Front and Rear Park Assist
Sounds an alert as the Silverado approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision and can apply the brakes at low speeds.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vs. the competition

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vs. Ford F-150

Few automotive rivals are as evenly matched as the Silverado and the F-150. Both have an impressive array of powertrains, both are highly capable, and both have likable interiors. The F-150 feels sportier from behind the wheel because of its more responsive steering and handling. The Silverado, though, may be more comfortable on the highway, depending on trim level.

Compare Chevrolet Silverado 1500 & Ford F-150 features

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vs. Ram 1500

While the 2019 Silverado is certainly a desirable truck, the Ram 1500 could win over even the most die-hard Chevy enthusiast. Towing and hauling capabilities are close, as is payload capacity, but the Ram tends to edge it out in most battles. The Ram's interior also feels much more thoroughly redesigned, especially with the optional (and massive) 12-inch touchscreen.

Compare Chevrolet Silverado 1500 & Ram 1500 features

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vs. Nissan Titan

The Silverado's recent redesign gives it a significant edge over the Nissan Titan. The Titan is a capable truck, but it's not nearly as versatile as the Silverado. The Titan only offers one engine and one axle ratio, while the Silverado offers several of each. The Silverado's interior also feels much more modern, and the switchgear is more readable and easier to use.

Compare Chevrolet Silverado 1500 & Nissan Titan features

First Drive: 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and the 2.7L Turbo

Little Engine, Big Capability

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerNovember 19th, 2018

Earlier this year, we got to sample the new turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine in the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. During our limited time with the truck, we were pleasantly surprised by the four-cylinder's power delivery, though the transmission calibration didn't feel fully polished.

Now, nearly six months later, Chevrolet gave us an opportunity to drive a finalized version of this new powertrain out in the real world. We've already covered all of the changes in the new truck, so read our First Drive of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado if you'd like to know more.

Paving the Way for Smaller

Turbocharging for gasoline engines in trucks is becoming more popular. It started with Ford and its turbocharged V6 in the 2011 F-150. For the most part, we've readily accepted the benefits of turbocharging, such as torque down low in the rev range and, as long as you drive conservatively, greater fuel efficiency. But is a turbo four-cylinder one step too far?

Its 2.7-liter displacement is large for a four-cylinder. Advanced valvetrain technology, which offers adjustable timing and lift, and an optimized turbocharger layout help to produce 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque. Not that long ago, these were V8-worthy numbers. For instance, the old 5.3-liter V8 from the 2013 Silverado 1500 produced 315 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque.

Even with this much power, you'd think that a four-cylinder engine would have to work double duty to be useful in a big truck capable of towing up to 7,200 pounds or hauling up to 2,280 pounds. Chevy makes sure everything stays reliable thanks to careful monitoring and adjusting of the powertrain's temperature. An electric water pump and multivalve distribution system ensure components, such as the transmission and engine block, get up to temp quickly and then stay at the ideal operating temperature, promoting efficient engine operation.

Other technology that's already in use by Chevrolet includes cylinder deactivation and stop-start technology. The result is an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 19 to 21 mpg in combined driving, depending on drivetrain and body and cab configuration. With the 2019 Silverado's 5.3-liter V8, you're looking at a combined rating around 18 or 19 mpg. That equates to perhaps 10 percent better fuel economy for the four-cylinder.

How Is It in the Real World?

On the road, the four-cylinder engine is responsive. The weight savings compared to the V8 provides slightly nimbler handling. The engine sound is satisfactory at low rpm, though it gets raspier and uncomfortable to listen to as the revs climb to its 5,700 rpm redline. The whine of the turbo spooling up whenever you get on the gas lets you know serious work is going on under the hood.

What you don't hear, or even feel, is the switchover between two-cylinder and four-cylinder operation, or the switchover from the high-lift cam profile to the low-lift one. Depending on how deep you depress the accelerator, you're quickly met with either one or two sets of downshifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission and then a healthy and smooth surge of torque. It's all very smooth and, in some ways, superior to the relatively soft bottom-end power of the 5.3-liter V8. That engine's 383 lb-ft of torque peaks at a relatively high 4,100 rpm. In comparison, the 2.7's 348 lb-ft of torque is available at an ultra-low 1,500 rpm.

Over the course of a long driving route that took us over hills and through curves, with a little bit of city driving mixed in, we netted 23.5 mpg in our double-cab RST four-wheel-drive test truck. These numbers exceeded our expectations and compared well even against Chevrolet's smaller Colorado midsize truck. Once we get a test truck in the office, we'll have a chance to test towing and cargo-hauling capabilities.

Potential Struggles

Aside from the cylinder count, the other big hurdle for Chevrolet will be pricing. The Venn diagram subset of truck buyers who genuinely need the capability of a full-size truck but also want maximum fuel efficiency without having to pay a bunch more for a diesel is small. Most buyers would probably be better off with an easier-to-buy and easier-to-park midsize truck, such as Chevy's Colorado.

Chevrolet took a leap with this engine. It's just as advanced as anything found in the latest crop of German super sedans, and it works just as well, too. We think the turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine is clever and is a pretty good insurance policy against rising gas prices. Now to see if buyers will give it a shot.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 First Drive

A New Turbo Four-Cylinder and Advanced Fuel-Saving Technology for the 5.3-Liter V8

Dan Edmunds by Dan Edmunds , Director, Vehicle TestingMay 18th, 2018

A proving ground isn't the ideal locale to size up a new model, but we never turn down an opportunity to sample a preproduction vehicle. Sure, the vehicle may not be fully baked and the highly regulated environment limits what you can learn, but the very fact that you've come to a secure facility is a sign that the automaker is giddy about something. Such is the case with the redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup.

In this instance, our attention was directed at two important new engines that power the bulk of the 2019 Silverado pickup trucks you'll see in dealer showrooms this fall. The first is a new turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder that's the base offering on the most popular trim levels. Chevrolet also unveiled a significantly updated version of the 5.3-liter V8 that's optional on four-cylinder trims and standard on premium ones.

The Middle Third of a Six-Engine Lineup

Technically, the 2.7-liter four-cylinder is not the base engine. That distinction goes to the carryover 4.3-liter V6 that powers fleet and budget-oriented trim levels such as the Work Truck, Custom and Custom Trail Boss. At this level, last year's 5.3-liter V8 can be fitted as an option, but it lacks the updates we sampled. Both come mated to a six-speed automatic.

The 2.7-liter four-cylinder and eight-speed automatic combination will nevertheless be the base drivetrain for most customers. This package comes on the bread-and-butter LT and the destined-to-succeed LT Trail Boss and RST trim levels. Don't be fooled by the cylinder count. This engine generated impressive thrust during our brief test drive, and the announced SAE-certified ratings of 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque feel right on the money.

The optional choice on these trims is an updated 5.3-liter V8 that differs from the carryover engine of the same displacement in its use of automatic stop-start, a new cylinder deactivation system called Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) and the eight-speed transmission. Just like the carryover one, the engine makes 355 hp and 383 lb-ft when all eight cylinders are active.

This updated 5.3-liter V8 comes standard on the LTZ and High Country. The option for these premium trims is the fifth engine in the lineup: a 6.2-liter V8 with DFM and a 10-speed automatic transmission. This one's still under wraps, but we learned it'll make a cool 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. As for engine No. 6, all we know is that it's a 3.0-liter turbodiesel, it gets the 10-speed transmission and it's available as an option from LT on up.

Inside the Big Four

The new 2.7-liter four-cylinder is a clean-sheet design that was envisioned as a truck engine from the outset with the goal to make it as smooth as a V engine. We drove it before we knew what it was and pegged it as a turbo, but never figured it was a four-cylinder. Chevrolet's hit the bull's-eye on that score.

Such an engine needs balance shafts to pull off this feat, and this four-cylinder has them down in the oil sump. There's also a centrifugal pendulum absorber in its torque converter, which is a trick Chevy first applied to the Colorado's diesel engine. The engine block itself has been configured with an offset crankshaft that orients the connecting rods closer to vertical on the power stroke.

The lone turbocharger bolts directly to the head with no exhaust manifold in between. It's a dual-passage design in which the exhaust gasses spewing from the first and last cylinders combine to spin the turbine from one side while the middle two cylinders push from the other side. It's similar to a twin-scroll turbo, but not identical. Picture two kids pushing in unison on opposite sides of a merry-go-round instead of on the same side and you've got the idea.

There are also sliding camshaft mechanisms that provide two intake cam lobe profiles — one for cruising and another for full power. The middle pair of cylinders takes things a step further. The intake and exhaust cams for those cylinders each get an additional lobe profile that has zero lift. These circular lobes allow those two cylinders to be deactivated to save fuel during very light load driving conditions.

Our drive clearly demonstrated that this engine has guts. It gets the truck moving quickly, and it does so without any raw "four-banger" unpleasantries. But we're not convinced about the calibration of the eight-speed transmission, which demonstrated occasional indecisiveness. For now, we'll attribute that to the work-in-progress feel of many proving ground prototypes.

Dynamic Fuel Management

The cam-switching trick of the 2.7-liter is a good choice for that layout, but the V8 needed something more. Chevy's 5.3-liter V8 has had cylinder deactivation for some time, but it basically swapped between V8 and V4 modes by cutting off two cylinders from each back.

The updated 5.3-liter V8 comes with Dynamic Fuel Management, which can switch off one or more cylinders in 16 available patterns. General Motors engineers call it a fractional approach, and the idea is similar to a sprinkler timer that can water every day, every other day, every third day or every fourth day. They can cut it finer in between these examples by assembling those basic blocks in various combinations.

What results are seamless transitions that defy comparison to the old system. The previous V4 step-change was readily telegraphed to the cabin via changes in exhaust tone and vibration, so you didn't want to have it happen often. The DFM's considerably more graduated transitions can't be felt at all, and that allowed GM's calibration engineers to use it more liberally. They rigged an LCD display to show how it changes almost constantly, but we'd never have known had it been absent.

The point of all this is improved fuel economy, but Chevrolet has not yet released those figures. All of the work and complexity that went into DFM has to move the needle an appreciable degree, but we'll have to wait and see by how much.

A Better-Driving Silverado

While the engines were the focus of this activity, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 could not hide how well it rides and drives. Chevy didn't reveal any details about what was going on between the tires, except to remind us of things announced at the Detroit Auto Show. The new Silverado Crew Cab rides on a wheelbase that's been stretched by 4 inches, yet certain versions have lost as much as 450 pounds through the use of high-strength steel and lightweight materials.

Back-to-back drives told us more than any spec sheet. This truck's suspension breathes better and delivers a more polished ride than the old truck. It still uses a live rear axle and leaf springs, but the rear end is less skittish through bumpy corners. The steering feels more responsive and connected, and we could swear the ratio is quicker than before. The jury is out on the steering effort, though. One prototype was too light and another was just right — another likely case of unfinished prototype syndrome.

The new Silverado doesn't just ride better, it mostly sits better, too. A new tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel eases the search for the best driving position, and the front seats offer decent support. The cockpit does feel cozier than it really is, however, because of the vertical cliff of a dashboard. In back, the four extra inches of wheelbase produce abundant rear legroom. We're less jazzed about the Silverado's rear seatback angle, which reminds us of an airline seat before you hit the recline button.

Much More to Come

There's still a lot about the 2019 Chevy Silverado that we don't know. Fuel economy remains a big mystery, and we still lack basic facts about towing and payload. We'd like to tell you about the diesel, the 6.2-liter V8 and how they work with the 10-speed automatic, but we can't. We've not yet put a wheel on dirt, and we've only ever eyeballed immobile examples of the Trail Boss.

Even our driving impressions are inconclusive. This was a very brief drive in tightly controlled conditions away from any other traffic. Any acceleration stabs we made were completely devoid of context. We never climbed a grade or settled into a cruise for a solid hour to see if anything got under our skin.

What's needed is an extended drive in the random circumstances you can only find on real roads. That will come soon enough, as it looks like 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 information is destined to dribble out all summer. Come back for more on the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 after we get more information and amass more time behind the wheel.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Pickup First Look

100 Years of Building Trucks Has Led to This

Dan Edmunds by Dan Edmunds , Director, Vehicle TestingJanuary 14th, 2018

As of this month, Chevrolet trucks have been part of the American landscape for 100 years. One of the ways General Motors is celebrating this anniversary is by rolling out a fully redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup. In keeping with the gravity of this important milestone, this is no half-baked warmed-over restyle. The truckmaker has gone all out and made numerous transformative changes.

For one, there's a lot more truck. The new Silverado 1500 stands an inch taller at the hood, and the driver's seat and roofline have been raised a like amount. The bed rails stand taller, too. In effect, there's more metal beneath the windows, and that makes for a more beastly truck. Additionally, the crew cab has been lengthened, and the wheelbase on which it sits has been stretched some 3.9 inches. Larger tires measuring 33 inches tall have been fitted to offset the extra visual mass.

But the increased visual mass does not mean actual extra mass. In fact, the new Silverado weighs a staggering 450 pounds less than the one it replaces. For one, a couple of inches have been chopped from the truck's nose and front overhang; the 3.9-inch wheelbase increase only results in 1.6 inches of added overall length. But the real savings come from a greater reliance on high-strength steel (extra strength enables the use of thinner material) and low-mass nonsteel materials. The completely new frame features optimized cross-sectional design and a greater reliance on high-strength steel alloys. The floor of the cab and bed uses high-strength alloys as well. And aluminum is the basis for all of the so-called swing panels: the doors, hood and tailgate.

Those taller box sides produce a deeper box, but GM engineers have also broadened the floor of the box almost 7 inches behind the wheel blisters and ahead of the tailgate. The result is the largest pickup cargo box volume of any full-size truck, no matter which bed length you look at. No less than a dozen fixed tie-downs good for 500 pounds each are present, with provisions for another nine movable ones. Access to the cargo is easier than ever because the corner steps are even deeper and easier to use with steel-toed work boots. And the tailgate can be equipped with a class-exclusive power open-and-close feature. Actual payload figures have not yet been revealed, however.

But the increased visual mass does not mean actual extra mass. In fact, the new Silverado weighs a staggering 450 pounds less than the one it replaces. For one, a couple of inches have been chopped from the truck's nose and front overhang; the 3.9-inch wheelbase increase only results in 1.6 inches of added overall length. But the real savings come from a greater reliance on high-strength steel (extra strength enables the use of thinner material) and low-mass nonsteel materials. The completely new frame features optimized cross-sectional design and a greater reliance on high-strength steel alloys. The floor of the cab and bed uses high-strength alloys as well. And aluminum is the basis for all of the so-called swing panels: the doors, hood and tailgate.

Those taller box sides produce a deeper box, but GM engineers have also broadened the floor of the box almost 7 inches behind the wheel blisters and ahead of the tailgate. The result is the largest pickup cargo box volume of any full-size truck, no matter which bed length you look at. No less than a dozen fixed tie-downs good for 500 pounds each are present, with provisions for another nine movable ones. Access to the cargo is easier than ever because the corner steps are even deeper and easier to use with steel-toed work boots. And the tailgate can be equipped with a class-exclusive power open-and-close feature. Actual payload figures have not yet been revealed, however.

Powering all this will be the job of six engine-transmission combinations. Chevrolet engineers are only ready to talk about three of them. The 6.2-liter V8 and 5.3-liter V8 engines remain, but both are so heavily revised that the representatives we spoke with referred to them as "all-new." They weren't ready to talk turkey about what was changed or how much power and torque they'll produce. But they did say that both use a revolutionary new cylinder deactivation system that can disable any number of cylinders from just one to as many as seven. We're not sure how they manage this without generating vibrations that can be felt in the cabin, but without going into any details Executive Chief Engineer Tim Herrick assured us this wouldn't be an issue.

The third engine is a diesel, a Silverado 1500 powerplant offering many have been clamoring for. It's a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine that uses a straight-six layout instead of a V6 arrangement. Tow rating and fuel economy figures have not been released, probably because the engine and transmission calibrations are not yet finalized. But GM hinted that Ford's new diesel F-150 might have something to worry about.

Speaking of transmissions, the 6.2-liter V8 and the 3.0-liter Duramax will both utilize a 10-speed automatic. The basis for this gearbox was jointly developed with Ford, but numerous hardware details and the final calibrations are GM's own. Still, the huge drivability benefits we've already experienced on the F-150 should apply to the new Silverado, as well. The omission of the 5.3-liter V8 from the 10-speed application list suggests it'll use the existing eight-speed, but that's not been confirmed. And the three other powertrains they didn't talk about remain a mystery.

Chevrolet will sell the 2019 Silverado 1500 in no less than seven trim levels sorted into three broad categories. The High Value bucket contains the Work Truck, Custom and Custom Trailboss. The High Volume group includes the LT, the RST and the LT Trailboss. At the High Content end of the spectrum, you'll find the LTZ and High Country. The RST is a new trim, and the new Trailboss is available in two price and content strata: Custom and LT.

The new Trailboss was teased a month ago in Dallas, and now we know something more about it. Both trim levels will ride on the same 2-inch lift and the Z71 package of Rancho off-road-tuned shock absorbers and skid plates. They'll both have a locking rear differential, and each will roll on 18-inch wheels shod with knobby Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac all-terrain tires. Their 275/65R18 size is a bit of a mystery, though, because that works out to 32 inches tall — an inch shorter than the 33-inch rubber that props up most other 2019 Silverado pickups.

Inside, the new crew cab provides truly massive legroom. The front-seat figure is listed at 44.5 inches, and there are 43.8 inches in back. Our tallest editor found at least 6 inches of daylight ahead of his knees when seated behind another tall person. This one will be comfortable indeed for all concerned when cruising cross-country.

The driving position seems good and proper, and the straightforward gauges and controls make a lot of sense. We're less keen on the rest of the dash, which rises like a monolith in front of the passenger. The center stack is blunt-faced as well, and the stylists have somehow managed to make the 8-inch touchscreen look small. USB and USB-C inputs are provided, and they feed into a MyLink infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with more detailed information to come later.

We'll know more as time progresses throughout the year. Additional details will surely trickle out as we approach the fall 2018 launch date. There's a lot going on with the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and GM was tight-lipped about much of it here at the unveiling. And it didn't say much about the 2019 GMC Sierra, other than we should expect it to be more different from the Silverado than ever. Stay glued to Edmunds in the coming months as we learn more and eventually take a test drive in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup.

We'll know more as time progresses throughout the year. Additional details will surely trickle out as we approach the fall 2018 launch date. There's a lot going on with the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and GM was tight-lipped about much of it here at the unveiling. And it didn't say much about the 2019 GMC Sierra, other than we should expect it to be more different from the Silverado than ever. Stay glued to Edmunds in the coming months as we learn more and eventually take a test drive in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup.

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Silverado 1500 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.2 out of 10. You probably care about Chevrolet Silverado 1500 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Silverado 1500 gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 19 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500:

  • Completely redesigned for 2019
  • Part of the fourth Silverado 1500 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Silverado 1500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Silverado 1500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Silverado 1500 and gave it a 7.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Silverado 1500 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,200.

Other versions include:

  • LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,200
  • Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,500
  • RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,100
  • LT 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,900
  • Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,600
  • Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,900
  • Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,200
  • Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,500
  • LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,300
  • RST 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,800
  • LT Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $45,900
  • LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $43,000
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 1500?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the next question is, which Silverado 1500 model is right for you? Silverado 1500 variants include LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and LT 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Silverado 1500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

One of the most competitive vehicles in the United States, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has been completely redesigned for 2019. The Silverado has new looks, a new frame, a new interior, and all sorts of new tech to compete with the modern trucks on the road today.

Under the hood, the new Silverado offers all sorts of options. If you'd like something simple and relatively inexpensive, you can get the same 4.3-liter V6 from the previous generation, still mated to the six-speed automatic transmission. The optional 5.3-liter V8 from last year's model is still available, too, also mated to the six-speed automatic. However, an updated version of the 5.3-liter V8 is now available (paired with an eight-speed automatic) as is an updated version of the optional 6.2-liter V8 (now paired with a 10-speed automatic).

Later in the model year, Chevrolet will also be offering a turbocharged four-cylinder and a diesel-powered six-cylinder engine. With the optional 5.3-liter V8 and the eight-speed automatic, we've found the Silverado to have the same performance as the previous generation, making the run from 0 to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds. However, towing and hauling capability has improved significantly. Depending on the trim level you select, the Silverado with the 6.2-liter V8 is capable of towing more than 12,000 pounds.

If you're familiar with Silverados at all, you'll recognize many of the trim levels, with the exception of a few new ones. The base Work Truck (WT) and Custom models present a decent amount of basic equipment without the high price points of more luxurious trucks. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is a rearview camera. The midlevel LT and RST trim levels offer more functional equipment, while two new Trail Boss trims are equipped with some off-road features for owners who want to explore off the beaten path. For buyers who want a few more plush pieces, there's the top-level LTZ and High Country that boast all sorts of extras such as ventilated seats, multiple safety aids, and a first-of-its-kind power up-and-down tailgate.

Whatever trim level you choose, know that the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a highly capable truck with lots to offer. Use the Edmunds shopping tools to spec out the perfect Silverado for you.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab Overview

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab is offered in the following styles: LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), RST 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), LT Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), and LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Silverado 1500 Double Cab 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Silverado 1500 Double Cab.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Silverado 1500 Double Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including LT, Custom Trail Boss, RST, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab here.

