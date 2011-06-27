Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Fleet purchase
Purchased 5 at one time. Chevy has a great program and this truck has done very well for us. Currently all 5 have 100K or more and we will look at Silverados again this year for fleet replacement.
Right Truck , For the right Time. Great job. GM.
Easy to drive, & getting in & out.. Great MPG. Min Service @ GM Dealer. No Issues ever. Nice features for today's driving. Comfortable on Trips, & Quiet .
Nice basic truck
The truck that I purchased is a basic work truck. It has manual locks, windows and mirrors, but it has Bluetooth and steering wheel controls, go figure. It sucks the gas if you drive it hard, just like any other vehicle. It is a comfortable ride, especially when hauling something. It does ride like a truck when empty, but not too bad. The V8 is powerful, and it makes me feel more like a real man! Haha! So far so good. I've driven the truck a little over 400 miles since I bought it, and I am still on that first tank of gas that the dealership bought, and it's been 4 weeks. Pretty amazing in my opinion! *Update* - It still runs like a champ. The only problem I have with it is minor and my fault. I miss the power windows, locks and mirrors. Other than that, I am thoroughly enjoying the truck. I'm getting ready to take my first long trip and I'm curious to see how well it rides and guzzles the gas. Oh, one more thing. The aux input sounds HORRIBLE compared to the radio, CDs or MP3s disc. Very flat and monotone and quiet. But that is all superficial, the truck runs like a beast! Not had ANY problems so far.
Good Truck,
With just passing 100,000 miles, haven't had any issues, thankfully. I've got the WT 4WD version, and although kinda boring, it serves my purpose. Not bad looking, but is a bit stiff. Gas mileage could be better, but it's a 4.8 liter V8. No V8 is bought for economy. A bit sluggish getting up to speed, but holds the road nicely over 60 mph. i like it. Originally wanted an F150, but this was basically the same truck for a bit less money. I think I'll keep it for quite a long time assuming it doesn't start acting up. Overall, a good buy. It's definitely been worth what I paid for it. I'd recommend it if you're not looking for the sportiest pretty truck with all the bells and whistles.
