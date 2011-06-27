Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Ben Robinson , 08/21/2017 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)

The truck that I purchased is a basic work truck. It has manual locks, windows and mirrors, but it has Bluetooth and steering wheel controls, go figure. It sucks the gas if you drive it hard, just like any other vehicle. It is a comfortable ride, especially when hauling something. It does ride like a truck when empty, but not too bad. The V8 is powerful, and it makes me feel more like a real man! Haha! So far so good. I've driven the truck a little over 400 miles since I bought it, and I am still on that first tank of gas that the dealership bought, and it's been 4 weeks. Pretty amazing in my opinion! *Update* - It still runs like a champ. The only problem I have with it is minor and my fault. I miss the power windows, locks and mirrors. Other than that, I am thoroughly enjoying the truck. I'm getting ready to take my first long trip and I'm curious to see how well it rides and guzzles the gas. Oh, one more thing. The aux input sounds HORRIBLE compared to the radio, CDs or MP3s disc. Very flat and monotone and quiet. But that is all superficial, the truck runs like a beast! Not had ANY problems so far.