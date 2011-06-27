  1. Home
Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Silverado 1500
5(73%)4(18%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
Great Value

bl54, 10/29/2011
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Purchased primarily as a tow vehicle. Considered all of the full size trucks and decided on Silverado based on incentives and maturity of design. Liked the look of the GMC a little better but got the best deal on the Chevy. No issues in 8 months, everything functions as it should. Surprisingly quiet for a truck. All Star package gave me everything I needed (5.3 V-8 & tow package) at a substantial discount.

Very Happy

jvelderman, 12/14/2010
35 of 39 people found this review helpful

Just picked up my 2011 Silverado LT 4x4 Extended Cab Z-71. It's got the 5.3 Vortec engine in it and it is incredible. The truck has more power than I know what to do with, and is incredibly responsive in every way. Steering is tight, brakes are firm and react the way I expect them to, and the suspension is not mushy at all. The interior is comfy, but the dashboard seems kind of cheap to me. I suppose the LTZ is probably a little nicer. I got the All-Star package on mine, so it has the dual zone climate control, and the push-button 4x4 along with several other amenities.

Best Chevy truck yet!

mikmurphy, 09/09/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I typically buy a new truck every 10 years; this 2011 replaced a 2000 Silverado. The new one sits taller, and is a bit bigger overall. It has more power, and feels more capable. First fill-up yielded 15.3 MPG, in a mix of city, highway, and ranch use. The LT truck has a long bed, Z71 package, 5.3 V8, 18" wheels, built-in trailering; in short just about everything I need to haul ranch stuff around. I did add the Ranch Hand replacement front end, lighted headache rack, and new tool box. It's ready to work, and ready to play.

7 Years No Issues

LStreet, 04/27/2018
LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought the truck brand new on April 13th, 2011. I just sold it on April 17th, 2018. I bought two sets of tires, had the brakes done once, and had the transmission serviced once. The truck never gave me any issues.

My 2011 Silverado Extended Cab

jayvas, 04/20/2011
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I do love my truck but I have to warn everyone - don't be fooled by fuel economy on the sticker. Tried my best to get high MPG and most I've got so far is 16.1 MPG and this is a brand new 2011 truck. There also was some defect in the paint on the roof but the dealer fixed that right away. I really do love the truck but I hate the fuel economy since I expected more and I need to get a storage box for the bed since there is very little room under the back seat. I have the Allstar and the Z71 packages and wouldn't get the truck without those options. Motor has a lot of power. Truck drives smooth and quiet (with windows closed). I have the 6.6 foot bed but it didn't show up in options.

