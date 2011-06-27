Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Not exactly what I expected it to be.
I bought my truck slightly used in the summer of '09 with 22K on the dash. I have 86K now. Last summer at 65K my transmission went out on me. And my only indicator was that at highway speeds the RPM's would jump up about 1500 and back down speratically for about a week before it locked up on me on the service road of a busy freeway. Had to drive it in reverse half a mile to a gas station to park it. Also, there have been electrical issues with the drivers side lock not locking when I press the remote and window switches not working. Oh, and I'm on my 2nd battery already. Can't figure that one out. Stabilitrak disengages at times. Looking to get out of it already.
My first new truck
I have wanted a truck for some time and choose this vehicle over the F-150. My experience so far with this vehicle has confirmed I made the right choice. I particularly like the fact that it does ride very smooth. I don't like the fact that the air conditioner automatically switches back to outside air. I haven't figured that out yet.
New 2008 truck
New system that cuts 4 cylinders off not so effective. Best mpg's 18. Expected better. I'm not an aggressive driver and usually maintain a constant speed. Mostly highway driving. Very nice ride, but not as responsive as my Nissan Titan was at 16.5 mpg
2 years and running!
I've had this truck for 2 years now and overall, I'm satisfied. Never really been a Chevy guy, I've always bought imports. My truck before this one was a '06 Titan Crew 4x4. I love the rear doors opening to 170 degrees and the electric side windows. The ride comfort is the best I've experienced in a 4x4 truck. The exterior styling is great. I was expecting better fuel mileage from this truck. The best I've got is 17 MPG. I heard that some people are getting well over 20 MPG. Mines is equipped with the 20" wheel package which may or may not be contributing to my poor fuel mileage. The 4 speed transmission took some getting used to coming from the 5 speed tranny in the Titan.
Great Truck
First off I will say I only buy GM vehicles. I bought this off lease loaded with every single option in good as new condition for just under $25k with 29k miles on it. I traded in my 2003 silverado for this one. This is hands down the nicest vehicle I have ever owned. Very comfortable and quiet ride , beautiful interior , pretty good gas mileage and tons of power from the 5.3 v8. The only problem I have is with the exterior design. While the truck looks great it is a little lower in the front which makes going through those snow banks a little difficult. I dont want to crack the plastic in the front. My 2003 had better ground clearance. Great truck for the money..
