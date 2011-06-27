Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Good Truck
If there is one thing I can say about this truck, It's reliable. As of today my Silverado has 320K miles, I have had to replaced the front hubs, wheel bearings, and the water pump, and of course the brakes. I had problems with the climate control selectors.. While running the AC there would be a thump and the left side would instantly go to full heat.. And the fan control module melted once, lots of smoke.. The truck still runs pretty strong, but wear to the engine and trans has begun to have an effect on performance.. but she's never left me on the side of the road, and the four wheel drive is still functioning normally. All in all, a very good truck, and if it died today, I couldn't complain.
Not a bad truck at 5 years old.
Recently bought my 2005 ext-cab Z71 silverado 1500 a few months ago, used with 90,000 miles on it. I'm the second owner. Good things: Engine is still very quiet and runs smooth for having 90K on it, great on gas, ride is smooth, 4wd still works, interior in great shape, no electrical or steering problems. Overall still a great truck inside and out. Bad things: Doors rattle a little when driving over rough bumps, transmission shifts hard into 3rd gear and makes a "smack" sound. A/C makes weird gurgle sounds after I turn it off.
Great Truck!
I purchased an '05 4x4, extended cab, WT, in April. I think it's a great truck. I was impressed by the standard features (e.g. dual climate control, 4 wheel ABS, etc..) It rides great on the highway...I drove it from NY to the Rocky Mountains and was never uncomforable at all...that's a lot of driving. The engine is impressive (about 300hp). It's got plenty of power and has been getting decent gas mileage (for a truck).
The Die-Hard Ford in me has Died
Although still very new, I'm sure that I'm going to love this truck. First, I wanted a real truck, w/few frills as possible. I wanted a truck, with towing power and decent fuel mileage. So far, I've got exaclty what I asked for. Drive-to-work fuel mileage is 18+ mpg. It handles my 18' bass boat very well, w/no problems accelerating on interstate ramps. All of my previous trucks were Fords (6 total). When I discovered that a similarly equipped Ford was $3-$4000 more, I decided to look elsewhere. The Dodge Ram (Hemi) was 2nd choice, but fuel mileage is an issue.If you have a budget, with similar needs, this is your truck.
Chevy 4 wheel drive 5.3l V8
Excellent vehicle, great price, handling. Mileage is unbelievable 20 mpg on the highway, 17.5 in the city. Built tougher than a Ford and more reliable than a Dodge. Made in the USA.
