Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
solid truck
so far this has been a great truck.only had to replace one thing and that was the fan belt.truck was specially order when new has all the options on it including a digital instrument panal and the optional 4.3l v-6 and 4 speed automatic. truck has all the power i will need in fact it has quicker 0- 60mph runs than the newest s10 pickups. my truck can hit 0-60 in 9.5 seconds versus 9.7 for a s10 vortec 4.3 kinda wierd huh.and it can also make quick work of a 4.6 expedition and a 92 ford explorer 4.0 trust me ive raced.
I Love this Truck
I owned this vehicle for almost 10 years and put on about 180,000 miles during that time. The truck left me on the side of the road only twice in that time. and then only for easily fixed items (once was the water pump, and the other the alternator). Considering the time and mileage put into her the yearly maintenance cost was minimal because almost nothing ever broke.
