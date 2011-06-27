  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 S-10
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all S-10s for sale
List Price Estimate
$822 - $1,744
Used S-10 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

solid truck

rowedaddy, 07/29/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

so far this has been a great truck.only had to replace one thing and that was the fan belt.truck was specially order when new has all the options on it including a digital instrument panal and the optional 4.3l v-6 and 4 speed automatic. truck has all the power i will need in fact it has quicker 0- 60mph runs than the newest s10 pickups. my truck can hit 0-60 in 9.5 seconds versus 9.7 for a s10 vortec 4.3 kinda wierd huh.and it can also make quick work of a 4.6 expedition and a 92 ford explorer 4.0 trust me ive raced.

Report Abuse

I Love this Truck

dlh298, 08/12/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I owned this vehicle for almost 10 years and put on about 180,000 miles during that time. The truck left me on the side of the road only twice in that time. and then only for easily fixed items (once was the water pump, and the other the alternator). Considering the time and mileage put into her the yearly maintenance cost was minimal because almost nothing ever broke.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S-10s for sale

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles