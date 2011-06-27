Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

rowedaddy , 07/29/2004

so far this has been a great truck.only had to replace one thing and that was the fan belt.truck was specially order when new has all the options on it including a digital instrument panal and the optional 4.3l v-6 and 4 speed automatic. truck has all the power i will need in fact it has quicker 0- 60mph runs than the newest s10 pickups. my truck can hit 0-60 in 9.5 seconds versus 9.7 for a s10 vortec 4.3 kinda wierd huh.and it can also make quick work of a 4.6 expedition and a 92 ford explorer 4.0 trust me ive raced.