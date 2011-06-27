Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Consumer Reviews

nice gregger , 01/20/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i don't own this vehicle anymore but it was the best vehicle i've ever owned it never got stuck i beat on it alot and it prolly would still be running good if i didn't mud bog with it so much but over all i miss this vehicle alot Report Abuse

Awesome! sean2929 , 05/27/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased a 92 s10 Blazer Tahoe, for my sons 15th b-day and it had 226,223 miles on it. Ran great surprisingly until an episode with the woods with a broken motor mount and the transmission kept on popping into neutral and eventually blew it up. But we dropped another 4.3 in it and this time we added some major modifications performance wise. But definitely dependable and he absolutely loves it!

BLAZINBEAST blazinhard , 05/14/2011 0 of 1 people found this review helpful bought this bub for 500 bones, shes got 226 k miles and she still gets it, best truck for the price, allways fires up, neva leaves me hangin yo, she da bomb, i <3 this truck.

DONT GET THIS CAR! Stephen , 03/19/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful NOTHING BUT PROBLEMS. had problems with ignition, Instrument cluster and too many problems to name, problems have ended up costing me almost as much as the car in the short two years of ownership.