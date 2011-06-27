Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Length197.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
EPA interior volume114 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
