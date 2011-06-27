Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/28 mpg
|19/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|289/476 mi.
|323/493 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17 gal.
|17 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|180 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|driver only side-mounted airbags
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|cargo net
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|cloth
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|Height
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|110.5 in.
|Length
|197.9 in.
|197.9 in.
|Width
|72.3 in.
|72.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3391 lbs.
|3340 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|P225/60R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|Null tires
|no
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,520
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
