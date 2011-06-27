  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2122
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289/476 mi.323/493 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.17 gal.
Combined MPG2122
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.4 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
child seat anchorsyesyes
driver only side-mounted airbagsyesno
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesno
leather steering wheelyesno
cargo netyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesno
power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
Rear floor matsyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesno
Air conditioningnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
tachometeryesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
premium clothyesno
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.
clothnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
Height55.2 in.55.2 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.110.5 in.
Length197.9 in.197.9 in.
Width72.3 in.72.3 in.
Curb weight3391 lbs.3340 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Regal Blue Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
  • Ebony
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
Steel spare wheelyesyes
P225/60R16 tiresyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
16 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesno
Null tiresnoyes
full wheel coversnoyes
steel wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,520
Starting MSRP
$19,690
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
