Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Nice ecenomical Car! Hans , 05/21/2017 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) 10 of 13 people found this review helpful I have had a 2016 Chevrolet Maliby Hybrid for now about 3 Years. The Car still runs very well (80K miles) and yes the Gas milage is awesome with avarage about 43mpg. It runs 600 miles with about 14 Gallons of regular Gas. This car is a technical well excuted and surprisingly smooth in trasitioning between e-drive and gas engine on and off. Also the breaking system goes smooth between regenerative system to breaking. The car so far had no issues or repair requirments. They also have a less frequent oil intervall than regular gas models due to the motor been engaged lass than the normal versions. Only negative of this and mostly other hybrids it has a smaller trunk. So if you plan to haul around a lot of luggage often, then this might not work. So if this is you commuter car then you either go by the gas pumps most of the time or stop only for coffe or a drink. And the update after three years? GM will not produce this Hybrid version anymore. Seriously?? Ok I guess I have to buy the Honda on my next Hybrid. Sorry GM! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Forget German & Japanese Cars - Malibu Fan , 05/15/2017 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I have driven a Malibu hybrid for 6,000 miles & I can tell you this car is impressive - Well done GM. I have owned BMW, Audi, Toyotas, and Hondas. This car is quiet, comfortable, tastefully designed, both interior & exterior. The only flaw I have found with this car is at Winter it blows clod air when the engine is shut off - I believe it is a characteristic of hybrid design. I average 40-41 mpg, and I drive normally. If you are willing to be easy on the gas, I believe you can average about 45 mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Love it P.Ward , 04/15/2017 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I just bought my hybrid 2 weeks ago and Love it. I took a 2 hr drive and my highest MPG was 50 and with high winds on the way home was 39 MPG. Drives smooth, quiet and has power. I got this car to replace my VW diesel and I'm not disappoint at all. Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Great mileage however costly repairs Brii , 03/29/2019 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful My husband and I own a 2017 Malibu and it is always in the shop. My husband just got it out of the shop and ten minutes later the check engine light came back on. We always had troubles with the Malibu’s. It is a good car with gas however the car only have 60k on it. I’m scared when the warranty runs out.. it is gonna cost an arm and a leg. If you wanna charge so much for a car make the car come with non faulty parts. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse