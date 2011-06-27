Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,647
|$64,713
|$70,848
|Clean
|$55,245
|$61,965
|$67,698
|Average
|$50,443
|$56,469
|$61,399
|Rough
|$45,641
|$50,973
|$55,100
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,220
|$54,892
|$60,660
|Clean
|$46,211
|$52,562
|$57,963
|Average
|$42,194
|$47,900
|$52,570
|Rough
|$38,177
|$43,238
|$47,176