Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G550 4dr SUV 4WD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,652
|$32,726
|$36,258
|Clean
|$26,182
|$30,947
|$34,185
|Average
|$23,242
|$27,388
|$30,041
|Rough
|$20,302
|$23,830
|$25,896
Estimated values
2010 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,712
|$39,478
|$44,156
|Clean
|$30,973
|$37,331
|$41,632
|Average
|$27,495
|$33,039
|$36,584
|Rough
|$24,017
|$28,747
|$31,537