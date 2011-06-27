Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG 2dr Cabriolet (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,646
|$13,083
|$15,097
|Clean
|$8,729
|$11,860
|$13,656
|Average
|$6,894
|$9,415
|$10,773
|Rough
|$5,060
|$6,971
|$7,891
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 2dr Cabriolet (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,842
|$6,942
|$8,160
|Clean
|$4,382
|$6,294
|$7,381
|Average
|$3,461
|$4,996
|$5,823
|Rough
|$2,540
|$3,699
|$4,265
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,260
|$4,266
|$4,862
|Clean
|$2,950
|$3,868
|$4,398
|Average
|$2,330
|$3,071
|$3,470
|Rough
|$1,710
|$2,273
|$2,541
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,072
|$8,802
|$10,383
|Clean
|$5,495
|$7,979
|$9,392
|Average
|$4,340
|$6,334
|$7,409
|Rough
|$3,185
|$4,690
|$5,427
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Cabriolet (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,918
|$5,811
|$6,904
|Clean
|$3,545
|$5,268
|$6,245
|Average
|$2,800
|$4,182
|$4,927
|Rough
|$2,055
|$3,096
|$3,609
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,093
|$4,433
|$5,211
|Clean
|$2,799
|$4,019
|$4,713
|Average
|$2,211
|$3,191
|$3,718
|Rough
|$1,623
|$2,362
|$2,724