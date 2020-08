Used 1999 Chevrolet Lumina for Sale Near Me

I ordered my 1999 Lumina LTZ from GM built to my personal specs. Fully loaded. I had only four problems: 1. Alternator went out after 3 years 2. Switch for the automatic windows went out after 6 years 3. I was told my gas line needed replacement after 11 years (Maybe yes or maybe no) 4. When I floor the car the AC fan slows down ( No big deal since it rebounds after a few seconds) Other than that I have had no other problems. Every time I consider replacing my Lumina I back off asking myself, "WHY". I never had the engine tuned, I change the Oil every 10000 miles whether it needs it or not. The tires get expected life. The Body is in excellent shape minus a couple of parking lot dings

