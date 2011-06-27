  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(55%)4(18%)3(9%)2(18%)1(0%)
4.1
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Yeah mine has 244,000 miles on it

KatieKoolAid, 11/03/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had to buy:struts,window motors, fuel pump, blower motor, dimmer switch, brake lines, rear rotors, front rotors, along with break pads and a heater core. My trunk leaks too, which makes for a car that smells like a foot. I can't use my cigarette lighter or my car phone charger in it because it will blow a fuse. My antilock breaks used to go off when I was driving down the road, pulled the fuse on that one. My driver side seat doesn't recline anymore. Than as of last week, air doesn't come out of the vents anymore and my cruise control decided it didn't wanna work anymore.

Report Abuse

Repairs Ouch

FIRE1, 10/01/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Love my Z. Unbelievable to repair. Poor engine compartment design. Everything is so difficult to get at. To replace altenator you have to drop front axle. Timing chain was a $1000 touch. In order to replace battery you have to remove bolted support and washer reservior before accessing battery, Not enough room for battery blanket. Goes like the wind but has a rattly and tinny sound to the muffler as opposed to throaty rumble which would match its look. Despite all, I love it and would not trade it.

Report Abuse

Great First Car

tec, 05/08/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

150,000 miles and going strong. Has carried me through snow storms, getting married, having our first kid. Every time I get behind the wheel and drive on the hiway it feels like a race horse wanting to go faster and faster. It's low to the ground, wide wheel base makes it a joy to drive. The speedometer says up to 85mph , but who are they kidding.

Report Abuse

chevrolet lumina z34

Juice, 04/25/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love ny car,but in terms of reliability and cost to repaier this thing,It is a nightmare.

Report Abuse

Good yet bad?

numcore, 11/07/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

OK this car has been pretty good to me. I got very lucky on the whole mileage thing. The person kept it in their driveway for years. That's where the problems started. This car wasn't used to being used every day. Very very costly for everything. Most people can't work on it without special equipment meaning you have to take it to the dealer to get anything fixed. The air alone cost me major dolars not to mention the timing belt.

Report Abuse
