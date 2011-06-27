Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe Consumer Reviews

Yeah mine has 244,000 miles on it KatieKoolAid , 11/03/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had to buy:struts,window motors, fuel pump, blower motor, dimmer switch, brake lines, rear rotors, front rotors, along with break pads and a heater core. My trunk leaks too, which makes for a car that smells like a foot. I can't use my cigarette lighter or my car phone charger in it because it will blow a fuse. My antilock breaks used to go off when I was driving down the road, pulled the fuse on that one. My driver side seat doesn't recline anymore. Than as of last week, air doesn't come out of the vents anymore and my cruise control decided it didn't wanna work anymore. Report Abuse

Repairs Ouch FIRE1 , 10/01/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Love my Z. Unbelievable to repair. Poor engine compartment design. Everything is so difficult to get at. To replace altenator you have to drop front axle. Timing chain was a $1000 touch. In order to replace battery you have to remove bolted support and washer reservior before accessing battery, Not enough room for battery blanket. Goes like the wind but has a rattly and tinny sound to the muffler as opposed to throaty rumble which would match its look. Despite all, I love it and would not trade it.

Great First Car tec , 05/08/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 150,000 miles and going strong. Has carried me through snow storms, getting married, having our first kid. Every time I get behind the wheel and drive on the hiway it feels like a race horse wanting to go faster and faster. It's low to the ground, wide wheel base makes it a joy to drive. The speedometer says up to 85mph , but who are they kidding.

chevrolet lumina z34 Juice , 04/25/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love ny car,but in terms of reliability and cost to repaier this thing,It is a nightmare.