Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Euro Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Lumina
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Length198.3 in.
Width71.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige
  • White
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
