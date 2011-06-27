  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Lumina Minivan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.43.1 ft.43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.59.2 in.59.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity113 cu.ft.113 cu.ft.115 cu.ft.
Length194.2 in.194.2 in.194.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.no2000 lbs.
Curb weight3492 lbs.3492 lbs.3492 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.73.9 in.73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Neon Blue/Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Neon Blue/Silver Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • White
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
