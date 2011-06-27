2020 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews
AMAZING CAR!
we bought ours in july 21 2019, AND I LOVE IT! everything works perfectly, stylish interior and exterior. if ur in the market for a large sedan... THIS IS THE ONE!. its absolutely the best vehilce we've ever owned! we got leather on the inside and its a DREAM TO DRIVE! i totally recommend the impala, you wont regret it. it was this or a chrysler 300. im so glad we got this car! its a wonderful vehilce with loads of style! absolutely love it!
Best Car I’ve owned at age 57
I bought the One in Red Tint Coat with the Pano Roof. The car was better looking than the Top Midsized Cars I looked at first. Of course the room was awesome I always loved a big car but what sold me is after driving the Accord, new Camry, 2019 Sonata, and a loaded Civic Touring was the ride and how quiet the cabin with double laminated front glass. This car can handle for a big girl and doesn’t weigh that much 3500lbs. If I had to critique the car for the money I spent. (I did not pay $39K, I got it for almost $10K off with 15 miles) so yeah NEW. I would say helper screen in the cockpit is a little outdated now seeing the design came out in 2014. I get great MPG with so much Power when ever I need it. I had Zero Issues in the snow and live in the second hilliest City in the country here in the NE. Love the Chevy MYlink App for my Tablet and phone. To start the car and check various things like Tire Pressure, Mileage, Score Card so much more. I love the 4G LTE Built in it is more powerful that my phones 4G and I can connect up to 8 devices. Love Love Love Google Maps and Waze on Android Auto. And using just my voice without pushing a button with OK Google. Or Hey Siri for Apples Car Play. I know this is the last year and that really breaks my heart. Hyundai Group is knocking Vehicles out of the park and GM and Ford and soon Chrysler will all have NO sedans. The New Impala and Impala Wagon would of been a great turn around as a solid choice with or without body cladding on the wagon. But they closed the doors. Impala we will miss you. This is without a doubt the BEST from Chevrolet for it’s large sedan.
Smoke them tires!
When I think impala I think big boat grandma car but the truth is grandma could have beat most of us over the finish line. Not on purpose but I’ve owned three impalas now and I loved each and everyone. They are comfortable and have all the power you need. If your smart enough to buy the V8 model you won’t regret it!
