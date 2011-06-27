Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Express Diesel
LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,203*
Total Cash Price
$23,733
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,815*
Total Cash Price
$24,425
LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,294*
Total Cash Price
$17,323
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,532*
Total Cash Price
$19,575
Express Van
LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,100*
Total Cash Price
$17,669
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,294*
Total Cash Price
$17,323
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,606*
Total Cash Price
$23,906
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,906*
Total Cash Price
$18,016
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,426*
Total Cash Price
$25,118
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,965*
Total Cash Price
$21,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Diesel LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,280
|Maintenance
|$1,007
|$1,758
|$1,549
|$2,854
|$2,391
|$9,558
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,306
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,558
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,026
|$759
|$475
|$173
|$3,710
|Depreciation
|$5,532
|$2,211
|$1,945
|$1,725
|$1,547
|$12,960
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,093
|$10,261
|$9,775
|$10,855
|$10,219
|$55,203
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Diesel LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$1,036
|$1,809
|$1,595
|$2,937
|$2,460
|$9,838
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,344
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,603
|Financing
|$1,314
|$1,056
|$781
|$489
|$178
|$3,818
|Depreciation
|$5,694
|$2,276
|$2,002
|$1,775
|$1,592
|$13,339
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,505
|$10,561
|$10,060
|$11,171
|$10,517
|$56,815
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Diesel LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$3,854
|Maintenance
|$735
|$1,283
|$1,131
|$2,083
|$1,745
|$6,977
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,137
|Financing
|$932
|$749
|$554
|$347
|$126
|$2,708
|Depreciation
|$4,038
|$1,614
|$1,420
|$1,259
|$1,129
|$9,460
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,287
|$7,490
|$7,135
|$7,923
|$7,459
|$40,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Diesel LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$4,355
|Maintenance
|$831
|$1,450
|$1,278
|$2,354
|$1,972
|$7,884
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,285
|Financing
|$1,053
|$846
|$626
|$392
|$142
|$3,060
|Depreciation
|$4,563
|$1,824
|$1,605
|$1,423
|$1,276
|$10,690
|Fuel
|$2,764
|$2,848
|$2,932
|$3,020
|$3,112
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,624
|$8,464
|$8,063
|$8,953
|$8,429
|$45,532
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$3,931
|Maintenance
|$750
|$1,309
|$1,154
|$2,125
|$1,780
|$7,117
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$972
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,160
|Financing
|$951
|$764
|$565
|$354
|$129
|$2,762
|Depreciation
|$4,119
|$1,646
|$1,448
|$1,284
|$1,152
|$9,649
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,493
|$7,640
|$7,278
|$8,081
|$7,608
|$41,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$3,854
|Maintenance
|$735
|$1,283
|$1,131
|$2,083
|$1,745
|$6,977
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,137
|Financing
|$932
|$749
|$554
|$347
|$126
|$2,708
|Depreciation
|$4,038
|$1,614
|$1,420
|$1,259
|$1,129
|$9,460
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,287
|$7,490
|$7,135
|$7,923
|$7,459
|$40,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$5,319
|Maintenance
|$1,014
|$1,771
|$1,561
|$2,875
|$2,408
|$9,628
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,315
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,569
|Financing
|$1,286
|$1,034
|$765
|$479
|$174
|$3,737
|Depreciation
|$5,572
|$2,227
|$1,960
|$1,737
|$1,558
|$13,055
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,196
|$10,336
|$9,846
|$10,934
|$10,293
|$55,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Van LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,008
|Maintenance
|$764
|$1,334
|$1,176
|$2,166
|$1,815
|$7,256
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,182
|Financing
|$969
|$779
|$576
|$361
|$131
|$2,816
|Depreciation
|$4,200
|$1,679
|$1,477
|$1,309
|$1,174
|$9,838
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,698
|$7,790
|$7,420
|$8,240
|$7,757
|$41,906
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,588
|Maintenance
|$1,066
|$1,860
|$1,640
|$3,020
|$2,530
|$10,117
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,382
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,649
|Financing
|$1,351
|$1,086
|$803
|$503
|$183
|$3,927
|Depreciation
|$5,855
|$2,340
|$2,059
|$1,826
|$1,637
|$13,717
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,916
|$10,861
|$10,346
|$11,488
|$10,816
|$58,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$928
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$4,779
|Maintenance
|$911
|$1,591
|$1,402
|$2,583
|$2,164
|$8,651
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,182
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,410
|Financing
|$1,156
|$929
|$687
|$430
|$156
|$3,358
|Depreciation
|$5,007
|$2,001
|$1,761
|$1,561
|$1,400
|$11,730
|Fuel
|$3,033
|$3,125
|$3,218
|$3,315
|$3,415
|$16,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,756
|$9,288
|$8,847
|$9,825
|$9,249
|$49,965
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Express in Virginia is:not available
