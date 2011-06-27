Used 1999 Chevrolet Express Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1999 Express
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG15no14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpgno12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.0/558.0 mi.0/0 mi.372.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG15no14
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.47.5 ft.47.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.7 in.218.7 in.218.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.4500 lbs.4500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.8.5 in.8.0 in.
Height79.6 in.79.6 in.79.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.135.0 in.135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Gross weightno9500 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colorsnono
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Medium Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue/Green Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
Interior Colorsnono
  • Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
