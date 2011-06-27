Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews

From Jeep back to GM Nick , 12/30/2015 LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 177 of 181 people found this review helpful I just purchased the 2016 Equinox LT with the 2.4L engine and AWD (Patroit Blue Metallic) I also just came from a similar vehicle, which was a 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 2.4L 4x4 (Eco Green). The Jeep was my second Jeep and my last! Chrysler's dealer network is just not as accomodating, well-training, and educated as Chevy's. My conclusion... "See ya later Jeep!". The Equinox is superb and I can honestly say it has the best legroom in its class, period! The interior is ergonomically sound with great technology, comfort and fit/finish. Let me criticize a lot of reviewers out there. Some are customers and others are Journalists...The complaints about the 2.4 are ludicrous. If you have ever driven a 4 cylinder engine and know what to expect/not expect from one, you'll be fine with the performance of this vehicle. The 2.4 and 6 speed combo feels just as good as my 2.4 and 9 speed in the Cherokee. Trust me, you can pass people on the highway and you DONT need to floor it to do so. It has plenty of pep and way better gas mileage than the V6. Unless your towing something, just save yourself the money and get the 4. Don't listen to all these reviewers that want an SUV but also want their SUV to accelerate like a lamborghini. The Equinox 2.4 is just fine!!!! Also, if anyone is wondering I test drove the following before ridding myself of a problematic Jeep: - Rav4 - Escape - Edge - Murano - Rogue - Tuscon - Santa Fe - Sportage - Forester - CX9 - Equinox Going back to the legroom. The most important aspect of us choosing the Equinox, for anyone in a similar situation, was legroom. I am six ft. with long legs and am not comfortable in many small SUVs. We had it narrowed down to the Rogue, which we took for an overnight, and the Equinox. The Equinox had the best legroom in its class by far! I can scoot up to the wheel or have my legs fully extended (with boots on). Also BTW. My dad has a 2012 Equinox, My Mom had a 2010 and just bought a 2015 last years as well. Both have no problems with theirs. Highly satisfied with this vehicle and would recommend to anyone! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great ride BOB N. , 08/02/2016 LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 55 of 56 people found this review helpful Have had this 2016 Equinox for three weeks now and totally love it. The ride is fantastic. Both my wife and I have commented how our legs don't feel like rubber after getting out from a trip. Car handles wonderfully with great steering and comfortable ride. So far I have been averaging slightly over 27 MPG on the highway here in New England and better than 23 MPG around town. The 4 cyl. 2.4 engine is great and has plenty of power to handle the hills and can easily pass on the highway without punching the pedal. Could not be happier with this choice. Only con is that my wife is short and cannot reach the back hatch to close it. Didn't want to get the LTZ package. Oh well...minor issue and made her a grabber to reach the hatch hand hold. After owing it for over 6 months it's the best vehicle I've owned. Now owned it for a year and it continues to impress me. Mileage on highway if about 27+ and local driving is running about 24. Handled great in the winter snows with the AWD. No cons... All good. After two years still fantastic. Highway mileage averages 28mpg. Have had no issues with anything. It continues to be the best especially when loading it up for our weekly trips to our summer vacation home. As we enter 2019 I am still extremely happy with this vehicle. I have had no issues that have need attention and still getting the same mileage as before. Best vehicle I have owned in many years. We're now at February of 2020 and all is still perfect. No issues with anything. Combined mileage (all seasons) is still around 24-25 MPG. I'm retired now so less annual mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Couldn't be happier with this vehicle. Grandma C , 05/25/2016 LT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 53 of 54 people found this review helpful The LT 2.4 4 cylinder is perfect for us. Gas mileage is great. Very comfortable. Instruments are very easy to use. Incredible how much passenger room there is in the front and back seats. Plenty of cargo area. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So far, so good Rod Hughes , 03/18/2016 LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 45 of 46 people found this review helpful I'm a traveling salesman and spend quite a bit of time on the road. I wanted a vehicle with decent comfort and fuel mileage, but even more important was passenger comfort. No other small or even medium SUV has the rear legroom of an Equinox. I can fit 4 good size adults comfortably. The sliding rear seat makes all the difference. If I need more cargo space, I can slide the seat all the way forward and have a large cargo area... Or conversely, slide it back and have massive leg room for passengers. The one downside so far is the navigation... It is very clumsy to operate and will only hold a maximum of 30 favorite destinations. Even my $100 TomTom held 100 favorites. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse