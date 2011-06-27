Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews
From Jeep back to GM
I just purchased the 2016 Equinox LT with the 2.4L engine and AWD (Patroit Blue Metallic) I also just came from a similar vehicle, which was a 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 2.4L 4x4 (Eco Green). The Jeep was my second Jeep and my last! Chrysler's dealer network is just not as accomodating, well-training, and educated as Chevy's. My conclusion... "See ya later Jeep!". The Equinox is superb and I can honestly say it has the best legroom in its class, period! The interior is ergonomically sound with great technology, comfort and fit/finish. Let me criticize a lot of reviewers out there. Some are customers and others are Journalists...The complaints about the 2.4 are ludicrous. If you have ever driven a 4 cylinder engine and know what to expect/not expect from one, you'll be fine with the performance of this vehicle. The 2.4 and 6 speed combo feels just as good as my 2.4 and 9 speed in the Cherokee. Trust me, you can pass people on the highway and you DONT need to floor it to do so. It has plenty of pep and way better gas mileage than the V6. Unless your towing something, just save yourself the money and get the 4. Don't listen to all these reviewers that want an SUV but also want their SUV to accelerate like a lamborghini. The Equinox 2.4 is just fine!!!! Also, if anyone is wondering I test drove the following before ridding myself of a problematic Jeep: - Rav4 - Escape - Edge - Murano - Rogue - Tuscon - Santa Fe - Sportage - Forester - CX9 - Equinox Going back to the legroom. The most important aspect of us choosing the Equinox, for anyone in a similar situation, was legroom. I am six ft. with long legs and am not comfortable in many small SUVs. We had it narrowed down to the Rogue, which we took for an overnight, and the Equinox. The Equinox had the best legroom in its class by far! I can scoot up to the wheel or have my legs fully extended (with boots on). Also BTW. My dad has a 2012 Equinox, My Mom had a 2010 and just bought a 2015 last years as well. Both have no problems with theirs. Highly satisfied with this vehicle and would recommend to anyone!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great ride
Have had this 2016 Equinox for three weeks now and totally love it. The ride is fantastic. Both my wife and I have commented how our legs don't feel like rubber after getting out from a trip. Car handles wonderfully with great steering and comfortable ride. So far I have been averaging slightly over 27 MPG on the highway here in New England and better than 23 MPG around town. The 4 cyl. 2.4 engine is great and has plenty of power to handle the hills and can easily pass on the highway without punching the pedal. Could not be happier with this choice. Only con is that my wife is short and cannot reach the back hatch to close it. Didn't want to get the LTZ package. Oh well...minor issue and made her a grabber to reach the hatch hand hold. After owing it for over 6 months it's the best vehicle I've owned. Now owned it for a year and it continues to impress me. Mileage on highway if about 27+ and local driving is running about 24. Handled great in the winter snows with the AWD. No cons... All good. After two years still fantastic. Highway mileage averages 28mpg. Have had no issues with anything. It continues to be the best especially when loading it up for our weekly trips to our summer vacation home. As we enter 2019 I am still extremely happy with this vehicle. I have had no issues that have need attention and still getting the same mileage as before. Best vehicle I have owned in many years. We're now at February of 2020 and all is still perfect. No issues with anything. Combined mileage (all seasons) is still around 24-25 MPG. I'm retired now so less annual mileage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Couldn't be happier with this vehicle.
The LT 2.4 4 cylinder is perfect for us. Gas mileage is great. Very comfortable. Instruments are very easy to use. Incredible how much passenger room there is in the front and back seats. Plenty of cargo area.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
So far, so good
I'm a traveling salesman and spend quite a bit of time on the road. I wanted a vehicle with decent comfort and fuel mileage, but even more important was passenger comfort. No other small or even medium SUV has the rear legroom of an Equinox. I can fit 4 good size adults comfortably. The sliding rear seat makes all the difference. If I need more cargo space, I can slide the seat all the way forward and have a large cargo area... Or conversely, slide it back and have massive leg room for passengers. The one downside so far is the navigation... It is very clumsy to operate and will only hold a maximum of 30 favorite destinations. Even my $100 TomTom held 100 favorites.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Two weeks with the 2016 Chevy Equinox AWD 6 Cyl.
I test drove the 4 cylinder model and thought it was sluggish especially climbing hills. I opted for the 6 cyl. which has about a 100 more hp than the 4 cyl. model. The power is great now, the car seems more solid and has a quiet and smooth ride. Options I like are the driver convenience package, sun sound & navigation package, rear liftgate power (which gives you the homelink option for opening your garage doors), and the driver confidence package. The premium sound is nice to listen to and the sound is even throughout the vehicle. I especially like the driver visibility and height at which you are sitting while driving. So far I averaged 20 mpg on the first tank of fuel, but I logged quite a bit of time idling in my driveway learning all the features on this suv. Just two added features would be nice on the Equinox and they would be: 1) heat vents for the rear passengers and 2) an audible speed alarm which you can set to go off it you exceed the predetermined speed setting. The ride is so smooth and with the v6 power, you can easily exceed the highway speed limits and not realize it. I added mud flaps, Husky floor mats and door sill protectors to keep the vehicle looking nice for a longer period of time. Update: Having owned the Equinox for a year now, I figure I would give an update on my experience with it. First, I still love everything about the 2016 Equinox, but there are two items I would like to interject here. One, three times in the past year, while driving and with the usb port playing songs and the navigation working, the console locked up. The navigation froze and the radio would play the same two seconds of the same song over and over. At that point, you cannot turn the volume down, or turn the radio off, or adjust anything on it. That scenario lasts for about 10 to 15 minutes and then the radio shuts down. (What a relief when it does!) I was told I need a software update on the main computer which I will get when I bring the car in for the next oil change. I have about 7,500 miles on it now. The only other thing I would like to mention is that when driving on the highway, it seems I have to make a lot of minor steering adjustments to stay in a lane. I have had many other vehicles and rarely had to make these frequent adjustments. It keeps you on your toes, especially if you are on the highway with vehicles on both sides of you. Other than that I love the car and would buy one again in a minute. Update after 2 years of ownership: Still love the Equinox and it handles great in the snow. No problems at all!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Equinox
Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner